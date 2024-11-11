What coach Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles players said after routing the Dallas Cowboys

Everything that Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni and the Eagles players said after beating the Dallas Cowboys 34-6 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Quotes are courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles media relations’ staffs.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianna

On how important it was for the defense to keep them in the game.

That kind of happened in the Brazil game, too, against the Packers. It just kind of helped us stay in it when it wasn’t going great. I think the defense has done a really nice job. They played a great game today. Forcing that turnover, I think, after our turnover was huge to keep it at 7-3. But they played, I just thought that they played, they started fast. They played great throughout the entire game. I love when we tackle well. I mean, we tackled really well. Those guys on that football team on the Cowboys have some guys that can really do some damage with the ball on their hand. CeeDee Lamb, Ferguson, obviously Zeke and 23 (Rico Dowdle), Turpin. They got a lot of guys that can – you’ve got to be alert for it. Those are keys all week of [being] fundamentally sound. So we really tackled well, and we really did a good job taking the football away and having the football on our mind. And so, good start by them. Good performance by them all the way.

On what Jalen Hurts showed today.

Yeah, I thought he did a lot of good things. It obviously didn’t start the way we wanted it to start, but there’s something to be said for guys that can rebound and play a really good game after things don’t go right early on. We’ll want some of those plays back. He’ll want some of those plays back. But great job handling adversity, putting his head down, continuing to work. Again, I say it to you guys all the time: he’s a winner. He knows how to win. He knows every game’s not going to be perfect, and I’m really proud of him and how he responded to a slow start and helped lead us to a victory.

On if Dallas was doing something to make him hold the ball longer.

No, I thought they played similar to what we thought. Obviously, that’s a really good rush. They’ve got some dangerous guys. I think Diggs is a phenomenal football player. You’ve always got to be aware of where he is. Obviously, if you make a mistake around him, anybody, if we’re off on a landmark, if we’re late with a throw, if we’re anything, that guy can make you pay. I’ve got a lot of respect for him in the way he can take the football away and the player that he is. And so, I think a little bit, it was him on that side. The rush was getting there. We were in second and predictable. We had to pass because we didn’t get the run game going quite [as] early as early as we wanted to and play the game we wanted to play. Hats off to them with how they stopped us early on. But a good rebound by our players and our coaches to turn the tide in the second half.

On what’s impressed him the most about Zack Baun.

Man, he just keeps getting better. It wasn’t a lot of plays that he had at inside linebacker coming into this. Like I said, I kind of gushed to you guys about Bobby King earlier this week and the job he’s doing. And then that’s the same thing with Nakobe getting everybody on the same page. Zack’s a great athlete. He’s tough. You see him in the open field making tackles. You see him sticking his face in there in tight quarters. You see him being able to rush. He’s on a streak right now of taking the football away and the ball being on his mind. I just think he’s a really good football player. The best compliment I can give a guy is he’s a really good football player. That happens when you’re tough, you’re physical, detailed, and he’s playing really fundamentally sound and just getting better every time he steps out in the field.

Jalen said that every week they watch turnovers from around the league. Why do you do that and what’s the benefit?

Again, you’re just trying to put them in positions. You can only practice it so many times. You put them in drills, you put them in practice. We harp on it. Anytime there’s an opportunity missed at practice, that’s going to be in the team meeting the next day as far as, “Hey, we’ve got this vice tackle right here. You’re not taking a shot at the ball or you are taking a shot at the ball.” So it’s on our mind. It’s the same way we do it with the offense and how we take care of the football. And then the best thing, I think good teams learn from their mistakes and great teams learn from everybody’s mistakes. So you can watch situational football throughout the week and say, hey, here’s what this team did in this scenario. And you get better from that, whether it was good or bad. And you do the same thing with fundamentals. I really look at football IQ and fundamentals very similar. So that’s a big process of what we go through early in the week. It’s a big process what we go through late in the week, and you can always learn from it, right? There was an Ohio State/Penn State play where the guy had the ball on his outside arm and [there was a] good tomahawk hit on the ball near the goal line. The quarterback of Ohio State rolled out of bounds. We’re going to learn from everything we possibly can. There was Shoot, there was a clip somebody saw on Twitter or whatever, and this little kid ran from behind, took it from the guy because the guy wasn’t locked in. We’ll learn from anything we could possibly learn from. I saw St. Joe’s Prep got a big win over LaSalle. Good battle. Both teams are really good but I’m sure we will learn something from that game. Anything we can learn from, we will. And I think that’s a sign of a good team. Again, like I said, what I say to the guys, a lot of good teams learn from their mistakes, great teams learn from the mistakes across the league. And it doesn’t have to be the league (NFL). It can be college football, it can be pee-wee football, it can be high school football. It doesn’t matter. Just always in a mindset of getting better.

On what Jalen learned from his mistakes.

You know, we haven’t watched the tape yet. I think one of the hardest things to do personally and just being around this is be able to move on and say, “Man, this didn’t go as planned. How do I move on?” And so, we’ll watch the tape, we’ll get better from that tape, but he moved on. He didn’t let one play affect the rest of his game. That’s what winners do. That’s what Jaylon Hurts does, and I’m so accustomed to him doing that because when he makes a mistake, he’s able to put it in the past. That’s not as easy as it sounds. I really do believe that because we’re human, we know we make mistakes, and then it ruminates in your mind. And the only thing you can do to really move on is learn from it later and move on and play the next play. And so we’ll look at the tape to see what we can learn from that. I’ve got a couple of theories on it right now, just seeing it live. But I’m so proud of him, the fact that he was able to move on from a rough start and get it going.

On Dallas Goedert’s touchdown...

Yeah, I just thought it was a great scramble. We’ve been doing a good job working with the quarterback. It’s been a big emphasis of the scramble drill. I feel like Jalen’s done a good job of eluding the rush, being able to escape outside, both to the right and left and also through the middle, having all of those different options for him. And the guys are doing a good job. It takes everybody. It’s an unscripted play. Dallas did a good job freeing himself up because it looked like Dallas was in sort of a, I don’t know if they’re a man on that particular play, but they did a good job of plastering, which we’ll call it, once he did scramble and Dallas did a good job of freeing up and Jalen found him.

On Jalen’s fumble...

That’s one that’s going to always be hard to do, two hands on. But you do two hands, when you’re stepping up in the pocket, you’re moving in the pocket and he had a couple like that. He was actually trying to get it tucked. One thing, the balls at risk. Catch. Tuck. The ball is at risk right? Off the mesh, the ball is at risk because you have to get to your proper mechanics and he was trying to, right here, try to get to his proper mechanics. That’s when we tell our defense to kind of come after the ball and those sets. He hadn’t got to his proper mechanics yet. He has to be a passer and ready to throw and then he goes to tuck it. I like that he went to the tuck it. He’s got to get his elbow locked a little bit quicker. That’s tough to do in the heat of it. And then was it Micah who got it? Man, he’s a stud. I can’t say enough good things about No. 11 over there. We probably thought about him this week more than we thought about our loved ones and anybody else. The offensive staff had him on our mind the entire game, had him on our mind the entire week and that’s what you got to do with good players around the league. Hats off to him, he made a good play there. And so it is about the transition from either the catch to the tuck, or the mesh to the tuck, or the two hands on the ball to the tuck. So it just didn’t get there yet and that happens and a good player made a good play on the other team.

On the benefits of getting some of the starters some rest in the fourth quarter with a short week coming up... Yeah, that’s always big. Anytime we can do that, it’s been three times in the past four weeks. We were able to do that against the Giants. We were able to do that against Cincinnati. That adds up. I mean, that’s three quarters now and we were able to do that tonight. And so that adds up and that’s huge going into this game. We know we got a tough game coming up. This one we had fun in there for a little bit, but we know that we play on a short week against a really good opponent. And we got to get our minds right and we have to get our bodies right.

QB Jalen Hurts

On the defensive performance:

“It was a helluva performance by the defense. We’ll just keep rolling while it’s hot. Just the way they’ve been able to play, the intensity and being able to take the ball over and getting us the ball back. This is truly how we can take advantage of those opportunities. We just need that same intensity.”

On the defense holding Dallas to a FG after his fumble:

“It means everything. It’s complimentary ball in a sense. One phase of the team having another phase’s back. I’ll own that completely. I’m very aware what was going on in the play. (The first turnover) he made a great catch. The other one, just caught me at a bad moment. I had one hand on the ball. I’ve got to protect the ball better. It’s good we can rally around those things, continue to persevere, be a resilient team and move forward.”

On moving forward after turnovers:

“Momentum is an illusion in a sense because it can end or begin in any moment. You have to treat each play as its own and move on.”

On his interception:

“I knew exactly what they were going to do. I had a good eye for it and #7 just made a helluva a play. Much respect to him for making a helluva play. I tried to fit it in there. I could have gone outside to Grant. I actually told Grant that it would happen and I didn’t pull the trigger on it. So, I own it. I own the fumble as well. It will be an opportunity for us to grow from it. I’ll learn from it as well.”

On the touchdown to Goedert, getting by the rusher:

“We didn’t throw the protection to him, so he ended up coming free through the gap. It was either I get the ball out or I make the play. I chose to make the play. Dallas made a made a helluva catch.”

On having success with the scramble drill:

“I just think that everybody’s alive on every play. That’s the mentality of it. Everybody’s alive. Everybody has the opportunity to the play on any given play. There are some that I would like to have back in terms of the opportunity that maybe we could have taken advantage of, being on the same page or there being a better ball to him. In the end, everybody just showed up and just kept playing. Obviously, that starts with me. That starts with my mentality, my intensity, my focus and what I go out there and do. I’m just trying to lead and be present for my team in ways that I can.”

On what he said to his teammates after a turnover:

“You know, we’re in it together. I have zero pride or anything involved in owning my mistakes. I made a mistake and it hurt the team. I was thankful for them. They had my back. Also the defense in how they responded and how they played. Just the conversations that we had, I think that’s something that starts in the middle of week, not just on Sundays. It takes all of us. Those of us offensively just knows to just keep pressing, keep moving forward, keep staying with it and keep throwing punches, which is exactly how we handled it.”

On his ankle injury:

“Did it look like it was hurting today?...Y’all watched the whole game.”

On how soon they start thinking about Washington:

“I’ll watch the tape on the plane, meet with the coaches briefly on the plane and dive through, process it and soon as we lay foot back in Philadelphia, it’s over. We’re moving on. Usually, we put a 24 hour rule on it. I do. But it’s obviously something that will be lessened. So, we’ll get going.”

On having their full complement of weapons:

“I’ve been road in terms of there being a lot of mouths to feed. There’s so much you have to navigate. I think that’s not solely on me in terms of how we call it, how we decide to pursue the game and then getting guys involved. Ultimately, it’s my job to go out there and execute whatever is called. For the things we are trying to accomplish, it takes a group of selfless men. Knowing that, everybody has a role and everybody’s role is different and it varies from game to game. Ultimately, it’s about winning. I’ve posed the question before rhetorically. I’ve said, ‘when did winning not become the main thing?’ That’s exactly what this thing is about. Everybody being together in that and everybody understanding the mission of what we’re trying to accomplish as a team.”

On Johnny Wilson scoring his first touchdown:

“Well it means a lot because when you start to get down to the stretch of the season, sometimes I think guys, especially young guys they try to search for their place on the team, what’s their role. You got to be diligent, you got to be patient. Ainias Smith, Johnny Wilson, those guys just pressing hard. Ainias, he missed like the first five weeks, I don’t know what for but he wasn’t suiting up. He went through a little process there. Johnny, just showing up, doing a lot of dirty work. I think he had a touchdown, I think it was a touchdown, last week, had that wiped off the board. To see him persevere, the excitement when Jahan (Dotson) makes the catch last week, those are the things that are pure. He’s appreciative of all his opportunities. Anytime you get the chance to be there, talk about giving that trust that’s what it comes down to. That doesn’t just apply to (DeVonta Smith) on the one hand catch last week like we all discussed. Or fourth down call getting A.J. on the vertical, the trust that we have in that and all the work that we put in. Trying to build that rapport with every single last guy on the team, every last skill guy. I’m just happy for Johnny to execute the scramble drill and make a play.”

On if it feels good to win this game for Kellen Moore due to his history here:

“I think we all have a lot of history here. It feels good to win at home again. Four hours away but I’ll take it. It does feel good to win in the state of Texas. But, it’s all bigger than that, it truly is. Home is where your mind is, waking up it’s not okay, this is where we are, but ultimately everybody is truly invested into doing their part.”

LB, Zack Baun

On how big a case they will get for the turnover balls:

“We don’t have a case now. We might just stack them in a pile somewhere, I don’t know.”

On what has been the change:

“Just focusing on it. I know, the linebacker room, especially. But the whole defense has been making it such a point of emphasis in practice. And that’s where everything starts. That’s where the block construction, being able to get on and off blocks, the communication, that’s where it all starts, in practice. Just taking those habits into the game. I’m glad we are seeing things show up in the game.”

On playing with Nakobe Dean:

“That dude’s been balling all year. Shout out to him for that. I never got to talk to the media about that, but I’m really happy for him for that. I know this is mutual between us two. If he makes a play, I felt like I made the play, I’m celebrating like I made the play, and it’s vice-versa. So, to have that bond and that communication, it means a lot to me as a player and a lot to this team. The closer we are together, the more we can do.”

On his play surprising a lot of people and whether it surprised him at all:

“No, I don’t think so. I think through my time in New Orleans, of course people say I was an on-ball linebacker, but when I was in New Orleans, I was putting in the time, putting in just the same amount of work as the starters were, just to prepare for a moment like this, my opportunity. And all I had to do was take advantage and just let it fly.”

On what got him through those times on his way here:

“Talking to my agent a lot. Talking to my wife a lot. Just trusting the process. I’ve been through a lot in my life, and transitions and situations like that. So it wasn’t the first time, and I think those times earlier in my life really helped me throughout that process.”

On what has made him continue to blossom:

“I compare it a lot to the time I transferred high schools. I was kind of uncomfortable in my old high school, kind of stood out. When I transferred, I felt like I could be myself and be me, and that’s exactly how I feel with this team. They embrace me so much, the coaches, the players, the cafeteria staff – everyone just accepted me like a big family. The people in the building made it really easy for me to transition here.”

On being on a one-year deal and if he has thought about his future:

“No, no. It’s one game at a time. I’m just trying to get better. The linebacker room is trying to get better. This defense is trying to get better, and I’m glad it’s showing up.”

On C.J. Gardner-Johnson being right alongside him when he forced the fumble, and what he was saying: “I don’t know. It was loud in the stadium and he’s a loud dude, so it probably just blended in there. I’m so happy we are getting so excited for each other, because we put so much work into this. And, C.J., to get that interception, he’s been waiting on one, and he keeps saying, ‘its gonna come, its gonna come, its gonna come’ -- and he didn’t force it, he just made a play when it came to him, and I’m so happy for him too.”

On having a coach like Vick who has been around for so long and who vouched for him and how much it means to him:

“It meant a lot. He had full trust in me and my abilities. I think that really helped me in my transition as well. Everybody wants to be wanted, and everyone wants for someone to have a vision for them and a plan, and he definitely had that, and it feels really good.”

On where he feels like he has grown most in his game since training camp:

“I think throughout training camp, maybe from the start of OTAs, getting the reps in a particular scheme. I try to work on all my game. I’m not trying to be a run-stopper; I’m not trying to be a pump-pass linebacker, a third-down linebacker, I’m trying to be a complete linebacker. I’m just grinding at every little thing and putting the time in; I’m trying to be a complete linebacker.”

On what has been the most fun part of this year:

“The guys in the locker room for sure. The big guys up front are doing a great job. And the communication is just so good from the D-Line all the to the back and in the safeties. Jalen Carter, playing off end, playing behind J.D., its a blast. Those dudes eat up blocks like no other. It allows us linebackers to make the plays. The backend, we are sitting under routes for

them and they are playing up top, and its just complete trust all along the line. It’s a really fun defense to play in and we have some really good guys to make this defense really move.”