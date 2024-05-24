CKWS - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 06:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #3

and Ottawa Classic at the Canadian Tire Center. Part of the 2024 pbr Canada Cup Series. Tickets at ticketmaster.ca Happy anniversary to layered living and master bedroom save 40% on all Canadian made solid wood bedroom furniture save 40% on all Canadian made sofas chairs and sectionals and we pay the tax on all bar stools tables and chairs we pay the tax on all Canadian made kids furniture and huge factory discounts on all serta icomfort and perfect sleepers happy anniversary to layered living and master bedroom hilden square belleville we are your locally owned mattress and furniture store operated by some really nice people, [ ] You might not know how to fix a broken air conditioner. SFX:[phone/truck/bag/fan] But we do. "That was fast." And if you need a new one pay as little as three dollars a day and make no monthly rental payments for 6 months Call on Reliance It's the Great Moving Sale, on now at TresOrs Jewellers! That's right, we're moving and we're having a great sale to celebrate! Save up to 50% off diamond rings, gem stones, necklaces, watches, custom design pieces and more. And as always, we can still repair your sentimental jewellery and make it new again. Hurry in now for the best selection during our Great Moving sale, at TresOrs Jewellery. 235 Princess Street, in the heart of downtown Kingston. Upgrade your home with Kingston Windows and Doors. Our high quality Windows and Doors are energy efficient while our window treatments provide privacy and style. And don't forget about our beautiful hardwood and vinyl floorin options. Visit our showroom and get a free estimate today Choose Kingston windows and doors for quality you can trust. At midas of Eastern Ontario, we stand by our work and the parts we sell. That's why we offer our golden guarantee. This is a lifetime guarantee on brake pads, exhaust and suspension. And now we're excited to announce our lifetime guarantee on tires. Know when your tires are covered for tire replacement or repairs for the life of your tires. And right now when you buy 3 guaranteed tires, get the 4th one free with paid installation.Get free guaranteed brake pads with the purchase of any midas securestop brake service book your appointment today on facebook, instagram or midas.com ckws News is brought to you in part by Play! Gaming and Entertainment. 1600 Bath Road Kingston, must be 19 years old, play smart >> You're watching ckws news at six. >> A major ruling from the international court of justice today. It's ordering israel to halt its military assault in rafah, citing a disastrous humanitarian crisis. While the world court's ruling is legally binding, it's not enforceable. Crystal-goomansingh has the latest. >> By a vote of 13 judges to two, the international court of justice has ordered israel to halt military operations in rafah. Now, this order is a part of a larger case brought forward by south africa, alleging that israel is violating the genocide convention now, as a part of this order. Today, there were additional requests, orders really against israel telling it to maintain unimpeded access of the rafah border crossing for humanitarian aid to flow through. Right now, that border crossing is closed. They have not been moving anything through that particular crossing, so they've been ordered to make sure it is open. They've also been told to allow for unimpeded access of investigators. Any fact finding missions under the united nations umbrella to see if there is any evidence of acts of genocide. Israel has also been told that it is to submit a written report within one month's time, showing how it is addressing the court's concerns. Now, this order is legally binding, but whether or not israel will actually stop its operations in rafah, that's still to be determined. And the court, while I said it's legally binding, doesn't have any enforcement mechanisms to ensure it happens, we have not heard yet from any israeli officials. But in the past, what we have heard from the legal team who mounted a defense just recently in the hague, saying that, you know, this area in rafah is imperative to ensuring israel's security and protecting its civilians. We also heard the prime minister of israel, benjamin netanyahu, say numerous times that this operation is key to ensuring israeli security. So it's not clear if they will actually follow the court's orders. However, this could add to more international pressure against israel. It is important to note that the judge also

talked about the israeli hostages is believed to still be held in rafah in gaza in general. They had said that the judge had said that he is deeply troubled by the hostages remaining in captivity, and called for their immediate release. Once the un has noted that roughly 800,000 people who were originally displaced from other areas of gaza had gone to rafah and now have left rafah, and the court is not convinced that that a measures are in place to ensure that they have enough food, water and shelter, and an order has been issued for israel to halt operations in rafah. Crystal-goomansingh "global news" london scratching the summer travel itch is high on the list of priorities for many people across the country. >> That's despite high inflation straining household budgets, fresh polling from ipsos for "global news" sheds light on how many are willing to stretch themselves financially to make a getaway happen, anne gaviola explains. >> Financial times are tough for a growing number of canadian households, but the urge to take a break isarticularly strong th summer. >> A lotf canadians are excited to travel, whether that looks like a road trip, a staycation or even a flight overseas. >> 4 in 5 canadians say they really need a vacation, but only in 5 say they're likely to take one this summer, according to ipsos polling exclusively for "global news, two thirds are scaling back vacation plans because of inflation. More than a quarter say there's no way they can afford it this year, while nearly 20% say they can easily afford one. The vp of ipsos public affairs says age as opposed to income dictates how likely you are to want to splurge youngerless aluent respondents say they're willing to break the bank to get away. >> There may be some implications for the line of credit or the credit card, but younger people leading the way in vacation intentions and will simply find a way to do it, budget be. >> Personal finance expert shannon tyrrell says budgeting as you plan your travel is e wato go. >> There is an opportunity to sort of use your itinerary as a budgeting tool. >> Airfare is a major travel expense, tyrrell recommends saving money by flying out on less expensive dates and times from cheaper airports. >> We want to think about chasing the deal and not the destination. If we want to trim costs on airfare, other ways to trim costs consider a staycation rather than a luxury vacation abroad. >> Choose free activities like self-guided tours and scope out less expensive food options. >> We really want to avoid coming home to that nasty credit card bill that we're not anticipating, anne gaviola "global news, toronto. >> Meantime, border crossings could see major disruptions this summer as a possible strike looms for canada border service agents. The group, represented by the public service alliance of canada, has voted 96% in favor of a strike mandate. Members have been without an agreement for two years, the union says talks are at an impasse. Key issues in the contract dispute include fair wages, remote work and retirement benefits. The union says it will be in a legal strike position by early june. No word yet on how it will potentially impact both land and air border crossings. Canada's competition bureau has launched investigations into the parent companies of loblaws and sobeys, court documents reveal alleged anti-competitive conduct by loblaw and empire, saying the grocery giant's use property controls to limit competition in the grocery sector. Those property controls give the companies the ability to exclude potential competitors from selling food in certain regions, or dictate the terms that allow them to do business. Sobeys owner empire has pushed back on the investigation, calling it unlawful while loblaw says they are cooperating with the review and encourage the opening of new stores. The news comes as canada's grocery owners have come under increased scrutiny over inflated bills and alleged price fixing. Quebec diva and international pop star celine dions finall breaking her silee in a newocumenta. M worng hard ery day, but I have admitt's been ruggle and thiis so much people. >> I mis the am celi dion is s to be relead june 2h. The pme videoocumenta fers a r and hont looat e supersr'sattle agnst stifperson sdrome anow it has chgeder life.ion says the bend the scenes cess to her life anmusic is like lo letter to hefans. Viewers n expecto uncovehe tist's resience an grit that helped her dominate the music charts over her decades long career. The edmonton oilers needed overtime against dallas. Mike postovit is in next with

Transcripts