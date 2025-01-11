Cleveland faces Indiana following Garland's 40-point showing

Indiana Pacers (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (33-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Indiana Pacers after Darius Garland scored 40 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-126 win against the Toronto Raptors.

The Cavaliers have gone 22-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 111.4 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Pacers are 12-14 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.3 points per game in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 9.4.

The Cavaliers make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.5%). The Pacers average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is shooting 45.0% and averaging 22.9 points for the Cavaliers.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Pacers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 126.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 32.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (rest).

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press