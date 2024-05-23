CKY - Thursday, May 23, 2024 - 06:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

There is a wildfire heading towrads Seattle We need to stop the fire from wipping out the entire city. ((sirens)) We're entering the belly of the beast! ((roaring fire)) This is...huge. Lead them We're 19.. Family forever. *radio* Captain..The fire is over the bridge. ONLY 1 EPISODE LEFT UNTIL THE SERIES FINALE CATHC UP ON CTV.CA AND THE CTV APP Sometimes the difference between a summer road trip and the road trip of the summer is an ice cold drink from McDonald's. Like a Small McCafe Iced Coffee or a refreshing Coca Cola for $1 plus tax. Step up your summer today. I'd do anything Welcome to the new PetSmart Treats rewardsTM. Ready go Collect points with every purchase. And save big on their favourite services. Anything for you PetSmart. Anything for Pets. Financial goals. Fidelity knows we've all got them. Maybe you want to own a home, or never own a home. Maybe you want to travel. Or have a kid. Or travel with your kid. Yours could be retiring early. Or never retiring at all. At Fidelity, we know everyone has different goals. But the one thing we share? We all want to get to them sooner. ( ) High quality furniture means a lifelong investment. Amish Gallery offers handcrafted, custom made Amish furniture for any space in your home. These pieces never go out of style and can be handed down from generation to generation. Grandpa says sustainable materials are better for the Earth, and the wallet. Your comfort and style guaranteed at Best Sleep and Amish Gallery. 953 St. James Street. You'll find us! The tri-hospital dream lottery summer bonus could make your dreams come true. Besides six incredible grand prize choices. The summer bonus brings you a chance to win one of two electric luxury vehicles Or 65 thousand dollars cash. Plus, the fifty-fifty draw just keeps growing. The summer bonus ticket deadline is midnight tonight. Go to try hospital dream dot com now in order your tickets. Don't miss out your dream of becoming a millionaire could come true. Let's all win together TOMORROW:THROWING OPEN THE DOORS ON HERITAGE TREASURES. AND WHAT DENTISTS ARE DISCOVERING AS MORE CANADIANS ACCESS DENTAL CARE THROUGH THE NEW FEDERAL PLAN. PLUS NEWS WEATHER AND TRAFFIC IT'S EVERYTHING YOU NEED CTV MORNING LIVE TOMORROW Closed captioning of this program is brought to you in part by PetSmart. Treats Rewards is here! More rewards. More benefits. More savings! Sign up today at PetSmart.ca. It worked. It really worked. They said I was mad but it worked! [music continues] Oh, no! Not Morlocks! Not flesh-eating Morlocks! H-e-e-e-lp! [screams] Sheldon, are you okay? We have to get rid of the time machine. It is a little big for the living room, isn't it? Yeah, that's the problem. It's too big. I'm glad you agree. I hired some guys to help us move it. Come on in, fellas. [intense music] Oh, no, Morlocks! Eat him, eat him. [screaming] [gasping] Leonar-r-r-d! [theme music] dia Access Group at WGBH access.wgbh.org

>> Jon hendricks. It's thursday. May 23rd today, tear it down or tighten it up. >> We should be able to live the way we lived. >> Why st. Norbert homeowner is being told their garages are out of line. Also today expanding what it means to be canadian. The proposed legislation will extend citizenship by descent. How the federal government is making it easier for more people to gain citizenship. And how much is that doggie in the window? >> Yeah, I'm pretty. I'm pretty confident that a lot of people come forward. >> Only a week after being seized from difficult living conditions. These dogs are looking for their new home good afternoon, thanks for joining us. Maralee is away today, we begin with breaking news. The province has just issued an overland flood warning for parts of southern manitoba. The interlake, the whiteshell lakes area and the city of winnipeg. It says between 40 and 70 millimetres of precipitation is expected for these areas tomorrow. >> The red and assiniboine rivers are expected to stay within their banks. But the province is warning people that high wind gusts may raise water levels by up to 5 feet along the south basin of lake manitoba as well as shorelines near gimli victoria beach and the east side of lake winnipeg. Ctv's taylor brock will have more on that approaching system in just a few minutes in weather. Winnipeg homeowner is appealing an order to tear down or scale back for garages because they were constructed without permits. And our over the allowable size limits. The homeowner on fraser road south of the perimeter is asking for a variance to keep the detached buildings as is. But the city's planning department is rejecting the request. So he's filed an appeal set to be heard next week. Ctv's jeff keele joins us now. Jeff, how big are these structures? That city report says they have a combined floor area of more than 3400 square feet close to 4 times. The allowable size. >> The report says the applicant don't multiple structures on the property prior to the spring of this year, without an approved development permit. We're building permit. This is the matter came to the attention of the planning department following a complaint from a resident. But the neighbourhood, his own rural residential lots are large and some of the garage is in question. Appear very old. The report also says the owner has the support of his immediate neighbours. And we spoke to one of them. >> If you live the way we lived for 20 years already. Why you coming in trying to change things, nobody's doing anything wrong. These are crude people in these houses and the city's just going after everybody. >> The report contains an e-mail from the owner on why he wants to keep the structures. He says removing the buildings will cause hardship as he lives outside the perimeter and he needs the buildings to store vehicles, recreational equipment and gardening tools. He declined comment to ctv news until after the hearing next week. >> Jeff, what are the odds that councillors on the appeal committee will allow the billings to remain? >> Well, john, there is recent precedent for this. A couple of weeks ago, the appeal committee, a lot of 4200 square foot garage to stay on liberty street, south of wilkes avenue in charleswood that was also built without a permit and was 4 times the proper size. Thanks jeff. >> Police are searching for a man who tried to steal a car and crashed it into the cbc building downtown. It happened around 3:30pm tuesday afternoon. Police say the owner of the vehicle went into a nearby business while his wife, an 18 year-old child, waited in the parked car and then entered the vehicle crashed into the building while trying to steal it and assaulted the female passenger. Police say the suspect ran off before they arrive. Anyone with information is asked to contact them. Winnipeggers in the tuxedo constituency head to the polls next month. And we can now tell you that advance voting begins june 8th. A by-election will be held june 18th to fill the seat once held by former premier and mla heather stefanson advance voting takes place june 8th to 15th at the tuxedo election office on roblin boulevard and same to me trails greek orthodox church on grant avenue hours are 8:00am to 8:00pm every day except sunday when voting takes place from noon to 6:00pm voters will be away, can apply for absentee voting through elections. Manitoba's website and anyone and able to vote in-person due to a disability can apply to vote from home applications must be received by 8:00pm on june. 17. Meantime, the manitoba green party has announced that its leader will run in the tuxedo by-election. Janine gibson last ran as a candidate in the wolseley. I'm writing in the 2023 provincial election in october, carla compton is

running for the ndp and jamie fau is the liberal candidate for the progressive conservatives have yet to announce their candidate field. Turning now to the upcoming by-election in elmwood-transcona. The federal ndp have chosen the executive director of the transcona biz to run. Lula dance won the nomination last night. And election date has not yet been set, but it must be announced by september 29th. The new democrats say leader jagmeet singh will be in winnipeg this weekend for the official launch of the campaign. The riding was left vacant when ndp mp daniel blaikie resigned to take a job as an adviser for premier wab kinew. The federal government is introducing legislation that would extend canadian citizenship by descent beyond the first generation. The proposed legislation will extend citizenship by descent the on the first generation in a way that is inclusive and upholds the value. >> For citizenship. Bill c 71 would automatically confer citizenship to persons born abroad to a canadian parent who was also born abroad. Prior to the legislation coming into force. >> It would also restore citizenship to the so-called lost canadians. Individuals who lost or never acquired citizenship as a result of previous legislation. The first batch of dogs seized from a winnipeg home in what officials called inhumane conditions are ready for adoption. The winnipeg humane society says 5 of the 68 dogs rescued last week are ready to find new homes. It's as more dogs will be ready for adoption soon, but others may take a little bit longer. >> Of course, we were prioritizing, dive after that from the first physical exam and turns out to be healthy, doesn't really have a lot of issues. So we proceed to spay and neuter demand, put them up for adoption. Those we things probably require some foster times either for medical issues or because of being too young as puppies, they need to stay in foster until they're ready again. >> Manager bud options daphne. He says people have already stepped up to adopt the first 5. But anyone who's interested in the others can give them a call. She says they're also reducing the adoption fee for the dogs as a way to say thank you to the community for the support. 11 puppies have been born since the seizure. Winnipeg is creeping closer to a population of 1 million people. According to statistics, canada. As of 2023, the winnipeg metro region population was estimated to be 910,240. That's a growth rate of 3.8% in one year, slightly higher than the national average of 3.5% and an increase of more than 173,000 people in 10 years. In the 2023 population report previously published by the province. It says manitoba's growth is thanks in part to strong immigration. People in river heights have another place to cool off this summer. This new strain as spray pad and playground is now open on corydon avenue is located at the court in community centers. Crescent would site the centre says it saw a significant spike in visitors at the river heights location during covid. And that hasn't eased up, prompting it to expand facilities at its other centre nearby. >> The caps come daycares come lots of people come to enjoy the space said it was always well love. So we're hoping that this takes a little bit of the pressure off that, but also brings people from areas that may not go to our river heights site may become from for their downcore done or somewhere for their towards grads. And we're excited to have people use the >> The project also includes new concrete pathways, seating areas, picnic tables, a bike rack and upgraded landscaping. It caused nearly 1.5 million dollars n was paid for by all 3 levels of government. Ctv's taylor brock joins us now with our first look at your skywatch forecast. And taylor probably would have been a little cool to be out there on this spray pad this morning. >> That's for sure, john. We did have a cooler day today and cloudy and then cool weather will evolve, really be sticking around all week long until next week. But the big thing going on is rainfall. So here in winnipeg as well as around much of southern manitoba. We are expecting quite a bit of rain to fall. I'm gonna move just to the side, the screen here. So you can see how far this stretches all the way from killarney, just north of brandon, including eriksdale winkler here in winnipeg and lac du bonnet. Now that rain from starting tonight, all the way through saturday. We could be getting anywhere from from the 50 to 60 millimetres of rain, the that will be falling on friday. We are also expecting some stronger wind. 60 kilometres an hour is expected tomorrrow throughout the day.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts