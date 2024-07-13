Cole Palmer breaks another record – without even stepping on the pitch

With one season over and the next around the corner, it’s that exciting time of year for Fantasy Football heads where the starting player prices for next season are release.

The BBC have just pointed out the rather incredible fact that Cole Palmer is valued at £10.5m this season. That’s among the most valuable players in the game, no surprise given he was among the top scorers in the game last season with 244 points.

But what’s astonishing about it is that he started last season valued at just £5m. The £5.5m increase from one season to another is the biggest increase in Fantasy Premier League history.

This article says that Palmer’s price was still just £6.2m by the end of the last campaign. So he was quite literally essential for every team who wanted to compete for any prizes.

Palmer breaking more records

What this reminds us is just how incredible Palmer’s rise was last season. Remember he was arriving at Chelsea as a player with plenty of potential, but with almost no senior experience to his name. He was expected to be a bit-part player at best, and his price reflected that.

To put it into context, Conor Chaplin of newly promoted Ipswich is valued at £5.5m this season, for example.

To more than double his starting price in the space of a year shows just how stratospheric Palmer’s rise was. The previous record was Andy Carroll, who cost £5m at the start of the season, and was then bumped up to £10m after a strong campaign which saw him move to Liverpool midway through.

Let’s hope that Palmer’s second season at Chelsea is a little better than Carroll’s was at Anfield.

Before all that though, the attacking midfielder has tomorrow’s Euros final with England to worry about.