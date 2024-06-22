CM: Red cards and dinners – Theo and Dumfries renew battle in Netherlands-France

Theo Hernandez and Denzel Dumfries renewed hostilities last night in Leipzig as France and the Netherlands drew 0-0 in the second group game of their European Championship campaigns.

As Calciomercato.com recall, Dumfries was asked before the game about facing Theo again: “I don’t have any hatred towards him although no, I don’t think we’ll ever go to dinner together. There’s just a sporting rivalry between Theo and me, we respect each other and that’s what matters.”

At club level there have been flare-ups, nasty tackles and red cards involving the duo, while off the field Dumfries showed off a banner with an image of himself holding the Frenchman on a leash. The FIGC sanctioned him with a fine of €4k, with some leniency given that he tried to silence Inter fans’ chants about Theo.

Dumfries added in his interview: “He loves Milan, I love Inter and it’s always wonderful to face him on the pitch because it’s real battles with him.” In the last derby – one in which Inter won the Scudetto – there was a brawl between the two in the 94th minute, punished with two red cards.

However, they share something else and that is an uncertain future. Dumfries’ date in the balance because talks are going on with the Nerazzurri for the renewal of the contract expiring in 2025, but at the moment there is no agreement and a sale is being weighed up.

Regarding Theo Hernandez, Milan’s stance was set out through Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “He remains 100%, like Leao and Maignan.” However, Theo then added: “Whether I stay at Milan or leave, we’ll see later.”

How did the latest instalment of the battle go last night? Barring a couple of more forceful challenges, the game passed without major incident or confrontation. Theo was praised for his performance in what was a flat display from France.