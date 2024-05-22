Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3
New York
Cleveland
Lindor ss
5
0
2
0
Freeman cf
4
1
1
0
Alonso 1b
4
1
1
1
Giménez 2b
3
2
1
3
Nimmo lf
3
0
1
0
Ramírez dh
4
1
1
1
Martinez dh
4
0
0
0
Fry 1b-3b
3
1
2
0
Stewart rf
3
0
1
0
Arias 3b
2
0
0
0
Marte ph-rf
1
0
0
0
Manzardo ph-1b
2
0
1
1
Vientos 3b
3
0
1
0
Rodríguez rf
3
0
1
1
McNeil 2b
4
1
1
1
Florial lf
2
0
0
0
Bader cf
3
1
1
1
Hedges c
4
1
1
0
Narváez c
3
0
0
0
Rocchio ss
3
0
0
0
Taylor ph
1
0
0
0
New York
110
100
000
—
3
Cleveland
000
003
12x
—
6
DP_New York 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 8, Cleveland 5. 2B_Lindor 2 (10), Vientos (4), Freeman (9), Ramírez (9), Manzardo (5). HR_Alonso (11), McNeil (3), Bader (2), Giménez (4). SB_Bader (7).
New York
Quintana
6
4
3
3
0
4
Garrett L,5-1
1
2
1
1
1
2
Ottavino
2-3
2
2
2
1
1
Walker
1-3
0
0
0
1
1
Cleveland
McKenzie
5
5
3
3
3
5
Herrin
1
0
0
0
0
0
Gaddis W,3-1
1
1-3
1
0
0
0
3
Hentges H,2
2-3
1
0
0
0
1
Smith S,1-2
1
1
0
0
0
2
McKenzie pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_McKenzie (Bader), Quintana (Fry), Ottavino (Giménez). WP_Garrett.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:45. A_22,322 (34,788).
The Associated Press