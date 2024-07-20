CM: Milan believe Saelemaekers’ value has risen as Premier League calls arrive

AC Milan are looking to capitalise on the demand for Alexis Saelemaekers and secure a transfer fee that would boost the summer budget, according to a report.

Calciomercato.com writes that Saelemaekers is a ‘golden boy and an exemplary professional’ who never says a word out of place, even if he was inevitably disappointed that Bologna did not buy him permanently after a positive season with them.

Milan actually believe that the value of the Belgian has increased compared to the €10m that was inserted as the option to buy figure as part of the loan agreement with Bologna, and now they are looking to obtain double.

Despite the excellent relationships with his team-mates and management, Saelemaekers will definitely leave Milan in the coming weeks and it is mostly because of the fact Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze are ahead of him.

The player himself, at this stage of his career, feels the need to join a project that helps him grow, but he will only be able to do so if Milan get what they feel to be a fair price, which is in the region of €20m.

The most likely destination at the moment is the Premier League. Milan have been talking for days with Leicester and West Ham but in the background there are also Nottingham Forest and Ispwich Town. The feeling is that official offers could arrive starting from the beginning of next week.