CKEM - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 01:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #3

>> Reporter: edmonton police is asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy missing since friday. Police say he reportedly left his residents in the area of 142 avenue and 72 street at around 2:40 am on friday. He's described as average height with a fuller build and short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, and a white shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact edmonton police. >> Edmonton police are investigating two separate shootings that happened saturday evening. The first happened in the area of 144 avenue and 92nd street near a shell gas station. At around 7:45 pm saturday, eps arrived at the location where they found a man holding a weapon. The officers called for backup, ultimately firing his gun, hitting the man. The life-saving measures were used on scene and the suspect remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. The event is being investigated but officers did find a taser at the scene. The second shooting happened on the other side of the city near southgate mall. Happened in the area of 47th avenue and one '08 8 street by an apartment complex near southgate mall. Lycée officers responded to multiple gunshots in the park eight in the area. When police arrived they found a man who had been shot. Ems treated and transported the 29 euros man to hospital with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. Earlier in may, police released the 2023 year end crime stats that show overall crime is down in the city but violent crime is up by 6 percent. This includes the use of weapons like caustic sprays, knives, invents. Eps also recently finding two loaded handguns during traffic stops which police say is concerning considering one of the suspect had three separate court ordered lifetime dancing for possessing a gun. >> There certainly is a patterns melting for the edmonton oilers in the 2024 playoffs. And started in the opening round. They won game one over the los angeles kings but the kings responded by winning game two in overtime. It was the opposite against vancouver. The canucks mounting a comeback any opener in one game two in overtime. Off they went to the western conference final and one game one in double overtime before dallas played stingy defensively one game two. 33 playoff series, one that started at home and two on the road, the oilers been tied at one through the first two games. >> We are happy with the split. Obviously you'd rather take two but going into good teams building, it's -- it's going to be a hard-fought we've got a chance here. 1-1 going home. We should be excited. It's an opportunity to make the most of our home games. To very tight games. One goal games. It's going to be a tight series like in the last one. >> We said we're going to 1-1 coming into this building. We would have been happy. You went the first one, you always want to win the next one. It's nice not we will be back in edmonton in front of our crowd and at home. It's going to be at half on the road o at home. We'll just carry on. >> Reporter: despite the loss against dallas, he says the oilers aren't going to panic or blow things up. They will keep playing the way they have been playing that's got them to this point in the playoffs. As for how they'd been able to bounce back after losses through the postseason, he says maturity has been a big reason for it, understanding what went wrong and fixing it and being able to step up which is what edmonton want to do in game three at roger's place. >> Reporter: that's all for city news at 11. Thank you for staying up late and tuning into. We'll be back again tomorrow evening at 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm with the latest local news. Have a good night.

Narrator: There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call... The Twilight Zone. [smooth jazz piano] You ready for another? I'm fine. You've been fine for an hour. We sell booze here, mister. We don't just rent space. Is that fact? That a fact, buddy. How would you like to take a flying jump at the moon? All kinds. We get all kinds. Narrator: You're looking at Mr. Fred Renard, who carries on his shoulder a chip the size of the national debt. This is a sour man. A friendless man, a lonely man, a grasping, compulsive nervous man. This is a man who has lived 36 undistinguished, meaningless, pointless, failure laden years. And who at this moment looks for an escape. Any escape. Anyway, anything, anybody to get out of the rut. And this little old man is just what Mr Renard is waiting for. [sombre music] Something for you, Miss? I guess I need some matches. [ominous music] You don't need matches, Miss. I'll tell you what you need. Yes, I think I know what it is you need. What is it? Cleaning fluid. Oh, very good cleaning fluid. Guaranteed to remove spots of any and all kinds. It's what you need.

That'll be 80 cents, Lefty. [cash register dings] What do you got, Pop? Many things, many odds and ends. Things you need. Things I need. Well, what do you think I need, Pop? Well, shoelaces perhaps, or matches. Uh. No, I'm afraid not, Pop. They wouldn't help me. No, what I need you haven't got. Tell him, Lefty. Tell him what you need. The old coot comes in here every night bugging everybody he's got what they need. Tell him what you need. Tell him what you really need. What you need? A new left arm. A new left arm? - Yeah, Lefty was quite a pitcher in his time. He pitched for a couple of years for the Cubs. Then his arm went sour. Didn't it, Lefty? [chuckles] I ought to know. I dropped a bundle on him on a Sunday a couple of years ago. What do you do now? - What does he do now? [laughs] He comes in here seven nights a week. Looking for a baseball career at the bottom of a bottle. [laughs] Of course, there are alternatives. There are things instead. Instead? Instead of pitching? Instead of baseball? Let's go back to shoelaces, Pop. I think I know what it is you need. [ominous music] Go ahead, take it. A bus ticket. That's right, that's what it is. A bus ticket. A bus ticket to Scranton, Pennsylvania. [chuckles softly] Now, what's in Scranton, Pennsylvania, old man? One never knows. [chuckles] Coalmines. That's what's in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Nice, lovely, beautiful coalmines. You can't pitch with that arm anymore, Lefty. [telephone rings] Maybe you can dig with it. - Lefty. - Yeah? Telephone. What? Dead rich uncle? Or did your horse come in? Nah, crazy, real crazy. Old manager of mine, been looking for me for three weeks. Got me a job, coaching job. Minor league club in Scra--. [ominous music] Scranton, Pennsylvania. Wants me to take the bus there. He wants me to take a bus there. How about that? How'd you know, Pop? Coincidence maybe. Or just good fortune. But my question it? It's there for you. You just take it. I don't get it. I don't get it. Wow. Sure wish I could get that thing out. I'd like to look halfway decentwhen I meet the general manager. That's who I'm gonna meet, the general manager. Hate to look like a tramp. I can get a shave. It's the only coat I got. [gentle music] Excuse me, I couldn't help but overhear. Why don't you try this? It's supposed to be very good for that sort of thing. Oh, I don't wanna bother you, Miss. Oh no, let me try. Alright. [suspenseful music] [romantic music] Now, when this dries you won'teven know you had a spot there. Thank you, Miss.

