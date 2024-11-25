Clean sheet specialist De Gea helps Fiorentina close in on longest winning-streak

Fiorentina have picked up from where they had left off as Serie A football resumed after the international game and this is also because former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea once again stopped their opponents from finding the net.

The 34-year-old deserves huge credit for helping his side emerge 2-0 winners at Como on Sunday, as he pulled off a fantastic triple save in the second half to deny Cesc Fabregas’s side, allowing the Viola to register yet another clean sheet.

David De Gea Fiorentina (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

De Gea’s fifth clean sheet helps Fiorentina near winning streak record

De Gea made his league debut for Fiorentina in mid-September, during his side’s 3-2 defeat away to Atalanta – however, he kept five Serie A clean sheets from that moment, more than any other goalkeeper has managed in the same period.

Since making his debut for Fiorentina, no goalkeeper in Serie A has kept more clean sheets than David de Gea (5) 🧱 pic.twitter.com/c5jCCrnq2I — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 24, 2024

The Viola didn’t concede goals in four of their last six Serie A encounters and are currently on a seven-game winning streak, something that only happened once in their history, when they won eight consecutive league matches in 1960, as reported by Opta.

Coach Raffaele Palladino praised his goalkeeper after their victory at Como, saying he’s making ‘reaction saves as if he’s aged 20’.