Colin Cowherd digs into Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL critics and calls them "weird, lonely men"

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd and host of “The Herd” on Fox Sports Radio, dug into Taylor Swift’s critics and called them “weird, lonely, insecure men” when it comes to their criticism of Swift's presence and impact on the NFL.

"The fact that the largest pop star in the world is dating a star tight end who had one of his greatest games ever, and the network airs them, and that upsets you," Cowherd stated in a four-minute tirade. "What does that tell us about your life?"

Cowherd commented, suggesting that people who claim only to be interested in watching football are being dishonest. He went on to explain that a large portion of football game broadcasts consist of commercials, which can take up a significant amount of airtime.

“A football telecast is not just football. In fact, the commercials for four hours before the Super Bowl will be widely watched. Did you know, statistically, in a three-and-a-half-hour NFL playoff broadcast or regular-season broadcast, just 18 minutes are actual football?” Cowherd said.

Colin Cowherd trashing MAGA INCELS is my new favorite video. pic.twitter.com/6YUZEBlecI — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) January 31, 2024

Cowherd referenced a story done by the New York Times that recorded how many times Swift was shown on a broadcast, and it turned out to be 25 seconds in the three-and-a-half-hour broadcast.

During the championship conference game against the Ravens, Swift appeared on CBS broadcast for 32 seconds, according to the New York Times. CBS is also airing the Grammy Awards on February 4th, where Swift is nominated for six Grammy Awards and is expected to attend.

In his segment, Cowherd made a valid point and listed high-profile male celebrities such as actor Matthew McConaughey, Drake, Eminem, Spike Lee, and others that are shown when they attend games. He pointed out that these celebrities are often the focus of sporting events, yet they don't receive the same comments that female celebrities do.

“There’s a stat out there and it’s kind of uncomfortable for you sad guys, that 50% of men never have real intimacy with a woman,” Cowherd said. “That means the other 50% have multiple intimate relationships with women, and those ones that don’t are angry and sad and lonely and they are often misogynistic and resent women who didn’t give them the time they think they deserve.”

