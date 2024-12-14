College basketball games today: Time, TV, streaming for Saturday's top 25 matchups

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

One of the most anticipated weekend slates of the college basketball season has arrived.

With college football in its bye week between the conference championship games and the start of the College Football Playoff, 16 teams of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll are in action putting college basketball at the center of the sports world.

Headlining Saturday's slate is a top 20 heavy-weight showdown at The Garden between No. 9 Gonzaga and No. 20 UConn in the Hall of Fame Series at 8 p.m. ET. Following a disastrous 0-3 trip to the Maui Invitational, Dan Hurley's Huskies have seemed to found their identity again after picking up wins over then-No. 15 Baylor and Texas.

Four other matchups on Saturday will take part in doubleheader neutral sites games. No. 18 Texas A&M will face No. 11 Purdue and No. 22 Wisconsin will face Butler in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Ohio State will face No. 2 Auburn in Atlanta at State Farm Arena in the Holiday Hoopsgiving classic, as will Arizona State and No. 7 Florida.

An old Pac-12 rivalry between No. 21 UCLA and Arizona is renewed in The Valley at the Footprint Center at 3 p.m. ET. It's the first matchup between the Bruins and Wildcats since they left for the Big Ten and Big 12 respectively.

Speaking of rivalries, Pat Kelsey and Louisville take the 90-minute drive across I-64 to Rupp Arena to face Mark Pope and No. 5 Kentucky. The Wildcats have won each of the last two meetings in the rivalry series.

No. 4 Marquette pays a visit to UD Arena to face Dayton at 7 p.m. ET for a big-time conference matchup. An intriguing matchup in Saturday's game between the Golden Eagles and Flyers is Kam Jones vs. Enoch Cheeks. Jones, who has led Marquette in scoring the last three seasons, has played like a leading candidate for National Player of the Year level to start the season: 20.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Closing out the night is a potential late March Madness matchup with Creighton traveling down to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face No. 8 Alabama at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's slate of college basketball games, including who's playing, TV channel and streaming information, results and more:

College basketball games on today

Games held to top 25 teams in USA TODAY Coaches Poll and listed chronologically. All times Eastern.

Memphis at No. 16 Clemson | 11 a.m. ET | ESPN2 (Fubo)

No. 18 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Purdue | noon ET | CBS (Fubo)

Ohio State vs. No. 2 Auburn | 1 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Xavier at No. 23 Cincinnati | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 22 Wisconsin vs. Butler | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network (Fubo)

NC State at No. 10 Kansas | 3:15 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

No. 21 UCLA vs. Arizona | 3 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Arizona State vs. No. 7 Florida | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)

Southern Miss at No. 15 Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SECNetwork+ (ESPN+)

Louisville at No. 5 Kentucky | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

No. 1 Tennessee at Illinois | 5:30 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)

No. 4 Marquette at Dayton | 7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)

No. 9 Gonzaga vs. No. 20 UConn | 8 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)

Oklahoma State at No. 17 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Creighton at No. 8 Alabama | 8:30 p.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)

What channel is UConn vs Gonzaga basketball today?

TV channel: Fox

Livestreaming: Fox Sports Go app | Fubo (free trial)

Saturday's meeting of UConn and Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden in the Hall of Fame Series will be broadcast nationally on Fox. Jason Benetti and Jim Jackson will have the call of the game on Fox.

Streaming options include the Fox Sports Go app (by logging in with your TV provider credentials) or Fubo, which carries Fox and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

How to watch college basketball games today?

TV channels: CBS | Fox | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPNU | CBS Sports Network | Big Ten Network | SEC Network

Streaming options: ESPN app | ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

Saturday's slate of top 25 college basketball games will be broadcast nationally across an assortment of channels. You can stream 12 of the 14 games going on Saturday on Fubo, which carries CBS, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network and SEC Network and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Two games going on Saturday won't be broadcast on TV or available on Fubo, as they are being streamed exclusively on ESPN+, ESPN's subscription streaming service. These games include Xavier at No. 23 Cincinnati and Southern Miss at No. 15 Ole Miss.

College basketball scores from Saturday

This section will be updated as games become finalized on Saturday

Memphis 87, No. 16 Clemson 82 (OT)

No. 18 Texas A&M 70, No. 11 Purdue 66

No. 2 Auburn 91, Ohio State 53

No. 23 Cincinnati 68, Xavier 65

No. 22 Wisconsin 83, Butler 74

No. 21 UCLA 57, Arizona 54

No. 10 Kansas 75, NC State 60

Arizona State vs. No. 7 Florida | 3:30 p.m. ET

Southern Miss at No. 15 Ole Miss | 4 p.m. ET

Louisville at No. 5 Kentucky | 5:15 p.m. ET

No. 1 Tennessee at Illinois | 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Marquette at Dayton | 7 p.m. ET

No. 9 Gonzaga vs. No. 20 UConn | 8 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State at No. 17 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET

Creighton at No. 8 Alabama | 8:30 p.m. ET

