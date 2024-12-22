CM: Fonseca’s job remains at risk after poor performance vs. Verona – the details

AC Milan won against Hellas Verona on Friday night but it was a far from convincing performance and it means Paulo Fonseca is still under pressure.

According to Calciomercato.com, Fonseca remains ‘under observation’ by the management because the results to this point in the league have not been good enough and recent performances have been sub-par too.

To ensure he kept his job, a victory was needed at the Bentegodi and it arrived. However, the way that Milan played against a team that are right in the thick of a relegation battle leaves further worries, and talk of a possible sacking have not subsided.

The display in Verona ‘has caused the club to lose confidence’ in the former Lille coach, who thus remains in a stand-by situation. A convincing victory against Roma, therefore, becomes of fundamental importance to restore confidence in the eyes of the directors.

As Matteo Moretto reported, there is a break clause in Fonseca’s deal meaning that the club – by paying a variable amount from year to year – can end the relationship with the Portuguese early and have his contract off the books.

On his side, however, Fonseca continues to move forward with his own ideas, convinced that he has maximum support from the management: “I have had the support of the club since day one. For me it doesn’t change how they make me feel. I have always felt great support from the club.”