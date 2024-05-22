CKY - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - 06:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #5

>>> Graceland is off the auction block for now. Elvis' granddaughter has won a legal bid to delay the sale. Riley keough argues a creditor is illegally claiming rights to the memphis property. The company says her late mother lisa marie presley used the estate as collateral for a multimillion dollar loan that was never repaid, but keough claims the documents are forged and the loan never existed. It's unclear when the judge will be making a final ruling in the case. >>> An unusual standoff has been caught on camera at a montreal zoo. Footage shows a canada goose choosing fight over flight staring down a fox as it tried to attack. The woman behind the camera says at one point the fox had the goose's neck in its mouth. >> I just watched the scene and it was unbelievable. The fox kept going after the goose and the goose was flapping and hitting it. The fox is limping at one point. >> Merella: remarkably the bird managed to break free with the fox eventually giving up the goose living to fight another day. >>> After the break, it is a barbie world. A canadian soccer superstar gets an honour that is plastic and fantastic. ( ) Ever wonder what's around the next corner? ( ) ( ) Past the trees. ( ) Over the mountains? ( ) That's where adventure lives... ( ) Take a Nissan suv and go find it. ( ) (Upbeat music) I've been around cows for as long as I can remember. You work with cows long enough, you see they have personalities. There's Ember, she's the prettiest by far... and she knows it. Halo is so sweet. And everybody gets a kick out of Valina. She's so small but she has the biggest attitude. [cow moo] ( ) They're the reason everything I do is all from a good place. ( ) Captain, the Cable Emperor has established contact. Put him through. May the lag be with you. Both: May the lag be with you. What's the status? Their ship has escaped, Your Eminence. They're just too fast. I see. Well don't worry, good things come to those who... (Static) Who what? "...who wait," captain. He's frozen again. Of course he is. Classic Cable Empire. ( ) From flavoredsoda to bubbly water.More Manitobans are creatingtheir own carb So when it's time to replaceyour co2 canisters and tanks drop on by abc Fire and Safety,they carry beverage grade co2 for soda machines, kegerators,indoor gardens and paintball full-service co2 at pricesLower than the competition. Enjoy new tanks, easy refillsand soda cylinder exchanges, abc Fire and SafetyReady to fill your co2 needs.

>>> Christine sinclair is a well-accomplished canadian athlete with a long list of wins and titles. She's also inspired a legion of young canadians at the play competitive soccer, and now she has inspired something else. Ctv's sarah plowman joins us now. Sarah, there is a christine sinclair barbie. >> Reporter: merella, christine sinclair is a three-time olympic medallist. She scored more international and more olympic goals than any player in the world, and now she's being honoured in a very small, but big way. >> Again, there's sinclair. Wide open goal! It's christine sinclair! >> Reporter: the belief christine sinclair gave canadians was contagious. That they could dream, win, and be the best in the world. A role model. >> That's me, my face. >> Reporter: and now mini model. A barbie with her signature headband and jersey. >> They got the gold medal, most important, right? High socks. High socks 'cause the cool kids wear high socks. >> Reporter: for its 65th anniversary, barbie is honouring nine athletes from around the world. Tennis star venus williams is another. >> I mean, there's moments in life that you can't even dream about. I never thought that I would be, you know, made as a barbie doll. >> Reporter: while the aim may be to inspire, the maker of barbies says the dolls aren't for the public. They won't be for sale. >> So the role model dolls are created just in their likeness truly to honour those athletes. And I would love a doll, too. I feel everyone's pain out there. But there is only one and it is gifted to the role models. >> Reporter: that puzzles parents. >> Why not sell them all? Sell them all to all the girls so the girls can blais with barbies not only just princesses. They can actually be kicking a ball or -- >> Sandie: sinclair says being a barbie role model is an honour. >> You know, an iconic toy. Hopefully it can inspire the next generation of young canadians. >> Reporter: I asked the makers of the dolls whether they're considering selling them to the public and I was told that there are no plans right now, but you never know what the future holds. Merella. >> Merella: yeah, what a shame. Sarah, thank you.

>>> And that's our newscast for this wednesday. Thanks for sharing your time with us. Be sure to join todd van der heyden later tonight. And for ongoing coverage of canada's top stories, tune into ctv news channel. I'm merella fernandez. I'll see you again tomorrow. Your local ctv news begins right now. [ ] >> Announcer: "ctv national news," canada's number one newscast. >> Tonight, sobering numbers about food insecurity. Perhaps not a surprise to anybody. Things are moving in the wrong direction. Food banks, canada is handing out grades for addressing poverty and manitoba is fairly passing. Also tonight, handwritten

letters from an admitted serial killer. The pages penned by jeremy skip. It's key to another inmate leading up to his trial. Plus a flood of jeff deal coming up. We'll tell you why people in niverville have rejected a plan to tap into the town's water. >> Ctv news. Live from downtown, one of a with maralee caruso. >> Good evening, thanks for joining us. Handwritten letters penned by admitted serial killer jeremy scott. That's key. Were entered as evidence in a manitoba courtroom today, giving us a look into his mind while in prison and his impressions leading up to his trial live with all of those details for us tonight is ctv's alexander alexander. One of these letters come from homicide detectives learned jeremy skip its he was writing another inmate at a women's institution. Nova scotia. >> They were able to see some of those letters through a search warrant. Now they're being used as evidence in the crown's case. 9 letters over 4 months written by 10 minutes serial killer. These handwritten pages were penned by jeremy skip its key between january and april. 2023 and mail to an inmate at the women's institution in nova scotia. They were submitted wednesday by winnipeg police detective sergeant michael macdonald. >> Who sees the letters through a search warrant one year after skin. But skis arrest at the times. They were written skin, but he was being held at milner ridge correctional centre in beausejour. Mcdonald testified some of the letters were destroyed, but the remaining ones returned over. He also said he spoke to the inmates. Kaminsky appeared to have been writing too, but did not provide any details about that conversation in the letters keep its key talks about his quote, extreme views. N writes about a multifaceted plan to subjugate and then eliminate white people. He appears to try and pursue a romantic relationship with the inmate, calling her sweet heart and seeing I will seriously consider getting married to you. Skip its key also discusses his case writing, I am seriously considering giving up, even though I have a not criminally responsible defence with experts. I could have 100 experts while the crown has none. And I still get convicted by a bunch of the 37 year-old accused pleaded not guilty to 4 counts of first-degree murder. But later admitted to killing rebecca contois. Marcedes myran, morgan harris and a 4th victim known as buffalo woman. His defence lawyers argue skip its key should be found not criminally responsible due to mental disorder. The 9th and final letter submitted in court was written by steve. It's key to the inmate on april 25th. 2023. It's not clear if any other letters were sent or received after that time. After all the letters were submitted, the crown didn't have any further questions. And james commits cues. Defence lawyers declined to cross examine the witness. >> So let's enter what happens next. Then the crown rests its case. Maralee and on june 3rd, the defence is expected to make its case by calling on witnesses and introducing forensic evidence of their own. The trial is scheduled to wrap up on june 6th. All right, thanks to this alexandra. The number of manitobans struggling to put food on their plates is rising and food banks canada warns we've reached a critical turning point. The group gave our province a poor grade on poverty and it comes as no surprise organizations dealing with the effects of poverty live with the latest on this tonight is ctv's jon john, what grade did food banks canada give manitoba this year? >> Well, this year we got a d minus, which is worse than what we received last year. >> A shipment has arrived at the common covered food bank in downtown winnipeg. There are boxes and boxes of food. But they won't stay here for long. At the end of the day, there's nothing left. For example, yesterday I got dried chickpeas for protein people >> Nobody is going to take this. There was nothing left at 6.30 last night. >> The demand batches, that's enough food banks across the province harvest manitoba says it's seen 150% increase in food bank use in manitoba since 2020, when times are tough, it's people who have the least that hurt the most. And according to a new poverty report card by food banks, canada, a lot of manitobans are hurting these days. Our province drug from a c minus last year to ad minus in 2024. The report's authors say high numbers of manitobans are spending more than 30% of their income on housing and the rate of food insecurity is rising. This is parents who are skipping meals so that their kids can go to school with food in their stomachs. This is seniors who never thought that they would be the type of person to turn to their community for help having to make that difficult phone call to the food bank. However, food banks canada says all hope is not lost.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts