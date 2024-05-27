CKPR - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 06:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

stays, you'll get a $1,000 gift card from Capitol Barbecue, upgrade your kitchen, ignite your barbecue passion, and make this summer one to remember with the summer sizzle sale. Look at design appointment today at Deslaurier.ca Deslaurier Custom Cabinets. What kitchen dreams are made of?(music)(Jeremie) As a local businessserving and a family that has benefitedfrom CHEOs care. We are proud to take partin this year's cheo Telethon. We were inspiredby Nadine's story. She made her debut in this worlda little differently than what her parents had envisioned. (Son) We invite you to watch herinspiring storyat CHEOTelethon.com (Son #2) And we will match yourgift upto $15,000. (Announcer) The Cheo TelethonWe Are Stronger Together. Welcometo Russell Trails!Located just 20 minutesEast of Ottawain Russell, On Come and tourthe breathtaking model home at 750 Gamble Drive,featuring an ample waterfront lot, stunningfinishes and luxury upgrades. Russell Trails is walkingdistance from the arena, Post office, schoolsand so much more! Visit today or callTony Corvinelli, at (613)295-8382for more information. >> Heather: we leave you tonight with a story about a find that's worth its salt. A british columbia man united with an unlikely time capsule once thought to be lost to the sea. >> Reporter: nick will never forget that die at the pier things did not go according to plan. >> I decided I'm going to hop over. >> Reporter: to try fishing off those rocks instead, which proved precarious with all his gear. So nick decided to lighten his load. >> And picked what I thought was the perfect spot to put my wallet down to go fishing and come back and grab it on my way back. >> Reporter: but on his way out, not only did he catch no fish, there was no sign of his wallet. >> I had everything in there. Everything that was me was in that wallet. >> Reporter: and seeing as this was back in 1991, nick couldn't just go online to replace it all. So nick tried not to think about it over the next 33 years. Until this 14-year-old was fishing off the same break water. A friend asked him to help look for something he dropped in the rocks, and jamie uncovered an old wallet instead. >> It was crusty and super hard. I was super surprised. >> Reporter: not only did it contain id that expired in the previous century, there were old-fashioned video store cards as well. >> Super old. Before me. Come on, what are the chances? >> Reporter: jamie's dad started searching for the owner online before finding a lead and sending a message. Which nick thought was a scam at first. >> I don't even know if I want to be touching my phone right now. >> Reporter: until he was sent a picture of his younger self smiling back at him. Bill immediately drove to the nearby town where nick was living. >> I just saw it as a nice gesture. >> Reporter: and reunited nick with what's been transformed into a time machine of sorts. >> Remembering how I thought and saw things. >> Reporter: which is why, despite being very thankful that jamie and bill went to the effort to return his old things, nick is even more grateful to be forming new friendships. >> Something like this can reconnect you and build new connections to people in the community. >> Reporter: adam sawatsky, ctv news, comox. >> Heather: that is our newscast for this sunday night. I'm heather butts. For all of us here at "ctv national news", thank you for watching. I'll see you again on friday. Goodnight. >> Announcer: Red hot summer

four farmers one mission true love a new crop of daters plunge into rural living on the show with real life romance farming for love on ctv denis. >> Anne-Marie: it's monday, may 27th. >> Massacre in rafah. Search and rescue efforts underway as israel attacks on an area with displaced palestinian prisoners. >> The roadblocks will come down. >> Heading home. An evacuation order will be lifted today for fort nelson B.C. but danger from an out of control wildfire is not over. >>> Path of destruction. Severe weather in the southern and central U.S. has killed at least 18 people and left hundreds of thousands without power. >>> We have no goal. >> Anne-Marie: it is hard to think of more agonizing way to lose. But minnesota will have to find a way to regroup as the pwhl final goes the distance. Stay with us, canada, "your morning" starts right [upbeat theme music] >> Anne-Marie: good morning, canada. Welcome to "your morning." I'm anne-marie mediwake. Yay, I am back. >> Lindsey: welcome back, anne-marie mediwake. >> Anne-Marie: it was two weeks. It was a long time. >> Kelsey: how was québec. >> Anne-Marie: so beautiful. We went just outside of québec city. We I have never seen a part of canada that looks like this. If you imagined an oil painting of the country side of europe ask that's what it looks like. It's beautiful. I will show you more pictures in the weeks to come. We went to a cheese maker, a chocolate maker, a wine maker. >> Anne-Marie: I saw a friend in montréal. It was a good week. Lindsey lots of news to get to. Search and rescue efforts happening I rafah after idf attacks on a refugee camp sunday night. The palestine red crescent and officials in gaza say 35 people have been killed. The idf says they targeted and killed two senior hamas figures in what they are calling a "precise airstrike". The idf says it will review the killings of civilians. The strike comes two days after the international court of justice ordered israel to halt its military operations in rafah where hundreds of palestinians have been sheltering. Hamas says the attack was in response to "the massacre of civilians". >> Pro palestinian protesters at the university of toronto are being told to clear out by 8 o'clock this morning or risk potential fines and arrest. >> Our lawyers tell us it is highly unlikely that the injunction will go through ask they are preparing a strong case to move forward >> The protesters gave university their counteroffer yesterday, but the two sides were not able to reach an agreement. The school says it will take all necessary legal steps including taking an order from the ontario superior court of justice to dismantle the camp. As the deadline approaches, protesters say they are getting their legal defence ready against a possible injunction. >> New brunswick premier blaine higgs has banned a sexual organization for making presentations at any province. This group led a series of discussions at four new brunswick high schools. Higgs calls a number of questions being touched on as "inappropriate". Premier higgs wrote this on social media: [Reading from Text on Screen] >> Lindsey: more than two weeks after they were forced out by wildfire, people from fort nelson, b.c., can finally go

home today. >> They is make the decision to come back at 8 o'clock. The roadblocks will come down. >> Lindsey: the evacuation order will be lifted at 8 a.m. Local time, which will allow 4700 people to go back home. >> People heading home are being told to gas up first and bring a few days worth of food and supplies. They are being told to be patient because there will be heavy traffic on the roads leading into the community. The parker lake wildfire is still burning out of control and people in fort nelson have to be ready to leave again at a moment's notice. >> In the u.s., 18 people are now confirmed dead after severe storms and tornadoes across parts of the south and central U.S. over the weekend. >> It hit so fast. The only thing I would say is pay attention to your weather alerts. Lindsey the worst of the damage is reported in texas, oklahoma, arkansas. Look at the damage. In texas, the governor says more than a third of the counties in his state are under a disaster declaration. Indianapolis 500 event was delayed because of the severe weather. And na nasty weather is ongoing. It is shifting east today. Severe storms expected from alabama up to new york city on this memorial day holiday >> Papua new guinea's government asked for more help after the landslide -- they are doing whatever they can. Digging spades. Agriculture forks. >> Lindsey: png's government figures far more than the u.n.'s estimate of 670 people. Officials say people in the region have been reluctant to bring in heavy machinery to remove debris. They have been taking on the heart wrenching task of looking for bodies by hand. One woman said she lost 18 family members in the disaster. Water slowing beneath the debris could lead to another landslide. >> I have not had any instance where any canadian official has told me they will not get there, but I don't have any sign that there is a plan in place to get to that 2% mark. >> Lindsey: in an exclusive interview with ctv's question period, ambassador julian smith said canada is the only member without a plan. Defence minister bill blair maintains canada will be "ready and capable". >> Hundreds of people from around the world have applied for a job that promises to be an adventure. >> We are looking for people to hike every single trail up at marinema rain lake. They want two social media savvy people to create content about their journey in every area. The chosen candidate will have to document everything they do between june 15th and august 15th of this year. The salary is $8,000, plus as possible $2,000 bonus. >> Anne-Marie: what a great job. >> Kelsey: my summer camp job paid similar. That would have been a lot of fun and no children. No late-night wake-ups with children being home sick. All of the trails through there are spectacular. >> Anne-Marie: I would have to shift the kids off west in summer. Maybe we could offer a three for one. >> Kelsey: this morning we are going to go north to tim minutes. Right across parts of ontario and québec. We have very active weather. Lindsey was-speaking about in the newscast. That is the same weather system moving through two of our provinces today bringing significant thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, sizable hail. Damaging winds all in the forecast for today. With that is coming mild air. It is warm in toronto. 19°. Much cooler as you are heading over to atlantic canada and northern ontario. Thunder bay sitting at 6. 9 in winnipeg. 6 for regina. 5 for edmonton and 11 for vancouver. Generally we are seeing a pattern shift in the early half

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts