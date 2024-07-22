CM: West Ham back in for Tomori – Milan’s price and the idea with Pavlovic

While a lot of the attention in the media is on signings that AC Milan might make this summer, a report emerged yesterday claiming that West Ham have a genuine interest in Fikayo Tomori.

It was first reported by Ben Jacobs yesterday that West Ham are indeed keeping tabs on the centre-back and their interest is ‘genuine’. He stated that there are no negotiations for now, though, and it remains to be seen if the London club will proceed.

According to Calciomercato.com, West Ham are indeed interested in Tomori and there would be a certain irony to things given that their new head coach is Julen Lopetegui, who expected to work with the Englishman at Milan before the leadership pulled the plug and went for Paulo Fonseca.

Tomori knows the Premier League and the city of London well having come through the Chelsea youth sector, but at the moment it is only an idea. It is not the first time that West Ham have been interested in the 26-year-old because the first inquiries arrived last summer.

However, the Hammers have once again met the firm position of the Milan management after reopening talks. The strategy is in fact to bring Stranhija Pavlovic in from Red Bull Salzburg and to partner him with Tomori, rather than lose a starting player.

If a figure of €40-45m were to come in then Geoffrey Moncada and Giorgio Furlani would come to the negotiating table but this is a figure that West Ham are very unlikely to pay, given they spent €40m to sign Max Kilman from Wolverhampton.