Clean sheet run and unbeaten streak: All the key stats ahead of Juventus vs. Milan

Juventus and AC Milan meet for the third time this season in Serie A this evening, in what is a big game in the battle for the Champions League places.

Milan have played Juventus 227 times in their almost 125-year history, making them the team that they have faced the most, with 66 wins, 73 draws and 88 defeats being the record. Earlier this month, the Rossoneri celebrated a 2-1 win in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final.

Thus, the Bianconeri will no doubt be out for revenge in front of their home fans. Our pre-match preview has the latest team news and insight on the opposition, while below are the main stats ahead of the clash.

Key stats and facts

➤ Milan are the opponents that Juventus have both collected the most draws (58) and suffered the most defeats (53) against in the Italian top division. The Rossoneri are also the side that have managed to score the most goals against the Bianconeri in Serie A (227 goals).

➤ Juventus have kept a clean sheet in their last three league games against Milan (W1 D2), while they have never kept four clean sheets in a row against the Rossoneri in Serie A. However, the Bianconeri have only scored two goals in their last eight league matches against them.

➤ After a run of nine consecutive home wins against Milan in Serie A, Juventus have failed to win their last four such encounters (D2 L2). The Bianconeri have never reached five home games in a row without success against the Rossoneri in Serie A (also 4 between 1991 and 1994).

➤ In this Serie A campaign, Juventus have dropped points from a winning position in seven games. The last season that this occurred on more occasions was in 2019-20 (eight – never more than eight in the three-points-per-win era). This is only the third time that they have done so in seven matches across a season (alongside 1984-85 and 1968-69).

➤ Juventus have dropped points from a winning position in their last three games (D3); only in 1971 have the Bianconeri collected a longer streak of games in which they were ahead but failed to win.

➤ Juventus earned 12 home draws in Serie A across 2024 – no team has ever collected more in a single calendar year in the competition (also 12 for Udinese in 2023 and Cagliari in 2005). Indeed, the Bianconeri have drawn their last three home league games, last drawing four in a row between April – May 2009.

➤ Milan won their last Serie A game against Como and are looking to win back-to-back matches in the competition for the first time since September (three against Venezia, Inter and Lecce).

➤ Milan have won their last two away matches in Serie A, as many as in their previous 10 (D4 L4). It is the Rossoneri’s longest such streak since a run of three in March 2024.

➤ Weston McKennie has provided 10 assists across the last two Serie A campaigns. Among midfielders, only Christian Pulisic (12) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (11) have provided more – his assists have earned eight points, more than any other midfielder in this period.

➤ Théo Hernández has scored 30 goals in Serie A, becoming the first defender in AC Milan’s history to reach this milestone in the competition (overtaking Paolo Maldini). There are only four defenders who have netted more for a single side in Serie A history, while his next strike would see him draw level with Fiorentina’s Sergio Cervato (31).