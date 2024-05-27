( ) ( ) ( ) (Wind) Ready to build some money muscle? At Coast Capital, we're finding ways to help you get paid more! Our new Elevate Checking account has the banking features you want... ...plus comes with free access to Coursera's online training, that could help advance your career. Ash is studying negotiation. ( ) And Cody's... coding. The potential outcome? More income! Switch to Elevate Chequing today C'mon team, feel the earn! Oh, sorry, you go for it. Sorry. It's yours. I couldn't. You reached for it first. I insist... I insist...more. Just, you can take... Really it's not... Hey, I got you guys Oh thank goodness. (Silence.) Delicious cracker. Narrator: For over 100 years,Jamieson has been here for you,putting quality And we're here for 100 more. The experts at Jamieson are here for your health and wellness. Our Essentials lineup has products that support immune function, gut health, heart health, and the maintenance of good health. Jamieson is herefor your health. (Mixed screaming) (Screaming, clacking) (Eggs cracking) I'm going for eggs. DoorDash does groceries so you don't have to. Wonderful. DoorDash. We get groceries. Man: So you don't have to. There is nothing better than the Stanley Cup Playoffs!” [ ] >> Reporter: when you walk into this jewellery store in surrey, you will -- be surprised if I display cases empty of gold chains and pendants. The 3000-dollar industry -- inventory was taken during a break-in overnight on easter sunday. >> There was nobody in the shop. We hit another security -- alarm from the security. They took the safe and a lot. >> The owner tells me that thieves entered the store from the roof of the building and through another shops bathroom. They proceeded to turn the security camera towards the wall so would not capture their acts. It stayed in the shop for four hours until they decided to leave from the back door, triggering the alarm. >> From here, they want to unplug in the morning -- the regular safety from here that they were on their way. The way they go upstairs, they went to the bathroom, there's no camera. Someone knows the buildings. >> Reporter: he also says the store's insurance had just expired which means all the losses will not be covered. He's uncertain he will ever reopen the business. >> We are not feeling safe to work anymore. I don't know what to do. >> Reporter: this break-in is part of a string of jewellery stores being targeted in the area in recent months, back in february, an employee at a jewellery store in guilford was shot during an armed robbery and another store in white rock was broken into in broad daylight in march. He says more needs to be done to catch the perpetrators. >> They have cameras and they can't find out where the cars go. Fiv minutes. Five minutes. We think the cameras are very safe and we can do some business but it's very difficult. >> City news has reached out to surrey rcmp for any updates on the burglary but did not hear back before time of broadcast. >> Getting across the border could be more difficult as unionized border guards and other staff have voted in favour of strike action. The public service alliance of canada did not specify a date of the strike but said things are likely to ramp up in june. The union says workers but the canadian border services agency's have been without a contract for over two years with key issues including fair wages and stronger protections around work hours. The director of the border policy research institute at western washington university said post pandemic changes that may be playing a part in the extended bargaining process. >> The border is now back to where it was pretty pandemic. We don't have arrive can, these other requirements anymore. There's a lot of new technologies coming into play and some of what is perhaps

driving the discrepancies from the board of policy is the canadian federal government and the U.S. federal government are moving to automate more assistance at the border and that would of course removes the need for as many more officers in particular and that's also a point of contention with the union and the government. >> Mediation sessions are set to begin june 3rd. >> Reporter: despite rainy conditions, surrey rcmp along with icbc held a motorcycle safety session sunday. The second annual event was held in a parking lot at a university. According to icbc, the busiest time to see motorcycles on the road is from may until september and atop contribution to incident involving motorcycles is speeding. Police were on-site to provide tips and guidance to participants and help new and experienced riders develop valuable skills to stay safe. >> It's very dangerous especially for motorcycles. You've got a lot more people on the road in vehicles that motorcycles are very dangerous thing to operate if you're not more conscious, you could end up a lot more injured. >> We know that six out of 10 crashes involving motorcyclists are happening in our intersections. We want drivers to be alert and looking for motorcycles and being aware that they don't always like this be they're going and we also want motorcyclists to be really aware of their surroundings when they are in intersections, a lot of the crashes are occurring there. >> Reporter: more events are scheduled in the coming weeks across the lower mainland according to icbc. Only 65 percent of motorcycle riders passed the protests on their first attempt. [ ]

>> Alyth 27 people are dead after a fire broke out at an amusement park in western india. The fire erecting at a park in the city of rash caught. Footage showing firefighters clearing debris around a collapsed roof structure used for bowling, go karting, and trampoline attractions. Police say it is difficult to identify the bodies this time, adding that the dead include for children under the age of 12. The owner and manager of the park was detained for questioning as police continue their investigation into the cause of the deadly blaze. A severe heat wave continues across pakistan with temperatures reaching 50 degrees celsius in southern parts of the country. Hundreds of people have been treated for heatstroke over the past week meteorologist same heat spell is expected to continue until the 1st week of june. Authorities have advised people to stay indoors and avoid nonessential travel during this time. Rescue efforts continue in a remote village in papa new guinea after a devastating landslide hit in the early hours of friday while many people were asleep. Emergency teams have been struggling to reach the affected area with road access being largely blocked off. The united nations says 670 people are currently estimated to be buried under the rubble. The number of casualties has yet to be officially announced. Officials say the threat of more landslides looms as the countries in the middle of their wet season. >> Reporter: leaders of south korea, china, and japan will meet monday for their first trilateral talks in it for years to discuss how to revive their cooperation. After their inaugural standalone summit in 2028 -- 2008, the country's leaders were supposed to hold such a meeting every year at the summit has been suspended since the last one in 2019 do to the covid-19 pandemic , and often complicated ties among asian neighbours. World-renowned sherbet mountain guide scaled mount everest for a record of 30 it's time on wednesday. The 54-year-old from nepal first climbed the mountain back in 1994 and has done so almost every year since except for three years when authorities closed amount for various reasons. The next closest competitor is a fellowship out with 27 successful climbs. The following day, a man also from nepal reclaimed to the world's record for the fastest women's ascent to the summit of mount everest, reaching the peak in 14 hours and 31 minutes, a feat that usually takes other climbers days. >> Next on city news. >> We are supporting wildlife. >> Reporter: it's a first ever client for nature at bc place with runners getting sweaty for a good cause.

