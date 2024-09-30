‘Clutch: The NBA Playoffs’ Trailer: The Next Wave of NBA Stars Steps Into the Spotlight for ESPN Doc About Basketball’s Biggest Stage

With NBA season right around the corner, fans of every team are currently able to bask in the possibilities that an upcoming season holds. Every franchise is still in contention for the championship, and nobody knows who the breakout stars who shape the playoff race will be. It has all the makings of an interesting year, as the 2023-2024 season felt like the beginning of a transition for professional basketball. The NBA introduced its first In-Season Tournament, adding a new wrinkle to the sport that seems primed to become a beloved tradition. And while aging stars like LeBron James and Steph Curry dominated at the Summer Olympics, the emergence of new stars like Tyrese Haliburton proved that the sport’s future is bright — and closer than ever.

Fans looking to re-live last year’s biggest storylines before the regular season starts on October 22nd should look no further than “Clutch: The NBA Playoffs,” ESPN’s new documentary series that follows access to Zion Williamson, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, P.J. Washington, and Jaylen Brown over the course of the 2023-2024 postseason. The eight-part docu-series is filled with behind-the-scenes action from a drama-filled postseason that ended with Brown and the Boston Celtics taking home the NBA Championship.

“The NBA Playoffs are defined by competition and drama, and with ‘Clutch,’ we’re excited to show fans a new side of an unforgettable post-season,” said Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President of Production for ESPN Originals. “This series provides a unique perspective on some of the most compelling players in the game, showcasing their drive, resilience, and passion as they chase a championship. It’s about more than basketball — it’s about legacy, and we’re proud to tell these stories in a way we know viewers will love.”

“Clutch: The NBA Playoffs” is produced by ESPN+ in association with Fulwell 73 Productions and ThreeFourTwo Productions.

“Clutch: The NBA Playoffs” premieres Saturday, October 7 on ESPN2, with new episodes airing through October 20. Watch the trailer below.

