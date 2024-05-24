CKND - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 06:30 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

work certainly taps a different part of my brain, but I can't access that when my heart is a thousand miles away with Connor. >> Adam: Okay, so do it. >> Chelsea: I can't, Adam. I don't have anyone to cover me. I'm not gonna leave Summer in the lurch. >> Adam: Look, I hope that this doesn't sound too opportunistic, but I was just having a conversation and it might help both of you. >> Chelsea: Okay, if you have an idea, go on. >> Adam: Would you consider letting Sally step in? >> Alan: Why don't we just take a breath, okay? >> Ashley: So did Traci tell you what happened? >> Alan: Why don't you tell me? >> Ashley: Okay. Um, I'm talking to Jack and Traci and then I-- I-- I get kind of lightheaded and I-- I guess I blacked out, which is what apparently I've been doing. And then I-- I'm in this room and it's all white, very bright white light and I'm there, but there's two others of me, but we're different. One is a-- a bitch and the other one has like a Southern accent and they're fighting over me. They're arguing over me. >> Alan: What were they saying? >> Ashley: They were saying that I should absolutely not go to Paris with you and that I should let them take over. Is this what you meant? Is this what you were trying to explain to me? >> Alan: I believe so, yeah. These personalities, alters, call them, they think they're doing the right thing, Ashley. They think they're protecting you, but the fact that they exist at all means that there is something terribly wrong. >> Ashley: Well, what are they protecting me from? >> Alan: Well, that's what we need to find out. I think you should go to Paris with me as soon as possible. >> Tucker: Yeah, hi, Hayley. Uh, I need you to book me on the next flight to Paris. Absolutely, tonight. [ Jordan groaning ] [ Jordan sobbing ] >> Jordan: No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. No, no, I will not die like this. I will not die like this. Not at your hands, Victor, no. No, I will not. Help me, help me, help. Oh. >> Cole: Just don't fight. >> Jordan: Please, please have mercy, please. Please, please. [ Jordan panting ] [ Jordan crying ] >> Cole: Okay, put her back, put her back. >> Victor: This is Victor Newman. We found that Jordan woman who escaped from prison twice and who terrorized my family and almost killed my wife. We found her on the banks of the Galewood River. Yes, that woman. She's alive, we'll bring her to you. >> Cole: You're doing the right thing. >> Victor: No, Cole, you and Michael betrayed me. And that I will not easily forget. Captioned byLos Angeles Distributionand Broadcasting, Inc. Captioning provided byBell Dramatic Serial Company, Sony Pictures Televisionand CBS, Inc. Join us again for"The Young and the Restless." -Shh!-(Bird calling) No one around to hear me, except God and the wilderness. Looks like I got grizzliesand wolves as my neighbours. Guess who's notsleeping tonight. Arrow in the leg. Can't believe this. This is bad. Winter is coming. I have to be prepared. Everything's against usout here. LETTING STORM EAT THAT CAKE.

he was drooling over it all show. And you haven't let him enjoy it. That's it from us. Wish storm happy birthday from all of us. ( ) >> Farah: on this friday night, the U.N.'s top court orders israel to stop its rafah offensive now. Israel's response as the suffering in gaza just gets worse. >>> A potential strike for border workers. >> Members are angry. >> Farah: when they might walk off the job as the summer travel season approaches. >>> Backlash, the indigenous community reacts to the RCMP's new dress uniform option. >>> Altered news clips in a conservative MP's video. >>> Plus, wheel of miss -- misfortune, the game show contestant who became the butt of the joke. >> Announcer: "global national" with farah nasser. >> Farah: good evening to you. Thanks for joining us. It has been a week filled with legal and diplomatic blows for israel over its treatment of palestinians in gaza. From three european countries taking symbolic steps to recognize a palestinian state to the international criminal court announcing it's seeking arrest warrants against israel's prime minister and defense minister and now a ruling from the U.N.'s top court. >> In conformity with obligations under the genocide convention, israel must immediately halt its military offensive. >> Farah: the international court of justice ordering israel to stop its rafah offensive today, warning it could make the disastrous humanitarian situation there even worse. Experts say together, this week's icc and icj decisions are a legal one-two punch to the country and its leadershi. Our europe bureau chief crystal gomansingh begins tonight with israel's reaction to the mounting external pressure as it slips further in to international isolation. >> Reporter: conditions in rafah have deteriorated to levels now categorized as disastrous by the president of the international court of justice. In an effort to protect civilians, the icj sided with south africa issuing an order for israel to halt military operations in rafah, maintain the opening of the border crossing there and... >> Ensure the unimpeded access to the gaza strip of any commission of inquiry, fact-finding mission, or other investigative body. >> Reporter: those U.N. bodies would be probing the larger issue of genocide, which is at the heart of the original complaint brought forward by south africa last year. While a full military withdrawal from gaza was not ordered, friday's ruling is seen as ground breaking. >> It is the first time that explicit mention is made for israel to halt its military action in any area of gaza. >> Reporter: the news left many israelis bewildered. >> It's not really connected to the reality. We need to go in to rafah. >> Thinking that we're there in order to harm innocent people is completely false. >> Reporter: the court was not satisfied that israel has sufficiently mitigated risk to the population fleeing rafah. >> What has been very positive is the way starvation is being discussed across the board. >> Reporter: this legal advisor specializes in crimes of starvation. In conflict, she says, it's not new but it is finally being recognized in legal proceedings. >> To signal really a change in the way starvation is being viewed as not only an inevitable consequence of war or a byproduct of war but as deliberate strategy. >> Reporter: at this point, it does not sound as if israel will halt operations. The government issued a statement saying in part, israel has not and will not conduct military actions in the rafah area which may inflict on the palestinian civilian population in gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part. Icj rulings are legally binding but not enforceable. Farah? >> Farah: crystal goomansingh in london, thank you, crystal.

>>> The genocide convention was adopted by the U.N. in 1948. The same year israel was founded in the aftermath of the second world war and the murder of about 6 million jews in the holocaust. The world united around the now familiar phrase "never again." since then, it has been invoked to level charges from the bosnian war to the killing of the rohingya community in myanmar, both sides of the war in ukraine, and now south africa's genocide allegations of the specific intent to destroy palestinians in gaza against israel, the very state that was founded out of the same tragedy. Israel says it has recovered the bodies of three more hostages in gaza and it's warned it will not stop fighting for people still being held there. >> There are men, women, children and babies being held by hamas in living hell across our border in gaza. We will not stop fighting for their freedom. >> Farah: israel's military says three bodies were recovered in an overnight operation in northern gaza. The army says they were killed the day of the hamas attack october 7th. >>> The truck driver who caused the deadly humboldt broncos bus crash in 2018 has been ordered deported. Jaskirat singh sidhu has sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty for causing the crash. Sidhu has permanent resident status in canada. His lawyer called the deportation decision a foregone conclusion because he's not a canadian and committed a serious crime. However, he says the process could still take months if not years. >>> Thousands of workers at canada border services agency are threatening job action. The union has secured an overwhelming strike mandate. As MacKENZIE gray reports, it is warning people they could see significant disruptions during a busy travel season. >> Reporter: it's setting up to be another treacherous travel summer with cbsa workers potentially buckling up for a strike. >> Members are angry, our members are very angry as we can see from the 96% strike mandate. >> Reporter: two years after the last cbsa contract expired, the union representing 9,000 borders workers says they want higher wage, new rules around remote wok and a better retirement plan. >> The members take great pride in the work they do. They're there to keep canadians safe. They work terribly understaffed, working incredible amounts of overtime as well. >> Reporter: the last cbsa strike august 2021 causing major delays at borders and airports, something the head of canada's largest public sector union has already promised could happen again this summer. >> The trudeau liberal government has to be prepared for a summer of discontent. Whether it's at the borders, the airports. >> Reporter: chris aylward threatened to wreck summer after the federal government ordered civil servants back to the office an additional day from two days a week to three, a core issue during last spring's public servants strike, one the union didn't get in to the collective agreement. >> Actually considered a management right to determine the place of work. In this round of bargaining, it's not surprising that it's emerged as a pressing issue for these members as well. >> Reporter: 6,000 cbsa wrork workers are deemed essential and unable to strike, making it unlikely the liberals are willing to change their telework policy. >> Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau: the best labour agreements happen at the bargaining table and that's exactly where the ministers are focused. >> Reporter: 15 different unions have called on ndp leader jagmeet singh to hold the government accountable through their supply and confidence deal over the work from home policy but singh isn't ready to force an election over it. >> We're not at that point yet, and right now, we're going to focus on using the pressure we can to get the government to do the right thing. >> Reporter: the treasury board says it's ready to negotiate at any time but the union's countered saying it hasn't even gotten a wage offer yet and they'll number a legal strike position by no later than june 10th. >> Farah: thanks for the update.

