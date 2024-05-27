CKAL - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 01:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #3

[Hyundai sting] ( ) Seeing clearly matters. Being seen matters more. Get frames and Lensesstarting at $79. Nobody cares for eyesmore than Pearle. A refocused healthcare system in Alberta means... Some of the people in this waiting room won't have to be here. This family could have a practitioner to call their own. These patients could have more continuing care options. This person could be accessing mental health treatment. Leaving fewer people in Urgent Care who can now access more timely acute care. Giving every Albertan the care you need, when and where you need it. Learn more at Alberta.ca/FocusedCare A message from the Government of Alberta. It's Leon's Storewide Super Sale! Save up to 50% on furniture. Save up to 50% on mattresses. Plus, get an L2 washer and dryer set for only $998 including a 2 year warranty! Ends Wednesday! We were born from a deep desire to create positive change, together. One-hundred-fifteen years later, that impact is felt everywhere. It's where we've made innovations accessible to those who need it most. Where we've championed truth and justice... for all. Where we've mapped out futures... we're already living. From here to here and even here. We're not just transforming lives. We're shaping the world. . Announcer: Celebrate the iconic series M.A.S.H.! We had become a social phenomenon BOOM!!! Announcer: Speaks words on screen Announcer: Citytv+ has all your favourite shows on demand (explosion) Let's go! Announcer: Plus more! (crowd cheer) Wrexhamare promoted! (crowd cheer) Wow! [dramatic music] Announcer: Start your free trialwith Prime video channels today. You think theres no way to top it... this season tops it! WHOAH! Announcer:Speaks words on screen

>>> I am having fun. >> Reporter: this weekend was the airdrie children's festival, and annual festival that happens every year at the end of may and is complete we free to families. >> We want people to come out and have an opportunity to learn something new, have some entertainment, play some games and have a great family events that doesn't cost their family a fortune. >> Reporter: despite the rainy weather many kids enjoyed the festivities. >> They are having a great time, the festival is something we look forward to every year, my kids can't down the days but yesterday we got rained out so we came back to enjoy the amazing festival put together by all the amazing volunteers. >> Reporter: one booth in particular taught kids about the water cycle. >> We are talking about water conservation and about ways to save water at home, as you know we're looking at a dry summer so we are trying to get ready for that and get the message out to the kids and their parents. >> Reporter: the goal of the festival is to give children the chance to see and do things they may not ordinarily get the chance to do. >> We have a unicycle from argentina. >> Reporter: saturday kicked off the second game of the royal canadian international circus at the mall just north of calgary, the circus is located under the massive big top at crossfire and mills. >> It goes back many years and we have amazing acts that are exciting and beautiful, acts they go back generations. >> Reporter: some of the acts include the wheel of destiny, and motorcycle zooming around a steel cage at 80 miles per hour, and that human countable and more. >> It was a bit scary because I thought it would fall at some point. >> Reporter: a family-friendly event with 17 shows running may 24th to june 2nd. >>> It is always good to have the kids come out and have fun. >> Reporter: despite the rain, the festival season was in full swing in st. Albert, hundreds of visitors showed up sunday afternoon. >> It's the rainmaker you know? It'll get a little wet that's fine. >> Rain or shine, you know, it doesn't bother us. >> Reporter: the rainmaker festival kicks off friday featuring a parade of the variety of activities, live music rides and rodeo. >> We woke up early. >> The credible group games are great. >> Reporter: the festival is a volunteer events and has been an annual tradition for over 55 years, hosted by the st. Albert family. >> We like to say it is a labour of love, all the money we make from the rainmaker goes into our pool of money to contribute back to the community. >> It is a tradition. >> Reporter: I'm jillian code, thank you for watching city news at 11, for news anytime head to our website city news.ca, we will be back tomorrow night at 6:00 pm, have a great night. [ ] (Sound effect) Announcer: reads words on screen

Narrator: There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call... The Twilight Zone. [smooth jazz piano] You ready for another? I'm fine. You've been fine for an hour. We sell booze here, mister. We don't just rent space. Is that fact? That a fact, buddy. How would you like to take a flying jump at the moon? All kinds. We get all kinds. Narrator: You're looking at Mr. Fred Renard, who carries on his shoulder a chip the size of the national debt. This is a sour man. A friendless man, a lonely man, a grasping, compulsive nervous man. This is a man who has lived 36 undistinguished, meaningless, pointless, failure laden years. And who at this moment looks for an escape. Any escape. Anyway, anything, anybody to get out of the rut. And this little old man is just what Mr Renard is waiting for. [ominous music] Something for you, Miss? I guess I need some matches. [ominous music] You don't need matches, Miss. I'll tell you what you need. Yes, I think I know what it is you need. What is it? Cleaning fluid. Oh, very good cleaning fluid. Guaranteed to remove spots of any and all kinds. It's what you need. That'll be 80 cents, Lefty.

