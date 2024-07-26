Clayton Kershaw makes 2024 debut with Dodgers, strikes out six in solid outing versus Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw made his season debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, striking out six and allowing two runs and six hits in his return from offseason shoulder surgery.

With his return to the lineup against the San Francisco Giants, Kershaw became the only pitcher to play for the Dodgers in at least 17 seasons and ended his longest absence from the big leagues.

Kershaw made his first big league appearance since last October’s NL Division Series opener against Arizona, when the three-time Cy Young Award winner was chased after one out and allowed six runs. Kershaw had surgery on Nov. 3 to repair ligaments in his shoulder capsule and started a minor league rehab stint in June.

“For me personally, to go back out and pitch here in Dodger Stadium, not that I ever did before but I’m not going to take that for granted again,” Kershaw said. “It was fun. Definitely some things to get better at, but overall it was a good day and I can build off it.”

The 36-year-old left-hander worked four innings on Thursday, walking two and throwing 47 of his 72 pitches for strikes. He got 14 swings and misses, including eight on sliders, and averaged 90.6 mph with 24 fastballs, threw 32 sliders, 10 curveballs and six changeups.

“It was OK," he said. "There’s some stuff I can get better at. I felt the breaking balls were good. The fastball command had a little to be desired overall. First time back out, I’ll take it.”

Kershaw completed his outing with a pair of pop outs sandwiched around a walk and struck out Yastrzemski to end his day.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner exited the game with the Dodgers leading the Giants 3-2. Los Angeles beat San Francisco 6-4, but Kershaw didn't figure in the decision because he didn’t pitch five innings.

Before taking the mound, Kershaw was greeted with high-fives in the dugout from teammates and got a hug from Kike Hernandez. As he made his way to the mound, “We are Young” was playing in the stadium.

Kershaw retired the first two batters of the game, then allowed a double to Heliot Ramos and walked Matt Chapman. He struck out Patrick Bailey to end a scoreless inning. He allowed a single to Mike Yastrzemski in a scoreless second.

Kershaw ran into a bit of trouble in the third, allowing four consecutive hits, including a run-scoring triple by Tyler Fitzgerald that caromed off the left-field wall, eventually tracked down by Teoscar Hernandez. Heliot Ramos knocked in another run with an infield single before Kershaw Patrick Bailey, David Villar and Thairo Estrada to end the inning. Kershaw used a 73-mph curveball and 88-mph slider to get the final two outs of the frame.

Kershaw completed his outing with a pair of pop outs sandwiched around a walk and struck out Yastrzemski to end his day.

“Having him back out there was great,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Hearing his song come out, watching him sweat, compete, punch guys out, it was great. I thought we pushed him enough to get ready for his next one where we can continue to build and get a nice foundation. It’s been such a long road for him back and I’m just happy for him and his family and the fans to get to see one of the greats.”

In the bottom half of the fourth inning, Kershaw celebrated his teammates as the Dodgers scored two runs and he shared a high-five with Shohei Ohtani after the star's double.

In his return, Kershaw wore cleats designed by his four children, who surprised him with the gift. A video was posted on the pitcher's Instagram account and showed an emotional Kershaw wiping away tears. Kershaw’s wife, Ellen, and children watched from the stands. Ellen also wiped away tears.

Asked how he would describe the outing to his four children, Kershaw said: “I’ll tell them it was hot. Other than that, to be doing what you’re meant to be doing is a good thing.”

Kershaw agreed in February to a contract guaranteeing $10 million, a deal that allows him to earn up to $12.5 million this year and $25 million in 2025, In addition to his $5 million salary this year, he would get $1 million for making six starts or relief appearances of three or more innings, $1.5 million each for seven, eight and nine, and $2 million for 10.

Kershaw made three minor league rehab starts, but was shut down for a week after his first appearance on June 19 because of lingering soreness. Kershaw went four innings and threw 67 pitches (49 strikes) in his last rehab outing Friday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing three runs and six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press