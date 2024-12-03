Is Clinton pushing for England start at Euro 2025?

Grace Clinton has scored three goals in five appearances for England [Getty Images]

Calls for Grace Clinton to break into England's starting XI for Euro 2025 will only increase after yet another impressive display in their victory over Switzerland.

The Manchester United midfielder was on the scoresheet again - her third goal in five appearances - as the Lionesses claimed a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.

It ends a period of experimentation by boss Sarina Wiegman as she prepares them for the defence of their European title in Switzerland next summer.

From switching formations and rotating her players, she has been given plenty to think about - and Clinton's inclusion will surely be high on her list.

"In the first half especially, she felt very comfortable and players close to her felt very comfortable - that was really good to see," said Wiegman.

"What I would like to see more from her is that she sees the overall picture, even when the pace of the game is faster than it was tonight.

"You can tell she is on the way and is improving. Hopefully she keeps showing that and also [shows it] with her club."

'A completely different profile'

Clinton made her mark in Sheffield within eight minutes, firing in the winner when she reacted quickest after Millie Turner's header had rebounded off the post.

It was a second start in this four-game friendly period and a second goal for Clinton after she also shone in a 2-1 win over South Africa in October.

It has been a rapid rise for the 21-year-old, who had two successful spells on loan at Bristol City and Tottenham, before returning to United in the summer and becoming a key player under manager Marc Skinner.

Former England striker Ellen White said last month Clinton "should" be in the starting XI more regularly - but the next step is playing her against top opposition.

She was left out of the side for the goalless draw with the USA on Saturday and October's defeat by Germany - both at Wembley Stadium.

"She needs to be put against top midfield players," White told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I'm not saying domestically she doesn't play against top players, but internationally [she needs] to be in among it at Wembley.

"We saw a lot from her [against South Africa]. What I like is she has got a completely different profile to what we have seen in a midfielder for many years.

"She is strong, she is powerful, she can go box-to-box. She is technical, she holds the ball up, she does very simple passes, she does really good long passes.

"She has a good profile that I think we are missing in the middle for England. She is really knocking on Sarina's door to say 'start me'."

But while Clinton has yet to be tested on the biggest stages, she has stepped up to the plate under Wiegman and ex-midfielder Karen Carney said she is "really starting to take hold" of her position in the squad.

Former striker Ian Wright added: "Grace Clinton is more than ready for this level. I would like to see her play more."

'You can really see that she's developing'

Wiegman has been criticised previously for her selection choices, often opting for experienced players and familiar starting XIs.

But she made 10 changes in the victory over Switzerland, handing out senior debuts to Mace and Laura Blindkilde Brown, as well as first starts for Millie Turner and Aggie Beever-Jones.

She was asked about the performances of several individuals in her post-match press conference and tried to avoid singling people out, making a point of praising Jess Park when prompted to discuss Clinton's display.

"I think [Clinton's] improving well," added Wiegman. "She had to do a couple of things too. She had a good game, she's had more good games.

"The next step is to get into the squad more often and get consistency. I was really happy with her. You can really see that she's developing.

"But I also thought Jess Park made a difference today."

Manchester United manager Skinner said in November he had no doubts Clinton would "put herself in the best possible position" for regular England selection, but was cautious not to rush her international development.

There is competition for places, with regular starters Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway mainstays in Wiegman's team, while Park and injured midfielder Ella Toone are strong number 10 options.

Leicester's Mace also looked at home in a holding midfield role against Switzerland, adding to Wiegman's options.

"You know what we're like in England, we recognise talent, put it on a pedestal and then say, 'off you go', and we try shoot it down," said Skinner in November.

"[Clinton] plays the game with enjoyment and that's my job, to keep Grace in that space. When she's in that space, she will do all she can to be selected by England."

England will find out their Euro 2025 group-stage opponents when the draw takes place in Switzerland on 16 December.

Before Euro 2025, they must navigate another Women's Nations League campaign, where they will face world champions Spain, as well as Belgium and Portugal.

"When you are in these competitions and playing every three or four days, physicality is a big thing," said former England captain Steph Houghton.

"What I see from Grace Clinton is that ability to get back, defend and be a presence in the box. Now, she is adding goals to her game.

"She hasn't had experience but over these next six months it is so crucial that Sarina gives her that opportunity to nail down that position."