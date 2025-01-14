Colgate plays Navy on 4-game road skid

Colgate Raiders (6-11, 3-1 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (5-12, 2-2 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will try to break its four-game road slide when the Raiders visit Navy.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-3 in home games. Navy is the Patriot League leader with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 8.8.

The Raiders are 3-1 against conference opponents. Colgate averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Navy scores 71.9 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 69.9 Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Navy allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Midshipmen.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 11.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

