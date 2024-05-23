have that high school diploma? >> Reporter: those considering to see abc can apply online with the option of the paper and pen this allowing easier accessibility nationwide. >> Having this as a national program I think is going to provide more consistency from province to province especially when students are moving with this type of diploma to a nether province then you know what they are getting. >> Reporter: and calgary, phoenix phillips, city news. >> Reporter: buckle up or there's nation, edmonton makes its return to the western conference finals tomorrow versus the dallas stars in game one and it is a game that you can watch on sportsnet and cbc at 8:30 pm eastern, 6:30 mountain. The oilers and now the only canadian team left in the stanley cup playoff, to score wins away from their first trip to the big dance in 18 years. >> Four games left now, everybody is here for a reason, all great teams, they know how to win games. That gets tough and more tough. >> You get pulled from that many more people and a little bit more pressure but at the same time we have to enjoy it and embrace it. >> Ideally we have skinner right through until the end of the season because really does a coach change with the lineup or after win. Especially a starting goalie so we just continue to win. See no reason to change it. Of course we are not anticipating to just keep the same all the time. We will depend on everybody's defenceman, and goaltenders, but he got the best lineup out there that gives us the best opportunity. >> Announcer: ahead on city news. >> We need more time. >> Reporter: people evacuated from canada by a war zone now asking for more time to help pay back the costs. [ ] (Song in Italian) ("il geghegè" by Rita Pavone) ( ) Bright and zesty. The Chimichurri Steak & Cheese and Chimichurri Veggie part of the new Globally Inspired Subway Series. For 30 years, Walmart's helped Canadians save through a lot. The Elmo Craze in ‘96. Your endless wait for dial-up. Sfx: Iconic dial up ‘trying to connect' sound Those wide, shapeless jeans... that hair thing with the uh teeth. In the 2000s, you were all doing this. So we did this. In 2020, the race for toilet paper was won here. Whatever was happening, we made it happen - for less. 30 years later, we still are. ( ) Here's a fresh take. We think burgers taste better when they're made with Canadian beef. Fresh onto the grill. Fresh off the grill. Never frozen. Always juicy. ( ) Ram Power Days are here.The power to choose fromthe most awarded truck brand over the last five years. Like Ram Classic.As versatile as it is capable. Ram 1500, voted bestlarge pickup in Canada. Or Ram Heavy Dutywith a no-charge Cummins. And you don't pay for 90 days. The power is yours.The time is now. Get 20% off msrp on Ram Classic for up to $14,200 in discounts. Plus get 4.99% financing. Leon's Spring it on event ends Wednesday! Get incredible deals on furniture. Save up to 50% on select clearance mattresses. Save up to $1,000 on select Appliance and tv packages. Last chance to spring into savings. Closed Captioning is brought to you by lotto 6/49 The next Gold Ball jackpot is $52 million! Plus, the Classic $5 million jackpot. You think theres no way to top it... this season tops it! Radio dispatch says: Engine 51, Ambulance 51. Structure fire Announcer: speaks words on screen + on Citytv Announcer: All 3 season finales, one night Announcer: Chicago Med I've witnessed plentyof last second miracles Clear! Announcer: Fire Squad 3 suit up! (flames) We do not have a lot of time! Announcer: And pd Got eyes on the target All units move in! Just wanted to say thanks. For keeping it real with me, Where I'm from.... That means someones got your back >> More time because people are really in a bad situation now so we need more time. I think it is not fair for us in this situation to count

interest. >> Reporter: evacuated from a war zone but now facing a hefty bill, my habit is a permanent resident visiting family in sudan last year when civil war broke out. He and his family escaped at the canadian forces plane but canada is asking for him and many others to be paid the cost of evacuation. >> It is not clear who pays what. Some people paying only accommodation, some transportation. We need more clear information. >> Reporter: it is standard practice for canada's asked for repayment when evacuating people from any crisis in cases where people cannot pay upfront to canada extends alone expecting prepayment with interest. But muhammad says he was not told up front how big that loan would be. It is more than $7000 and he plans to play but hopes that the interest can be waived. >> It is not myself only, I know many sudanese who are still. Suburban shelters, some are looking for visas. >> Reporter: city news reached out to the office of the foreign minister melanesian of the but did not receive a response in time for broadcast. In ottawa, xiaoli li, city news. >> It was actually all gone. You cannot even tell where he lived. Kind of crazy. >> Reporter: a deadly storm system tearing across the U.S. this week spawning several tornadoes leaving massive damage in their wake. >> A bunch of crashing, I heard window shattering, I heard branches with trees creaking and snapping. >> Reporter: devastation in greenfield iowa, homes reduced to splinters, cars flipped over, even the town's hospital was damaged by the storm. >> The team at the memorial hospital work swiftly to assist the injured and ensure the safety of their facility as it also sustained damage. Did to the hospital damage patients we needed to be transported for their injuries to nearby area hospitals. >> Reporter: iowa state patrol report several fatalities and injuries. Officials say up to 12 tornadoes had the state on tuesday. >> Devastating. I have lived here all my life. I am just praying that everything is safe. Everybody is safe and nobody got hurt. >> Reporter: the severe storms also flooding roads in nebraska where thousands were left without power. And a colorado, a strong hailstorm damaging businesses and homes. Nearly 73 million americans were under some level of weather alert on wednesday from texas to new york. Brandon choghri, city news. >> Reporter: russia continues its relentless attack on ukraine and we must warn you this next video is jarring. One person is dead after missile struck a police car not far from the border between the two countries. One officer killed, a second injured when their vehicle was destroyed by a drone strike. The officers were on patrol in the area that has been under siege in recent weeks. About 80 kilometres to the south several people were hurt by another drone strike that housed a three story building that housed a change of guard -- kindergarten classroom, no children were injured.

>>> Strong winds, hail, and flash floods are wreaking havoc across southwest serbia. Lease one person was killed with the tree fell on her car. Similar storms also struck and bosnia, and croatia, damaging roads, buildings, and crops. >>> Isn't that lovely? It sounds like a science-fiction movie. Cicadas are starting to emerge throughout parts of the southern, southwest united states, this is thanks to a rare occurrence where two generations of the bug will pop up from the ground at the same time. Once they emerge the average cicada lives for about four weeks. The insects are mainly just pests. They are non-toxic and they do not bite. Illinois is expected to see some of the largest infestations. >>> America is not getting produced are politician at least not just yet. This nfl quarterback says he decided not to become the vice presidential nominee for robert f. Kennedy junior. Watcher says he is still committed to playing football for the new york jets. Kennedy is running for president as an independent candidate. He ultimately chose independent contractors of silicon valley for his running mate in the election. >>> To U.S. politics were set at deborah cox are forcing another road on a bipartisan border bill that was blocked by republicans earlier this year. President joe biden is urging congressional leaders to pass at this time. The stakes are high here. A recent cnn poll found that 76 percent of registered voters the immigration as an extremely, or very important issue to their presidential vote. >>> Julia benbrook joins us now from washington. Hello julia. This is an issue that has had a lot of back and forth. >> Reporter: right now the top democrat chuck schumer is looking to put pressure on republicans when it comes to immigration, he is a forcing a vote on thursday, this is another vote on that bipartisan border security bill. President joe biden endorse this bill the first time around as well but president donald trump and other republicans push back against it. Now both sides are accusing the other of playing politics on this issue. The bipartisan bill would mark a tough change to immigration law and would give the president far reaching powers to restrict illegal migrant crossings at the us-mexico border. The initial package which also included foreign aid to U.S. allies was blocked in february by the senate amid that pushback from top house republicans and from trump. Trump is also looking to campaign on immigration reform. Gop leaders have already said that they wanted chuck schumer to revote on this on some democrats have pushback carted as well. It is unlikely it will get the support of 60 members on that is what it would be to advance in the senate. In addition to revisiting this stalled border bill, the white house and talk congressional democrats have discussed taking additional action on border security in the coming weeks, before that first presidential debate which is scheduled to take place on cnn and june 27th. In part, this plan aims to flip the script on republicans who have long campaigned on immigration reform but have decided not to support this legislation. >> So it is a critical issue, julia. Do you have any details on what biden plans to do next with regards to immigration. >> Reporter: some sources familiar with those discussions have said that plants could include a visit by president joe biden to the us-mexico border. One of those sources said that some top russian democrats have encouraged biden to take a trip to the border in the coming weeks. Ahead of that debate once again. No trippers but announced on the white house spokesperson told cnn that no border trip for biden is under consideration at the moment. But if officials did move forward with that visit that would mark a second visit the us-mexico border this year on his third during his presidency. >> Thank you very much for filling us in. That is cnn's julia benbrook and washington. >> Today ireland, norway, and spain are announcing that we recognize the state of palestine. >> Reporter: a historic step for three european countries in the latest example of israel's increasing isolation on the world stage. >> These countries encourage and perpetuate war. More conflict. More bloodshed. Not less. >> Reporter: tel aviv respond to can fury, pulling its ambassadors from the few will. >> This is a reward for terrorism.

