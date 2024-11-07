Clement lauds Souttar fitness improvement - gossip

[BBC]

Rangers manager lauds defender's fitness improvement as SPFL clubs challenge upcoming top-flight ban on artificial pitches...

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says defender John Souttar's improved fitness and increased minutes on the pitch show the benefits of "changes made in staff, in the way of working, in a lot of things". (Record)

Nico Raskin urges Rangers to stick together as a team as they target a positive result away to Olympiakos in the Europa League. (Herald - subscription)

Olympiakos coach Luis Mendilibar singles out Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny as a threat to the Greek side. (Scotsman - subscription)

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo says it's "been tough watching from the sidelines" as he recovers from an injury sustained in early September. (Sun)

Kye Rowles is eager to help goalkeeper Craig Gordon win his 100th clean sheet for Hearts in his 300th appearance for the club against Heidenheim on Thursday. (Record)

Heidenheim were still in Germany's amateur leagues when Hearts faced Bayern Munich in the Tynecastle club's famous 1-0 Uefa Cup win in 1989, though they could complete an aggregate victory. (Scotsman - subscription)

Meanwhile, Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt is concerned Hearts' aggression and energy may cause his side off guard in Thursday's Conference League encounter. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Seven SPFL clubs are challenging a ban on artificial pitches in the Premiership, which is scheduled to start by mid-2026. (Mail)

Celtic have made £4.1m from their on-field results alone so far in this season's Champions League. (Football Scotland)

Aberdeen are favourites to finish at least second, believes former Pittodrie goalkeeper Joe Lewis. (Press and Journal - subscription)

Dundee United forward Sam Dalby is reaping the rewards of using a sports psychologist at former club Wrexham. (Courier - subscription)

Dundee's proposed new training ground can take the club to the next level, believes manager Tony Docherty. (Courier - subscription)

Defender Jack Iredale says Hibernian "need to do the dirty stuff to earn the right to be able to do the fun stuff". (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Hibs forward Dwight Gayle is winning his race to be fit for Saturday's Scottish Premiership trip to face St Mirren. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)