CKAL - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 10:30 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

Pepperoni, Simply Cheese, and Bacon Everything. Try Tims new Flatbread Pizza. It's time for Tims Follow Follow the sun (Laughing) Which way the wind blows (Indistinct chatting, laughing) When this day is done Ever dreaming of lustrous colours? Grey hair? Not a problem. Bigen Speedy. Just apply both creamsonto the applicator comb. and then to the grey hair. Five minutes is all it takes. No mess, no worries, no stains. Once colour is attained, rinse well. Bigen Speedy. Colouring your hair is now as easy as 1-2-3. Bigen Speedy. Canadian summers just hit different with Tims. ("Steal My Sunshine" by Len) Introducing two new Sparkling Quenchers... made with natural flavours and colours. Memories are made with Quenchers. It's time for Tims Roar, grrrrr! Roaaaaaaaar!! Aaaaaahhhhh! Swishh, swishhh. -Clang! Clang! Clang! -dang! Clang! Dang! Reeeeaaarrrrrr! Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr vrooom!! Vrooom!!! Huuuuuuuuuu... Power doesn't sound like it used to. The All-Electric id.4 with instant acceleration. ( ) Electric Feels Good. ( ) Volkswagen Welcome to BioStrong. At BioStrong we help to improve bone density, strength, balance and lifespan. We use osteogenic loading as a means to apply enough force through your body to increase your bone density and make your bones stronger. I had gone from a negative 2.8 to a negative 2.4. Those results took me out of the osteoporosis range, into the osteopenia range and I was elated. Call us today to book your free orientation and start your journey towards better health. You think theres no way to top it... this season tops it! [ ] >> Meredith: 8:42 on your monday morning. You're watching "breakfast television." sid seixeiro is back. Hello, I'm meredith shaw. And most of us know when we're feeling stressed but what about our pets? That's the question. Joining us this morning to share with us the signs of stress in our pets and what it looks like and how we can alleviate the causes and symptoms, we have dr. Colleen wilson with us. Good morning. >> Hi. Pleasure to be here. >> Meredith: yeah. >> Sid: so many questions and so little time. Doctor. Let's start with the typical behavioral signs we look for to determine if a dog or cat is stressed. I think of all the common pet questions, this must be top five, if not top three. What should we be looking for? >> Right. First we have to say if you're worried about a change in behaviour or signs you have to visit father veterinarian. Common signs of stress in cats include hiding. Like, they don't interact with the family. Even marking furniture with their paws and scratching. Marking and eliminating outside the litter pan. Those are common signs for cats. In dogs people miss the subtle signs. We look at a dog by the face and look for ears back, big eyes. They might lick their nose or lips or yawn when they're not tired and that progresses to wining and barking and sometimes aggression. >> Meredith: if we look to the causes of stress I our animals, like I know we were talking about the top three questions but I have a dog named lucy. I haven't thought about if she's stressed. Is she happy? Fed? Loved? But the idea of stress, I'm like, what could you be stressed about, girl? You're all taken care of. What problems do you have? What problems do they have? >> Good point. For animals, cats and dogs especially, change. If it's not same-same, they get stressed. Think about the summer coming up, if you're travelling with the pet in the car or taking your pet with you somewhere or maybe having company over. A lot of dogs and cats aren't comfortable with children. Things like that.

and noises. You might not be fearful of fireworks and might enjoy them, but your dog and cats don't like them. Or construction, that's a big one in the summer too. A lot of people move in the summer. That's another source of stress for cats and dogs. >>>>id: I used to like fireworks until I worked this shift and then sleep became an issue. Anyway, it's not about me, it's about the pets. >> Meredith: back to the pets, yeah. >> I can't help you with that. Sorry. >> Sid: no, I'm being selfish with the segment. I'm sorry, it's a me issue. We determined what the stresses might be, we determined the causes. What do we do about them? >> I'd like to say first, the first thing, these behaviours can become annoying to pet owners and rightfully so. But the first thing is don't punish your pet. They're not doing this to get at you or get back at you. But some things you can do after that are pheromones. They're kind of natural because they mimic when a mother gives birth and has a litter, a cat or a dog. Also when your cat rubs up against you and rubs against your furniture, they're releasing calming pheromones. These are easy to use and veterinarians like these products because they have research behind them. You can use them as a diffuser in your home. There are sprays as well or a colour around the neck. Those things help. They get in the environment, they go past two ducts behind your teeth and into the organ which we call the jacob's organ and into the calming sensation centre of the brain. >> Meredith: it's all sprays. Not a pill or anything? >> Ah, exactly. Diffuser, colour, spray, yeah. >> Meredith: sometimes administering medication on pets can be stressful. >> True enough, yes. >> Meredith: I'm glad this is done in a different delivery method. >> Yeah. >> Sid: these are great tips. That's not all, ladies and gentlemen, if you're watching this segment going, I could use this, we have something for you. Two lucky "bt" viewers will have a chance to win some of what you see here, first prize is a six-month supply of this spray and the second is a six-month supply of adaptil for dogs. Each are valued at 360 bucks. breakfasttelevision.ca/CONTESTS, click on daily prizing. Be sure to enter the key word, cat or dog. >> Meredith: either one! >> Sid: for a chance to win. Good luck. Doctor, before we go, if this is an issue and you want to do something about it this summer your biggest tip for people is what? >> Don't punish your pet. >> Meredith: this is their natural behaviour and check with your vet. Could be an indication of something else. >> Exactly. You're allowed to not like these things but remember there's dog behaviours and cat behaviours and that's all they have. >> Meredith: save your questions for another segment, okay, sid? Had queen city questions about his cats >> Meredith: >> Meredith: what happens when you pet your cat and the cat punches you in the face. >> Sid: asking for a friend. We're going to focus on this. It's not about the owners necessarily. Thank you very much, doctor. >> Thank you for having me. >> Sid: don't be a stranger. Come back, please. We're going to take a break. "you sound off" coming up later in the show. Talking about DOs and DON'Ts when it comes toes kit. We're going to list a bunch of things. Let us know on "you sound off" today. What is your etiquette go to. I don't care where you are, I don't care what you're doing, I don't care who you're with. What are your polite things that you like doing. "you sound off", we will politely go to break. Colin and justin ne more "bt" straight ahead. [ ] Woo-ohh-ohh vo: This program is brought to you in part by Citytv+. (crowd cheer) Its in the backof the net! Try it. Stream it. Love it. Available with Prime Video channels. (dramatic sfx) Canadian summers just hit different with Tims. ("Steal My Sunshine" by Len) Introducing two new Sparkling Quenchers... made with natural flavours and colours. Memories are made with Quenchers. It's time for Tims How white do you think your teeth really are? Let's try the tissue test. Oof, still yellow! There's toothpaste white and there's Crest 3d Whitestrips white. They whiten like a $300 professional treatment. And to maintain your brightest smile, try Crest 3d White toothpaste. Looking for a bladder leak padthat keeps you dry? All of the things that you're looking for in a pad, that is Always Discreet. Look at how it absorbs all the liquid. Oh my gosh! And locking it right on in. Look at that! Totally absorbed. I got to get some Always Discreet. There's a new Tims run in town with new Flatbread Pizza. Served hot out of the oven and freshly prepared in Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni, Simply Cheese, and Bacon Everything. Try Tims new Flatbread Pizza. It's time for Tims When you're injured due to the negligence of others, you need someone on your side. Call Preszler Injury Lawyers.

We've recovered millions of dollars for our clients, and we can help you too. After a slip and fall, call 1—800—Justice. heart you're giving. You're giving heart here. Oh. You're going blind! launching your eyeballs out? Shouting nonsense Organ donor. I'm an organ and tissue donor. Oh, that's nice, honey. This is an Oreo. Sorry team, I'll call you back. Dad: Hello. First we twist, then we lick. Dad: Then we dunk. (daughter giggles) Daughter: Roar. My window's like a Mirrored reflection I have to steer you in The right direction On every trip, you can depend on Esso to be the place between places, connecting you to what's next. (sounds of airport) "Sorry, has anybody seen my glasses?" (sound of glass breaking) Should've gone to Specsavers. Two pairs of glasses plus free polarized sun lenses from $149 for a limited time. Conference Finals!” Time to turn things up a notch” Are you ready?” Heres where I go to work!” Unbelievable!” Wild action!” Im here... so keep your head up!” a Richter scale hit!” You get an opportunity... you gotta take it!” Whos going to be the big factor in the game?” Draisaitl scores!” Im here for that” Im here...” Im here...” Im here for...” The Stanley Cup!” This is a guy.... who wants to get to the Stanley Cup Finals!” Im here... To win!” The show goes on!!!!” (Cheering and clapping) Announcer: M.A.S.H. the comedy that changed television. [ ] >> Announcer: "breakfast television" is brought to you by tim's new flatbread pizza. Try one today. [ ] >> Sid: in july of 2020, colin and justin did the ultimate seasonal adjustment when they upped sticks as the kids say, and set off to redesign and run an oceanside hotel in cape breton called north star. These incredible designers -- and look at these pictures -- are heading into their fourth summer and we could certainly use their expertise to refresh our home for the summer. Ladies and gentlemen, colin and justin! >> Good morning, you too! [ speaking simultaneously ] >> Come on, sid! What an entrance! >> Come on now -- >> Meredith: we're better for it. Thank you for being here today. >> Oh my god, thank you for having us. We are literally living the canadian dream. We wake up, the atlantic ocean is on our doorstep. We're in a hotel on a cliff on a beach, overlooking a harbour with fishing boats. There's a lighthouse! There's coastal trails! An 18th century fortress in our view -- >> Meredith: it has a fortress, sid! >> We have a fortress! >> Meredith: you've had success in your career and rightly so, but a lot of people maybe think about doing this one day or I want to go open an inn, but they don't do it. You did it. How did you do it? >> Then the middle of the pandemic we thought we want to do something completely led by us, something that allows us to perform in the way we want to. We fancied a bed and breakfast or hotel and the plan got bigger and bigger. We started watching the options available and this guy -- formally called point of view suites as my grandma would say, s-h-i-t with adjustment. >> Sid: never too early to spell. >> We jumped to it and completely t tnsformed it and we were lucky the previous owners maintained it really well. But we reidentified it. Jumps down there and being hands-on and running it as a decompression from the real stress and anxiety of city life has been amazing! >> Sid: I love that you guys did this. Hello north star.ca for more information. Anything else on this before we move on and get summer -- >> If you come and stay, you could be sleeping with colin and justin, sid. Literally. >> Sid: if that's not a hook, I don't know what it is. >> I don't know -- >> Sid: no one is showing up if that was mine. No one is showing up. >> You'd be surprised is. [ speaking simultaneously ] >> Sid: talking about the indoor summer refresh here. Where do you want to begin? I'm going to back off and let you do your thing >> We have done the ultimate seasonal adjustment. You changed your wardrobe, why not swap out your decor. Number one, add sunshine. If it's not sunny outside, bring it inside. That's one of our hotel rooms there and we have used beautiful sunshine colours in there to give you that sense of warmth and welcome. Do that in your home with soft

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts