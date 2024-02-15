Coby White shares thoughts on final moments of Bulls loss to Cavaliers

The Chicago Bulls engaged in a battle on Wednesday night, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a tightly-contested game. There were seven lead changes throughout the course of the night, and the fourth quarter was extremely back-and-forth as both squads fought hard in an attempt to earn a victory.

In the end, the Cavaliers came out on top, notching a 108-105 win despite the fact that the Bulls were up by as many as 17 points in the second quarter. The final moments of the game were all Coby White. He had an up-and-down run, turning the ball over with 17 seconds left but also nailing two clutch free throws to help give the Bulls a chance to get the game to overtime.

White even got the chance to take the final shot of the game. The bucket that would have sent the game to OT. But he missed it. After the game, he spoke about his role in the final moments of the contest.

“These moments define the game, so I’ve got to take it on the chin and be better the next time,” White said via ESPN. “Nothing can prepare you, except for going through them. I’m pretty ticked I didn’t make the last shot, but it means a lot to be put in that position.”

White finished the game with 32 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal while shooting 11-of-17 from the field and 5-of-8 from behind the three-point line.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire