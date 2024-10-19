Coach Mike Brown surprised by Jorge Masvidal's shape in return to ATT: 'He's focused, and he's ready'

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Jorge Masvidal reacts his welterweight bout against Gilbert Burns of Brazil during UFC 287 at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – One of the biggest MMA stars in recent years, Jorge Masvidal, is gearing up for a return to the cage, and American Top Team coach Mike Brown was pleasantly surprised to see how good he looked when he returned to the mats.

Masvidal (35-17 MMA, 12-10 UFC) recently expressed his desire to make a comeback to MMA after retiring last April. He hasn't been completely removed from combat sports, though. In July, he boxed against the man he fought in the inaugural BMF title fight, Nate Diaz.

Despite spending a majority of the past year focusing on boxing, Brown says Masvidal is already in shape to compete in MMA, and that includes the grind of wrestling, which is typically the most grueling aspect of the sport.

"I was actually surprised when Jorge came back to the gym, how good of shape he was in," Brown told MMA Junkie. "He was actually in really good shape, and he had obviously been training, and I'm talking wrestling shape. He was jumping right in and wrestling with the best guys.

"He didn't get out of shape. He's focused, and he's ready. He has that itch and wants to do it again. He's obviously a big star. There's a lot of matchups that I'm sure people want to see. There's a lot of fights I would like to see."

Masvidal called it a career the first time after losing four consecutive fights. He failed to top then-champion Kamaru Usman in back-to-back title fights, lost a Fight of the Night against Colby Covington, and then came up short against Gilbert Burns.

"Gamebred's" path to a title shot would be long, especially considering how much the welterweight division has changed in such a short period. But that's fine with Brown, who would rather him take fights against other established stars than up-and-coming contenders.

"I'd like to see him in a more exciting, like a BMF-type fight," Brown said. "Nothing like (a title contender fight), I don't know, like a (Justin) Gaethje type of guy. I always like the Diaz brothers, that would be great. Nate for the third time, whatever, you know?

"There's 20 fights that would probably excite me with Jorge. He's exciting, man. He's always fun to watch. He's the man."

Masvidal, 39, saw his popularity grow astronomically after his five-second flying knee knockout of Ben Askren in 2019. He followed that up by becoming the winner of the first-ever BMF title fight by stopping Nate Diaz. Although he hit a rough patch of results, Brown is excited to see him get back to action.

"I say it all the time: I think he's got more weapons than anybody in the sport. He's got so much technique, so much skill and can do so many different things. He's fun to watch, and he's also good on the mic as well."

