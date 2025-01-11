Clayton scores 31, Ohio knocks off Northern Illinois 108-70

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — (AP) — AJ Clayton's 31 points led Ohio over Northern Illinois 108-70 on Saturday.

Clayton shot 10 of 12 from the field, including 9 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Bobcats (9-6, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Jackson Paveletzke added 19 points while finishing 9 of 10 from the floor while they also had five assists. Shereef Mitchell had 15 points and shot 3 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Huskies (4-11, 0-3) were led by Quentin Jones, who posted 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Northern Illinois also got 14 points from Quaran McPherson. Nasir Muhammad and James Dent Jr. both had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio hosts Ball State and Northern Illinois plays Miami (OH) at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press