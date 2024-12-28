Clovers hit back to defeat Wolfhounds in Celtic Challenge

Clovers (12) 31

Tries: Kiripati, Buttimer 2, Neill, Clarke Con: Fowley 3

Wolfhounds (10) 10

Tries: Atagamen, Elmes Kinlan

Clovers hit back to defeat holders Wolfhounds 31-10 in their second Celtic Challenge Cup match at UDC.

After a 33-7 win for the Wolfhounds in their opener before Christmas, second row Alma Atagamen made an early breakthrough on four minutes when she crashed over from close range but Dannah O'Brien could not add the conversion.

Midway through the first half, Aoife Dalton was brought down just short of the line after a scintillating break, and the Wolfhounds recycled the ball quickly to allow Vicky Elmes Kinlan to scamper over in the corner on 17 minutes.

Clovers got a deserved try when Ivana Kiripati rounded off a maul six minutes before half-time and Nicole Fowley landed an excellent conversion.

They moved ahead for the first time when Beth Buttimer was on the end of another maul in the final play of the half as the Clovers edged into a 12-10 lead.

The maul was working wonders for Clovers and they extended their lead midway through the second half as Buttimer crossed for her second try of the game.

Clovers secured the bonus point when Jane Neill crossed again off the back of a maul with 15 minutes left to play.

Things got even better for the Clovers when Hannah Clarke raced away with an intercept score to round out a convincing victory.

Clovers: Deely; McInerney, Boylan, Breen, Clarke; Fowley, Lane; McCarthy, Buttimer, McGrath; Campbell, Neill; McMahon, Nic a Bhaird, Kiripati

Replacements: Gavin, Burke, Barrett, Oviawe, Adams, Moran, Finn, Ugwueru

Wolfhounds: Flood; Elmes Kinlan, Dalton, Higgins, Larn; O'Brien, Whelan; O'Dowd, Clenaghan, Djougang; Atagamen, Garvey; Boyne, Boles, King.

Replacements: Burke, Doyle, Molloy, Ni Chonchobhair, Kinghan, McConnell, Corrigan, Burns.