Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

New York

Cleveland

Lindor ss

5

0

2

0

Freeman cf

4

1

1

0

Alonso 1b

4

1

1

1

Giménez 2b

3

2

1

3

Nimmo lf

3

0

1

0

Ramírez dh

4

1

1

1

Martinez dh

4

0

0

0

Fry 1b-3b

3

1

2

0

Stewart rf

3

0

1

0

Arias 3b

2

0

0

0

Marte ph-rf

1

0

0

0

Manzardo ph-1b

2

0

1

1

Vientos 3b

3

0

1

0

Rodríguez rf

3

0

1

1

McNeil 2b

4

1

1

1

Florial lf

2

0

0

0

Bader cf

3

1

1

1

Hedges c

4

1

1

0

Narváez c

3

0

0

0

Rocchio ss

3

0

0

0

Taylor ph

1

0

0

0

New York

110

100

000

3

Cleveland

000

003

12x

6

DP_New York 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 8, Cleveland 5. 2B_Lindor 2 (10), Vientos (4), Freeman (9), Ramírez (9), Manzardo (5). HR_Alonso (11), McNeil (3), Bader (2), Giménez (4). SB_Bader (7).

New York

Quintana

6

4

3

3

0

4

Garrett L,5-1

1

2

1

1

1

2

Ottavino

2-3

2

2

2

1

1

Walker

1-3

0

0

0

1

1

Cleveland

McKenzie

5

5

3

3

3

5

Herrin

1

0

0

0

0

0

Gaddis W,3-1

1

1-3

1

0

0

0

3

Hentges H,2

2-3

1

0

0

0

1

Smith S,1-2

1

1

0

0

0

2

McKenzie pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_McKenzie (Bader), Quintana (Fry), Ottavino (Giménez). WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:45. A_22,322 (34,788).

The Associated Press

