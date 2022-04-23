Fan throws beer can at Cody Bellinger at Dodgers-Padres game

Petco Park saw an ugly moment, courtesy of one fan, in Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

In the sixth inning, Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth hit a long fly ball that was caught by Cody Bellinger near the warning track. Before Bellinger turned to throw the ball back in, what appeared to be a beer can flew onto the field in Bellinger's direction.

Both Bellinger and left fielder Chris Taylor noticed the can, with Taylor looking back into the stands. A number of fans also turned trying to identify the thrower of the can.

Looks like someone tried to throw a beer can at Cody Bellinger pic.twitter.com/SagQdpWBD2 — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) April 23, 2022

It remains unclear if the fan was identified or escorted out.

The incident was a minor blip, but still a bad look, in what would eventually be a 6-1 Dodgers win thanks to home runs from Mookie Betts and Max Muncy, plus a three-run rally in the seventh inning.

The beer can wasn't the only negative fan activity at the game, as a two vs. two fistfight broke out on a right field concourse as well.

The win improved the Dodgers' record to an MLB-best 10-3, while the Padres fell to fourth place in the NL West at 9-6.