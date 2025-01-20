Clippers face the Bulls on 4-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (18-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (24-17, fifth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -5.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into a matchup with Chicago as winners of four straight games.

The Clippers have gone 15-6 in home games. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 8.9.

The Bulls are 10-10 on the road. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.2 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

The Clippers score 109.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 120.5 the Bulls allow. The Bulls score 10.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Clippers give up to opponents (106.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zubac is averaging 15 points and 12.7 rebounds for the Clippers.

Zach LaVine is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 116.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (quadriceps), Jevon Carter: out (illness), Chris Duarte: out (personal), Torrey Craig: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press