Clemson wins ACC championship, automatic playoff berth on walk-off field goal to defeat SMU

Clemson receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) scored two touchdowns in the Tigers' victory over SMU in the ACC championship game. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Nolan Hauser's 56-yard field goal as time expired lifted No. 17 Clemson to a 34-31 win over No. 8 SMU in the ACC championship game.

With the win, Clemson shook up the College Football Playoff standings by earning an automatic berth into the playoff as a conference champion.

Clemson wins on a 55yd FG pic.twitter.com/bPQOqXiJST — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 8, 2024

SMU tied the game at 31-31 with 16 seconds remaining in regulation when Kevin Jennings hit Roderick Daniels Jr. on an out route for a 4-yard TD. The play was reviewed, but Daniels clearly dragged his right foot in bounds for the catch.

On the ensuing kickoff, a 41-yard return by Austin Randall gave Clemson an opportunity for one play to get in field goal range. Cade Klubnik's 17-yard pass to Antonio Williams accomplished that objective.

Klubnik threw for four touchdowns and 262 yards, completing 24-of-41 passes. Bryant Wesco Jr. grabbed eight receptions for 143 yards and two scores. Jake Briningstool also caught two TDs for Clemson.

Is SMU still a playoff team?

The Tigers’ win created a couple of questions going into Sunday’s selection.

Did Clemson earn a first-round bye with its victory? At 10-3 and ranked below four other conference champions, that seems unlikely. Speculation had SMU getting a bye if they won the ACC, but the Mustangs would’ve had a 12-1 record and been ranked above Big 12 champion Arizona State at No. 15 and Mountain West champ Boise State at No. 10. The committee likely wouldn't boost Clemson up that far just because it's the ACC champion.

And what about SMU? Did the loss knock them out of the playoff despite an 11-2 record? Clemson winning takes a spot that many speculated would go to No. 12 Alabama.

"Listen. That's a playoff football team. SMU, they better be in the dang playoffs. What a comeback by those guys."



Dabo Swinney on SMU pic.twitter.com/rNAvG0evAM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 8, 2024

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made his case for SMU in his postgame interview with ESPN's Molly McGrath.

“That’s a playoff football team," Swinney said as he pointed across the field. "SMU, they better be in the dang playoffs.”

Clemson took big early lead

The Tigers ran out to a 14-0 lead helped by SMU mistakes. A fumble by Kevin Jennings on a sack gave Clemson the ball on the Mustangs' 33-yard line. Two plays later, Klubnik hit Wesco for a 35-yard touchdown and the game's opening score.

SMU went three-and-out on its next possession but was called for a 15-yard personal foul penalty when Davaughn Celestine's helmet came off on a punt and he continued to play.

Between the penalty and Antonio Williams' 21-yard return, the punt was essentially wiped out and Clemson took over at the SMU 28-yard line. Four plays later, Klubnik connected with Briningstool for a five-yard TD pass.

SMU got on the board with its third possession, finishing off a 75-yard drive with a 24-yard scoring run by Jennings. However, Clemson answered right back with a 43-yard TD pass from Klubnik to Wesco. Clemson led 24-7 at the half.

SMU rallied from 17 points down in second half

The Mustangs scored on their first series of the second half with Jennings completing four passes for 65 yards, including a 10-yard throw to Brashard Smith. That cut Clemson's lead to 24-14. However, the Tigers mounted two long drives that ate up nearly 10 minutes, the second of which resulted in a TD on a five-yard reception by Briningstool.

SMU came right back and again cut the margin to 10, finishing off a seven-play drive with a 20-yard TD catch by Matthew Hibner. After the defense forced Clemson into three-and-outs on consecutive possessions, the Mustangs closed to within one score on a 46-yard field goal from Collin Rogers.

Jennings passed for 304 yards, three TDs and one interception, completing 31-of-50 passes. Daniels had eight receptions for 97 yards and a score, joined by Hibner's five catches for 69 yards and a TD. Brashard Smith led SMU in rushing with 113 yards on 24 carries.

Earlier in the week. SMU coach Rhett Lashlee argued that his team should be in the playoff, win or lose, and not be punished for having to play in a conference championship game.

"The reason I know we should be in is because the committee has ranked us in," he said. "They've said we're good enough.

"The case is closed on that, and they said you're the eighth-best team in the country," he added. "They said you're better than two other teams that are currently in the field for an at-large. You're better than them. Those teams didn't earn the right to play in a conference championship game, and we did. So I don't get how you could punish anybody for that."

He repeated that assertion after the defeat.

"We just played a playoff game out there and we played pretty dang good," Lashlee said. "Our team deserves a chance to be in."