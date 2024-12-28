Colby Rogers, Moussa Cisse lead Memphis to an 87-70 win over No. 16 Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Colby Rogers scored 28 points and Moussa Cisse had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as Memphis defeated No. 16 MIssissippi 87-70 on Saturday.

PJ Haggerty finished with 17 points as Memphis (10-3) won for the third time in four games.

Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss (11-2) with 13 points and four assists. Jaylen Murray scored 12 and Malik Dia 11 as the Rebels had their five-game winning streak halted.

Memphis' defense caused early problems for the Rebels, and the Tigers extended their lead to double digits. But, Ole Miss made five straight field goals, including a string of 3-pointers, to get back into the game before halftime, trailing by just two points at the break.

The Tigers opened the second half on a 14-4 run and extended their lead to as many as 13 points near the midway point of the second half.

Takeaways

Ole Miss: The Rebels are 24-2 in non-conference games since Chris Beard took over last season, the only other loss to Purdue on Nov. 29.

Memphis: The Tigers entered with two straight home losses, to Arkansas State and Mississippi State.

Key moment

From the start, Cisse played inspired. The first play was set up for a Cisse dunk, part of Memphis getting off to a good start. His inside game complemented Rogers' scoring from the outside.

Key stat

Ole Miss commits less than nine turnovers a game while forcing 16.7 per game for opponents. The Memphis defense caused eight Rebel miscues before halftime. While the Rebels cut down on the turnovers in the second half, Memphis defenders continued to cause problems.

Up next

Ole Miss opens SEC play on Jan. 4 against Georgia. Memphis travels to Florida Atlantic on Thursday.

Clay Bailey, The Associated Press