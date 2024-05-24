CKY - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 01:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #4

...but this road, it's very rough. [narrator]: dylan and steve make it to the wreck... Turn to the left? Yeah, keep coming. [narrator]: ...and line up their tow trucks. There, that's good, bud. There she is. [narrator]: the pickup truck is 40 feet down the bank. [dylan]: somebody's ended up grabbing the soft shoulder of the road, and it slid off, and then rolled down the embankment. That tree's the last thing holding it, other than a bunch of twigs. He caught the only tree that was actually in the area. [narrator]: yesterday... Unforgiving road. [narrator]: ...dylan scouted the wreck... Getting held up by this tree. [narrator]: ...and discovered it clinging to a single trunk. Gotta be about 1,000 feet down. He's lucky. [narrator]: the driver walked away... He's, uh, got a banged-up shoulder, and that's it. [narrator]: ...but the wreck could let go any time. [dylan]: as soon as we pull on it, and we move it off the tree, it's sort of just free hanging. [narrator]: to make sure his own truck doesn't go over the edge... So this tree right here... Okay. [narrator]: ...dylan runs a line to a tree above the road. These wreckers are not designed to pull over the side. Throwing an anchor line up to a strong tree will give me that anchor that I need. Only thing worse than a truck in the ditch is a tree on top of the truck in the ditch. [narrator]: once secured, dylan climbs down to rig onto the pickup. There's, uh, not much stopping this thing once it starts getting momentum. [narrator]: with one line holding on to dylan's truck, the two wreckers will flip the truck onto its wheels, then slide it up to the road. As dawn breaks... Yeah, we're getting some better light. Yeah. [narrator]: ...dylan and steve start to winch. Yeah, go ahead, steve. You do your best to do the least amount of damage. We're hoping that dylan can winch it forward, and I can winch the truck off its side and onto its tires. Keep coming, keep coming. Nope! [narrator]: but the wreck... [narrator]: ...is rolling the wrong way. Whoa! Hold on, hold on! [banging] Lightning Lotto! Hey, what's that? Oh that's Lightning Lotto, it's our newest instant win game. Hmmm... Jackpot starts at $100k, grows with every ticket sold. Get me one of them. - Yeah? - Yeah Alright. [thunder and lighting] ( ) Next! Whoa, I'm rich! Lightning Lotto! (Song in French) ( ) ( ) Oh ( ) ( ) Get a head start with Samsung Galaxy s24 Ultra and Canada's fastest 5g+ network. Greener Shingles uses an environmentally safe product that helps to slow the aging process. And you can extend the life of your shingles by five to 15 years. It softens the asphalt, thus holding the granular in place. This method not only makes shingles look new again, but also reduces the effects of oxidation. Rejuvenating your shingles close to their original durability and flexibility. Preserve your roof with greener shingles today. Your mouth, yourteeth and your gumsare amongyour most valuable assets, helping you chew and digestfood, talk and speak clearly. And of course, providing a healthy smile when taken care of, they can last you a lifetime. So doesn't your mouth deserve the best possible care? The Manitoba Dental Association is the regulatory body for Manitoba dentists and registered dental assistants. We care aboutyou and your oral health. Its said the past is a

[dylan]: careful, now. [narrator]: on a mountain road... [narrator]: ...mission towing's high-angle recovery is upside down. [banging] stop there, steve. [steve]: we were hoping to get it to roll back up on its tires, but as we both started winching, it actually started to roll back over onto its roof. You're gonna have to re-rig. All right. [narrator]: steve scrambles down the bank... Your turn. [laughs] oh, yeah. [narrator]: ...with a new plan. [steve]: I'm gonna disconnect my winch line underneath the side of the box, and reconnect the winch line to the trailer hitch. Oh, off here? Yeah, right there, yeah. Go right in there. Okay. Yeah, that'll give us the best transition. Okay. [dylan]: we're just going to bring it back the same way it rolled down in there. [narrator]: still dangling above the deep ravine... Give it a pull. [narrator]: ...dylan and steve try again. Keep pulling yours, steve. Beautiful. [narrator]: finally, the truck's on its wheels... I'll let you pull it forward. Okay. [narrator]: ...and plowing its way up the bank. We'll just finish 'er off here, bring a little bit extra just to be safe. All right. It's good to get it back onto the road. [steve]: for us to be able to get that truck up and out was pretty amazing. Good? [ken]: I always worry about any driver that's out in the bush. I'm always glad to hear that they're back out onto the road. [ ] [narrator]: 10 hours later, just east of hope... [al quiring]: we got a little mini circus here at sowaqua headed northbound. [narrator]: ...al quiring's first job of winter... Hopefully we don't get parked on the hill. [chuckles] [narrator]: ...is a goliath task. [al]: I'm going to be helping a company from alberta haul an oversized load through the corridor. This particular piece, the gross vehicle weight is right around 480,000 pounds. Going along to make sure they make it through without any fuss or ado. We got work to do... We're trying to get this up over the coquihalla tonight. [narrator]: al will support a convoy led by tyson friesen. [tyson]: we got a lot of slow movement, we're going to be stopping a lot of traffic along the highway tonight, so safety's number one. [narrator]: the massive team has been assembled to carry one of the largest industrial compressors over the mountain pass. [tyson]: the trailers are 150-ton dual lane. We're running 18 feet wide, 15.8 high, and we're over 250 feet long. This is the heaviest load that has yet to cross over the coquihalla highway. [narrator]: al will escort the convoy over the steepest part of the route, an elevation change of 1,200 metres in less than 30 kilometres. Tonight... Any other concerns, questions? [narrator]: ...al will only be towing if there's a problem. [al]: in case there's a failure, I can hook onto the front of that convoy and drag it up off the highway. Because if this baby's parked in the middle of the coquihalla, that whole highway is shut down. All righty. Let's light 'er up. [al]: it's just another day in B.C. here. [narrator]: the convoy, led by al... [narrator]: ...starts the slow and steady climb... [narrator]: ...guided by the one man who knows every hazard of the highway. We're just gonna be pulling out of here. They're going to have to stop a couple times to hook the push trucks up and stuff. Huge amount of pressure. This piece of equipment has got to be there tonight. [narrator]: so far... [narrator]: ...the weather is holding, but any change, and al will be facing a nightmare. [al]: that truck happens to break traction for half a tire rotation... [snaps fingers] ...there goes the rear end like that. Now we got half a million pounds stuck in the middle of the coquihalla highway. Goin' up the hill... We're coming up on the steepest part. [al]: as we're going up the high mountain pass, the weather changes... [al]: now it's starting to snow. What if mother mountain is really going to fire up? That can be a real problem for us. Hopefully it's just a little squall, and isn't going to, uh, turn into the normal coquihalla disaster up here.

[narrator]: on the coq... [narrator]: ...al quiring is escorting a half-million-pound load up the mountain pass. [al]: we're going to make the final charge up through the snowshed corridor, and up over zopkios. Hopefully we can get the rest of the way

