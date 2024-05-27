CKY - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 07:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #10

and enter your details. Good luck. >> Canada's benchmark stock index, the s&p tsx composite index was little changed or the course of last week. And will begin today's trading day at 22,320 points. It's game 6 and a half percent so far in 2024. Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets will be closed today for the memorial day holiday. The price of the cryptocurrency ether has soared recently on expectations that U.S. regulators are close to approving exchange-traded funds, etfs that hold either this morning either was trading at almost 3900 U.S. dollars per coin. That's up about $1000 over the past 2 weeks, U.S. regulators approved bitcoin etfs earlier this year. Canada has ups trading on the toronto stock exchange. The whole both bitcoin and ether. And the canadian dollar was trading this morning at about 73 and a quarter cents. Us from the bnn bloomberg newsroom in toronto. I'm paul back to >> Crime continues to be a problem in our city. And there's another stabbing in osborne village over the weekend. And just last week, an attempted carjacking happened on portage avenue and crime isn't just a downtown problem. A community centre in saint vital hadid's pitching machine and baseball equipment stolen. Joining us now for a month, even monday chat is mayor scott gillingham. Good morning, mister mayor, good morning. Thanks for having me. Thanks for joining us. Now we know that osborne village has been having some issues. Starbucks moved out 3 weeks ago saying that, you know, they temporarily doing it for the safety of their employees. Another stabbing over the weekend this or need for more of a police presence in osborne village. >> Spoke to some of the residents and business owners in osborne village just recently. And they would welcome more police to be on president on I think what we're, we're really moving towards now is a broader community safety plan. I campaigned on establishing a community safety plan for winnipeg that would include police, but also police in partnership with the downtown community safety partnership. The community safety team that is now on a transit buses. The the bear clan, the biz patrols the to operate within several communities within the city as well. Coordinating all those efforts and all those agencies to make our city safer is is one of the work that we need to do. But also we need to address some of the root causes of crime. One of the things I've called for an or premier has called for it is bill reform, sometimes individuals were community crime or people who are breaching their corridors. And so we need to make sure we also bill reforms of those that are a danger to the community and have sentences on them are are not out in the community committing more crime. Okay, let's talk about some of the residents of birchwood terrace. They were. >> Told they had to leave at a moment's notice from their apartments about 2 weeks ago that the building was on the verge of collapse led coal properties, of course, saying that they did everything they could to maintain that building. What do you think should happen as a result of this to avoid teachers situations like this will first of all, it's clear in the city's bylaws, the property owners are responsible to maintain the property in the condition of their properties. And so I would say to any property owner who happens to be watching today, make sure your building is in good order and safe order. >> The city of winnipeg in the province of manitoba in partnership with red cross continue to work together to try to assist residents that from birchwood terrace and still haven't found a place to live. We continue to work with them to to make sure that they get a place to live another. Should there be tougher rules for some of these property owners? Well, we, the city of winnipeg and the province, we're having those discussions right now. I know that. >> The premier and I had a brief discussion on the up button or administration's route, respectively, are having a, you know, conversations about, if anything should change a lot of what is required falls under provincial legislation. We're we're still having as ascent dialogue to see if there's any changes in policy or legislation that should should happen as a result of can. Last week, caa, manitoba released its worst roads reports. >> We know that leila avenue was the second worst on the list for potholes and kenaston boulevard was 4th on the list on that list as well. What does the city plan to do to address these with ongoing issues will later this we are announcing its construction season will be a construction season announcement. >> 138 million dollars is our roads budget. This year we've been doing record roads, budgets because there's so many of the roads in winnipeg that that need to be addressing, need to be fixed. I'm one of the things you mentioned is leila avenue was says one of the worst roads. We're going to work on that role, but that's one of the reasons I've campaigned on the extension of chief peguis trail. We need the chief biggest rail to get heavy trucks off of roads, likely love. And so this I know a stir boulevard will get a 60 million dollars worth worth of upgrades done things to boulevard is avenues unique and has another role that will get attention this year as well. So we are making significant investment in our roads. There's a lot of work to do. So patience is required from

drivers indeed. Okay, let's talk about a winnipeg celebrating its 150. And you also want to celebrate some really great winnipeggers. >> One of our 100 50th anniversary here is a great opportunity to recognize winnipeggers who do outstanding things in our community. >> You know, rachel, there's so many people within the city that just go about their daily business and daily work, making our city a better city, a better place to live. So we have it launched the winnipeg one 50 middle program. And what that is winnipeggers to nominate co-workers and friends and neighbours who do great things for our city. You can go to winnipeg dot ca forward slash a winnipeg one 50 and you can find an application form there to nominate someone. The winners will get medals and a tree planted in their name in one of our city parks. Thank you, mister mayor for monthly chat. Alright, has cabins on the rooftop, how's it feeling out there? >> Still quite cloudy, but it's rather pleasant. I must say 10 degrees this hour. The winds are light out of the north, the pressure is rising and the humidity sits at 84% white pleasant as opposed to last friday when it was standing out here in the pouring rain. There is still a chance, though, that we did get a little bit down. But if you this afternoon for various parts of the province, for example, lead to the north east, an area southwest, you're likely to be dealing with the rainfall, even some thunderstorm activity into this afternoon. We are in winnipeg, any areas to the west like we live about a 30% shot will some strong northwesterly winds at about 20 gusting at times to 40 kilometres per hour. We start with these overcast skies breaking up into the afternoon. How with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 degrees for us here in winnipeg. Meantime in the north likely a rainy day for you ahead. You don't have that same thunderstorm risk, you know, the pause already dealing with some, gavin is likely will taper off, leaving behind cloudy skies in that region, candies and highs into the low teens for much of the north. Your ctv morning live picture of the day. This one taken by diana know diane in notre dame, the lord a gorgeous shot there of some of farm equipment with a lovely rainbow in the background. Thank you to you for submitting guy and you can submit yours by email to winnipegweather@ctv.ca. >> Ctv morning live weather sponsored by expert electric co. The experts. >> Extreme weather patterns and record-breaking ocean temperatures have experts warning of a potentially lethal atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters are telling canadians to brace for the worst. Here's ctv's paul hollingsworth on the ominous outlook. Hurricane forecasters predict and above average active hurricane season starting in june or transitioning from an el nino that tends to lower the number of storms in the atlantic in 2. >> More storms in the atlantic. There are already record temperatures for the atlantic ocean. Hurricanes draw energy from warm ocean water is really lining up to be an active season in the atlantic. The 2024 hurricane forecast predicts 17 to 25 named storms up from an average of 14 8 to 13 hurricanes in the forecast is a jump from the average of 7. The forecast also calls for 4 to 7 major hurricanes. The previous average is only 3 hurricanes making landfall are difficult to predict, even joining an active season. But it's also worth noting 2022 was not an act of season. It was an average hurricane season, but that was the year fiona made landfall here in the maritimes hurricane fiona caused more than 800 million dollars in damage, leaving physical and emotional scars. People are very concerned. Emergency management crews are already busy prepping for the probability of future major our generators, more flood response are cheaper burris to he worked very closely with nova scotia power in our public works department. Previous hurricanes brought down trees and power lines, causing massive outages. You just looking for trouble. So we know we're going have a hurricane. >> We know we're going to have, you know, 100 kilometre winds. The canadian hurricane centre is urging people to be prepared to have storm surge. We're going to have heavy rains, we're going to have strong winds. If the hurricane forecast is correct. People living along the atlantic coast should brace for nasty and dangerous weather between june and november. Paul hollingsworth, ctv news, halifax. one non-surgical fat reduction treatment. Coolsculpting uses controlled cooling to eliminate stubborn fat that resists diet and exercise. Whether you're looking to enhance your body shape or just look and feel great in your clothes, Coolsculpting is for you. No surgery, No needles, no downtime and health Canada approved. Book your free consultation today. Galina is Winnipeg's only master's level trained

