Clemson vs. Alabama: Predictions and odds for Elite Eight March Madness game

The Elite Eight of the Men's NCAA Tournament is only a few hours away, and the closely contested matchup between No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 6 Clemson will determine which team will secure a bid to the Final Four. The two teams last met in November 2023, with Clemson emerging victorious over Alabama.

Alabama has made it to the Elite Eight tournament for the second time in school history after defeating top-seeded North Carolina 89-87. Grant Nelson delivered a season-high performance with 24 points, while Rylan Griffen and Aaron Estrada each contributed 19 points in the Sweet 16 victory.

Clemson has made it to their first Elite Eight game since 1980 by defeating the No. 2 seed Arizona 77-72 in a West Region Semifinal matchup. Chase Hunter had an impressive performance, scoring 18 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and making five assists, while PJ Hall played a key role in leading the Tigers to victory with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Who is in the Elite 8? March Madness bracket results and updates

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Chase Hunter #1 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with his teammate Joseph Girard III #11 after defeating the Arizona Wildcats during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Crypto.com Arena on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The Clemson Tigers won, 77-72. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Clemson vs. Alabama predictions

New York Post: Clemson vs. Alabama under 165 points

Erich Richter writes: "Interestingly enough, the nation’s No. 1 offense in points per game has been getting money from bettors but the under is also gaining some traction, opening at 166 and moving down to 165 or 164.5. Clemson allows opposing teams to shoot just 41 percent and ranks 33rd in KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Tigers will need that defense to be every bit of elite against Alabama. I’m grabbing the under in this one, at 165 on BetRivers, as Clemson is a live underdog and plays solid enough defense. The Tigers held New Mexico to 56 points and Baylor to 64 points."

Yahoo Sports: Clemson 79, Alabama 75

Derrian Carter writes: "The Tigers are now 13-1 against non-ACC opponents this season, displaying they are a tough team for unfamiliar opponents to handle. Add in Clemson's defense has hit its stride, slowing down high-octane offenses in March Madness, expect the Tigers to advance to the Final Four."

Story continues

Tuscaloosa News: Alabama 85, Clemson 80

Nick Kelly writes: "If the Crimson Tide played like it did against UNC, it's going to the Final Four. Grant Nelson and Mark Sears each competing at a high level will be too much for Clemson to stop."

ESPN: Alabama has a 67% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Alabama Crimson Tide have a 67.7% chance to beat the Clemson Tigers in the Elite Eight game.

Clemson vs. Alabama: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Crimson Tide are favorites to defeat the Tigers in Saturday's Elite Eight March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Friday.

Spread: Alabama (-1.5)

Moneylines: Alabama (-125); Clemson (+105)

Over/under: 165.5

How to watch Clemson vs. Alabama: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, March 30 at 8:49 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Cable TV: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clemson vs. Alabama: Predictions, picks, odds for game Saturday