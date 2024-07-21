Colin Kazim-Richards confirms return to Arsenal as part of club's coaching staff

Colin Kazim-Richards has confirmed he is returning to Arsenal as part of their coaching staff.

The 37-year-old spent three years with the club’s academy before embarking on a nomadic career to have taken him to 18 clubs across six different countries.

Kazim-Richards left the north London club in 2001 and joined Bury before playing for clubs in Turkey, France, the Netherlands, Scotland, Brazil and Mexico.

Though born in London, the striker played international football for Turkey and was a member of their squad who reached the Euro 2008 semi-finals.

He last played for Fatih Karagümrük S.K.in 2022 and spent a year without a club before confirming his return to the Gunners on social media platform X.

“I am pleased to announce that I am officially part of the Arsenal academy coaching team,” he wrote.

“It is an honor to be part of a club so renowned for its commitment to excellence and development.”