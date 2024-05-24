CKEM - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 10:30 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

up, he's really good. >> Devo: he's handsome and charming and knows his business when it comes to cats on a lawn. Stuff like that. Good for the environment and your neighbours. That's up next with frankie flowers, plus in entertainment, action fans buckle up, j-lo takes on ais with her netflix film atlas, we're going to be chatting with the star in entertainment at 9:13 this morning. Happy frfray, everybody. [ Breakfast Television is brought by Tim's new Flatbread Pizza. Freshly prepared and served hot out of the oven. There's a new Tims run in town. There's a new Tims run in town with new Flatbread Pizza. Served hot out of the oven and freshly prepared in Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni, Simply Cheese, and Bacon Everything. Try Tims new Flatbread Pizza. It's time for Tims ( ) Ever wonder what's around the next corner? ( ) ( ) Past the trees. ( ) Over the mountains? ( ) That's where adventure lives... ( ) Take a Nissan suv and go find it. ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Ever dreaming oflustrous colours? Grey hair?Not a problem. Bigen Speedy. Just mix both creams on the tray. And then apply onto the grey hair. Five minutes is all it takes. No mess, no worries, no stains. Once colour is obtained, rinse well. Bigen Speedy. Colouring your hair is now as easy as one, two, three. Bigen Speedy. Colour change in five minutes. There's a new Tims run in town with new Flatbread Pizza. Served hot out of the oven and freshly prepared in Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni, Simply Cheese, and Bacon Everything. Try Tims new Flatbread Pizza. It's time for Tims [ ] You might not know how to keep cool in your home. SFX:[phone/truck/bag/fan] But we do. "That was fast." Get an air conditioner for as little as three dollars a day and make no monthly rental payments for 6 months Call on Reliance Music Dogs have hands too. Help clean them every day with Dentastix. To help keep them happy and healthy. Voltaren Emulgel Extra Strength contains an anti-inflammatory... ...that has the power to relieve your muscle and joint pain. It penetrates deep to relieve pain and reduce inflammation. And you can go 12 hours between applications. Voltaren. The joy of movement. Okay, and root beer to drink? No. [gasping] What? He didn't get root beer? I'm getting frozen root beer. Oh! Try frozen a&w root beer with sweet cream. Announcer: M.A.S.H. the comedy that changed television. [ ] >> Tracy: very cute introto the one, the only, frankie flowers who is with us right now. According to the environmental protection agency, gas-powered lawnmowers can emit as much pollution in one hour as a car driven for an hour. This includes volatile organic compounds. Frankie is here to help us build a lawn that is friendly to the facebook neighbours and the environment. You don't want to be the homoing the lawn at 7 A.M. on a weekend. >> Frank: when you hear about gas-powered mowers the ev of lawnmowers right now, they're great. The other thing about gas-powered lawnmowers is that you have to store the gas inside your garage. Think about that as well. We're going to get into those in a bit. First I want to ask you a question, do you guys have a lawn? >> Tracy: no. >> Meredith: no. We took out the front lawn and planted it in terms of native plants. Yeah, we're three summers into that now. Always wanted a wild front garden. >> Tracy: and that's what we've got. A beautiful wild front garden. Slightly manicured. Leo spent so many seasons on this garden, it's absolutely stunningly gorgeous on its own and only has to do a few things every season and the backyard is ImagineNative film and media arts festival -- pavers and mulch. >> Meredith: are we neighbours? >> Frank: we have to maintain green space. The natives are good, with

smaller properties as well. The lawn, my lawn is a little bit larger. I don't live in the city of toronto. I have more space. The lawn is still the lowest maintenance ground cover, provides green, oxygen. Just had a bunny eating the lawn last night as well. There's a food source there as well. Lawns in the right setting are still very good. Lawns are still very popular and a lot of people want to have the green grass. >> Tracy: yeah. >> Frank: first off, when it comes to lawnmowers, as I mentntned eded about how quiet these are in terms of the evs. You got that. That's about as loud -- >> Tracy: that sounds loud. >> Frank: compared to gas? >> Tracy: true, true. >> Frank: if you're storing as well. You don't have to store the batteries themselves. I know that sid always enjoys -- >> Meredith: he sure does. >> Tracy: a little leaf blowing? >> Frank: yeah, just roll that forward. >> Meredith: go tracy! >> Frank: you can do it to my hair if you want. >> Tracy: and I will always love you! >> Frank: super easy for those -- a little bit more quiet. >> Meredith: that's one of my favourite tools in the house. I feel like a powerful you know what when I'm using it and the debris, bye-bye. Gone to the neighbours. >> Frank: my boys really like using that. It's a great tool for teenagers and that. >> Tracy: yeah, they can help out. >> Frank: the lawn, something popular with the lawn is right now everybody has been searching that green grass. But also what's gaining popularity in some of the other areas is this is clover. Mixing your clover and lawn seed together in areas underneath trtrs. Clover works well in the more shaded locations. It's great to walk on. Cut it before it goes into bloom and adds nitrogen back into the soil. This is a benefit as well. >> Meredith: I always think you're getting rid of clover on the lawn. >> Frank: your dad wanted that golf course grass. Now there's more acceptance. Even dandelions. There's more of an acceptance. That tap root that goes down can work out the soil. It's nutritious for us, if you ever were to eat it from the roots to the flower to the seed. The dandy liean, is key is to reduce it, when you cut the lawn, raise the blade up a little bit higher. Dandelions are in the period where seeds are blowing everywhere. That perfect grass popular out there. You got to get the right glass seed for the mix. >> Tracy: yeah. >> Frank: dogs. You have a dog. >> Tracy: I have a dog. >> Meredith: I have a dog. >> Frank: female dogs have higher acidic -- >> Meredith: yes, I know. Why do we take out the grass, frank? >> Frank: right, in order to patch the areas you need to neutralize the acidity of the urine and put soil down and seed on top. That's why there's formulated grass seeds out there that you have, when you see the dog patches they have that horticultural horticultural lime there to fix that for you. Big question is to bag or not to bag. When it comes to the lawn. When it comes to the lawn, I'd never bag. Never bag. >> Meredith: the grass clippings are good for the grass? >> Frank: yes, like a mulching blade on the bottom mulches the blades of grass. It adds annuity yepts back into the soil. The only time I bag is if the grass is really high and after I cut I have a bunch of clippings around. I will run it over again and bag it that time. Lawns have a purpose, especially for a larger property. Be kind to the environment by thinking an about converting over to batteries and then at the same time be kind to your neighbours too. I was trying to be friendly -- urn -- you were talking about blowing it on to the neighbour's grass? >> Meredith: not my neighbours. >> Tracy: not her neighbours, we're just like -- just off our property. >> Meredith: property. >> Frank: sure . . . >> Tracy: thank you very much! >> Meredith: thank you. [ Laughter ]. >> Meredith: thank you very much, frank. >> Tracy: thanks, frankie! FrankieFlowers.com for more info. >> Meredith: frankie -- FrankieFlowers.com. Are you still doing the lives? >> Frank: sunday nights at 7! Pops on there and do q&as. >> Tracy: the amount of information in that brain. My goodness.

>> Announcer: "breakfast television" is brought to you by tim's new flat bread pizza, try one today. Yeah, you've got that yummy >> Tracy: welcome back to "breakfast television." we got that yummy right here! Tracy and meredith! >> Meredith: I was going to say and our boss. >> Don't screw it up. >> Tracy: it's our darling kevin forget and the reason we love you is because he brought goodies for us. Before we get to that, yesterday we ran this viral video of a woman making ice cream nachos. We were salivating. We drooled a little and our supervising producer kevin forget stepped up. He promised that he would make some of these ice cream nachos for us. We had a few requests, you know? I don't know if he listened to them >> Meredith: yeah, so he's almost done it, trace. He hasn't actually made it. He brought the ingredients. >> Kevin: I went to the effort to buy this and since you've been working so hard this week. I thought, the least we can do is have this for the crew, inspire people to make it this weekend. Let's do it. >> Meredith: how do we do it, chef kev. >> Meredith: we didn't think we would be making it. >> Kevin: waffle cones and break them up. >> Meredith: you want big enough piece pieces. >> Tracy: you want to scoop it up. My itch was with the hands, but whatever. >> Eva: the messier the better. >> Meredith: these are the best parts. >> Kevin: break it up and grab ice cream. I'm going to switch spots with you guys and get the scooper. The next thing is some chocolate. >> Tracy: he acts like he runs things around here. >> Kevin: scatter it through. >> Tracy: I love that you brought the chocolate though. Respect. >> Kevin: a little chocolate. Then get the vanilla, okay? Don't worry, you guys are going -- >> Tracy: you're aggressive with it! >> Kevin: when you make the dishes you're going to get dirty. >> Tracy: are you doing it with love or aggression? >> Meredith: feel like you're the lunch lady. [ Laughter ]. >> Kevin: sloppy joes! Slop, sloppy joes! This is where the fun really

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts