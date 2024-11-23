Cleveland takes on Toronto, looks for 10th straight home win

Toronto Raptors (4-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Cavaliers face Toronto.

The Cavaliers are 12-1 against conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the league with 54.2 points in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.3.

The Raptors are 2-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.2 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The Cavaliers make 52.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.5%). The Raptors average 113.2 points per game, 2.0 more than the 111.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.4 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Jakob Poeltl is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Raptors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 123.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (groin), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: day to day (ankle), Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle).

Raptors: Kelly Olynyk: day to day (back), Bruce Brown: out (knee), Bruno Fernando: day to day (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press