CM: ‘It is plausible’ – Morata could return for Milan-Juventus after training injury

Alvaro Morata was absent from the most recent AC Milan fixture due to suffering a ‘severe’ head injury. Nevertheless, he could return for the game against his former club, Juventus.

There was a notable difference in the Milan starting XI against Cagliari – Francesco Camarda making his first start for the senior side. Up until this point, Morata has been used almost exclusively, and this remains the case.

On the rare occasion that the Spaniard has not been selected, it has been due to injury or rare tactical tweaks from Paulo Fonseca, and in this case, it was the former. In the days before the game it was reported that the striker had collided with Strahinja Pavlovic in training, giving the Spanish captain a ‘severe’ head injury which resulted in a trip to hospital.

Regardless of this, though, he has still been called up to the Spanish National Team, and it seems he could play during the break. In fact, Calciomercato.com writes that Luis De La Fuente has stated that ‘everything is going well’ with his recovery.

As a result, he could feature in one if not both of the National Team fixtures given he has returned to training. However, it is worth noting that it is more likely that he will feature solely on Monday against Switzerland. Nevertheless, the decision still baffled Fonseca heavily.

Should this be the case, he will return to Milan on the following day to begin preparations to face his former club which takes place on Saturday.