CKVU - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

municipal departments, the rcmp, the after the of crime stoppers, the media, everybody seems to want to be part of the winning team which is great. The organization says almost 9,000 arrests have been made. And weapons and drugs have bee recovered since 1984. Based on tips received in metro vancouver. >> Some bad news for sacker fans who are hoping to catch a glimpse of super star lionel messi. He will not be making his highly anticipated visit with his miami teammates to play the white caps in vancouver this weekend. The white caps had been expecting a record crowd over 50,000 people the watch the star but news came out today that he won't be making the trip. To help ease fans' disappointments, the team will be providing all in-stadium food at 50% off. In addition youths 18 and under will be provided one free kids meal combo. Canucks fans now looking ahead to next year and a busy off season of a wildly entertaining play-off run that ended with a heart-breaking loss to the oilers on monday in game seven of their second round stanley cup play-offs. Today the management team met with the media one last time we get more from dan murphy. Too the canucks exceeded all expectations this season but make no mistake. The bar has been raised. Yes, it was great for canucks fans to see their team win the division. And make it to game seven pdespite all that, the team is not satisfied. Hoo definitely not satisfied. We lost the love game is it was only round two. >> First time in the play-offs. And never been in those situations. Thy've got to be better for it. I think that will help plus the coach. I've cot to come up with other ways. If that ever happens again. How do we handling it better. A piece of the pie. Gets better at it. >> A list of nine canucks and all those asked on thursday said yes, I would love to be back. We know they're not all coming back. As for injuries, the most news worthy, petterssen. January, never got to the point though where they considered shutting him down. Dan murphy, sportsnet, vancouver. >> A pair of old play-off rivals edmonton and dallas meeting for the ninth time this is their first meeting since the 2003 western conference quarter finals. A series the stars won, 3-2. We picked this one off in the second period. No score brett kulak shot deflects to draisaitl and he buries it. Tied for third longest to begin a postseason in nhl history. Later in the frame. Connor McDAVID pass broken up. Zack hyman scores, his play-off leading 12th goal as edmonton leads 2-0 and the fans in the ice district they are loving that. It's now 2-is. Jason robertson and he taps in his second goal of the game. And off the opening of face-off gets his stick up on duchesne. Despite duchesne being cut open bu will get together to discuss and McDAVID is given a double minor is not happy about that along the ensuing of power play stars looking to end it. It's robertson. Fires he beats skinner but he finds the iron and not long after robertson with another chance but he hits the post for a second time the oilers still have life. With under six to play in O.T. McDAVID alone in front but jake oettinger makes an unbelievable save. >> Looks to redeem himself. >> Will roll it down. >> And scores it's over. 32 seconds in. Redirected from the slot. Connor McDAVID. That is game one. Shoe after missing a glorious chance, McDAVID redirects home the winner for the oilers as

they take game one 3-2. Moo the vancouver ban kits made their return thursday as they got their sixth season under way with the win on home court at the langley event centre and what a night for the team. It's home opener day for the vancouver bandits welcoming fans back at the langley event centre for the team's sixth season with the canadian elite basketball league. For us we're back-to-back years selling out our home opener here there's a lot of excitement in the league. >> Taking on the montreal alliance with a revamped roster of only six returning players. Securing nba talent moore who most recently played for the portland trail blazers. Who want to be here and improve this summer and take their game seriously and we have a group of people who are so passionate we only have 14 days for training camp. After a tragic loss by one basket to the calgary surge last year the team is ready to make the comeback. >> I've never seen such a sharp emotion and venue. So, again for us we focus on people who have high character and want to be here and involved in the community and improve their game. >> Regardless of the score fans were excited to cheer on their hometown team once again. For CityNews, cecilia hua. >> The sun will be rising at 5:17 in the morning and they're going to be on and off through the afternoon. We'll get a number of dry hours through the second half of the day but even into the evening we still got scattered showers and that's widespread across the lower mainland with these temperatures running slightly below season and again that rain will be in place, the cloud is in place as well as rain continuing through the day on saturday, by saturday afternoon we should start to see sunny breaks and areas in blue this is precip over the next two days. It's 10 to 20 millimetres. Cloudy rainy and cool pattern that stays in place here for a number of days. It's going to be a struggle to get to 3°. Some areas may hang out around 12 and this is running four or five degrees below seasonal. In fact sunday will be the rainier of the two days this weekend. And still quite rainy for monday. As the week goes on though we should start to see more sunny breaks by late week next week we'll findly break out of this rainy pattern and have a couple of dry sunny days. >> Next on CityNews.

>> Hundreds of more affordable homes are coming to metro vancouver. According to an announcement thursday by premier eby. More on the second phase of a part moreship ween the province and metro vancouver. >> Housing I don't know how far mom would have gone. I don't know what my life would look like. On thursday the province promising hundreds of new affordable housing units are coming to metro vancouver. >> Delivering four additional housing developments including sites in coquitlam and north vancouver. To meet our commitment for those 200 unions of housing. No the announcement includes an investment of about 160 million dollars over three years at five sites. Which includes behind me here which is currently under construction and it add 87 below market rentals no I don't know how my mom could have been able to enjoy life. >> Monica has lived in subsidyized housing. As she was raised by a single parent. Trying to get by and living a life worth living, really. >> 200 million dollars but this be enough for the growing demand for low income house something. >> For all of our rent to income units we use the B.C. housing wait list for that and it's an extensive lift for 20,000 right now. >> Families waiting to get affordable housing will have to pay market rate according to one rental website the average price for a two bedroom unit in vancouver is now 3600 dollars. >> Because I think that would benefit so many people. >> Has baseball life changing. >> I was lucky to grow up around several parks and green spaces and everything is walking stance because we don't have a car. There's grocery stores nearby. >> In vancouver angela bower, CityNews. >> Welcome to the w. >> History made, canada officially getting a wnba team that we know about potential names. Where they're going to play and

