Cole Palmer makes Premier League history with 4-goal haul in first half for Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer has become the first player in the 32-year history of the Premier League to score four goals in the first half of a match.

The England international's flurry of goals came in a 20-minute span against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Chelsea built a 4-2 lead by halftime.

Palmer scored in the 21st, 28th, 31st and 41st minutes.

No player has ever scored so many goals before halftime in a single match, according to Opta, which provides statistics to the Premier League.

He also had a four-goal haul for Chelsea last season in a 6-0 win over Everton in April, also at home.

Palmer joins Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in scoring at least three goals in a game three times for Chelsea in the league.

The game against Brighton was only Palmer's 39th league appearance for Chelsea after joining from Manchester City in the offseason of 2023.

___

The Associated Press