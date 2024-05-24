CKAL - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 01:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #3

sealing off got that from the rest of the region. >> We can't get our warehouses rafah because of the operation and fuel is inadequate to move supplies. >> Reporter: yes officials say they been briefed on israel's plans and are closely monitoring the operation. >> We now have to see what unfolds from here. We will watch that, we will consider that and we will see whether what israel has briefed us in what they have laid out continues or something else happens. >> Israel releasing new video of fighting in gaza where officials say the assaults will continue until hamas is eliminated. >> No power on earth will stop israel from protecting its citizens going after thomas and gaza. We will destroy. We will return he said security to the people of israel and to the people of gaza. >> On friday, the international court of justice is set to make a decision on a request to order a halt of israel's graphite incursion -- rafah incursion. The top -- the u.s.'s top court was no way to enforce its decisions but they didn't carry international weight. >> Next e I slam in a pool the first day it opens. >> A calgary aquatic centre is set to close at the end of the year jerry had, my dissenter 's been open since 1960 it's chatting at stores. ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Loving the uncommon is a wonderful thing we have in common. ( ) (Lively mellow music) ( ) ( ) ikea. Bring home to life. [hallway noise] [exhale] ( ) Smiling first can help... ..someone find the courage to do the same. ( ) Febreze! Your bathroom... Needs Febreze Small Spaces... The always-on, odor-fighting air freshener you set and forget. No outlets used, no batteries needed, no effort required. So your bathroom stays continuously fresh for 45 days. That's the power of Febreze Small Spaces. Door Bell sfx It's like playing a video game but in real life. Yes! When we bring a truckload of magic to your house, that magic is yours to keep. Big open rooms without clutter and that feeling of fresh air freedom. Call one 800 got junk. It's Leon's Storewide Super Sale! Save up to 50% on furniture. Save up to 50% on mattresses. Plus, get an l2 washer and dryer set for only $998 including a 2 year warranty! On now for a limited time! Closed captioning is brought toyou by lotto MAX.The next lotto max jackpot i plus an estimated 12 maxmillions. With draws Tuesdays andFridays, you can dream to the max. (intense music) Everything that you think theres no way to top it... this season tops it! Whoah! I've got to give you one of these (cheers) Announcer:Speaks words on screen Announcer: Citytv+ has new seasons of all your favourite shows on demand (crowd cheer))plus more. [dramatic music] Announcer: Start your free trialwith Prime video channels today. . >> You're watching calgary. Here are some of our top story tonight. The calgary catholic school district said provincial funding fall short of meeting the needs of skills. Tps b. Has approved their 24-25 budget which includes the 20... Covered off using savings. They say they will be able to balance the books and hire more teachers and education assistance but -- from the province, to be -- there could be operational decisions to be made.

the chair says they have seen significant enrolment growth without appropriate funding to address. 2000 were students to enrolled september. The calgary board of education will approve its budget next week. >> I slam in this pulled the first date opens. I was swimming this pulled the last day it's closed. >> And iconic piece of calgary, englewood aquatic centre has been serving calgarian for over 60 years but it's days are numbered as it set to close for good at the end of 2024. >> Not impressed. Because this area have recreational facilities. >> Searching for a new facility, chanel congestion at other facilities and the fear that the city will not maintain them as much as they neglected inglewood. >> The inglewood aquatic centre is one of 13 city operated recreational facilities meet of major electrical repairs. The cost to fix this facility is pegged at $600,000 but this state of the land at the time has already been determined. Calgary malting andrew encompassed pool for its employees and their families but the company entered an agreement with the city to take over operations, open it to the public, and transfer over the land. >> I restricted cabinet was registered on the land that required that at any point in time at which the city is no longer operating the pool for public use, the land reverts back to calgary malting and brewing and that agreement is now held by markey's holdings. >> Reporter: one nearby resident says with calgary facing a housing crunch cubes the city can buy back the land and put up more housing after the pool is not down. >> That's an ideal place and everyone can get to find the brewery lands as a place where higher density development community that is largely lowrise city at the repairs needed englewood aquatic centre not post safety risks to the public. The facility will officially close its doors december 22nd. >> If you're going away for a day or two, I think it's quite possible that might work. >> West is working to make flying more affordable for travellers. They're launching cheaper fares for those who are willing to travel without a carry-on bag, limiting passengers but can only be stored under their seats e everyone's going to put their stuff into a backpack or purse and put it underneath so it's going to be like spirit airlines in america which is the same spirit airlines, it's like -- wow. It's pretty rough. >> Even if you're gone for two days, is a certain number of densities that you can't do without and it's really hard to scroll those away into a terrible carry-on. >> A lack of carry-on bags isn't the only thing west jet is working on to make flying more affordable. It's also calling on a freeze for government imposed fees on tickets when she claims is making prices more expensive for customers. >> Sometimes it's cheaper to fly to american cities to get to a canadian destination. Sometimes it's cheaper to fly to detroit to get internet to fly not be the case, this is because the federal government owns airport land and collect rent from operators who that is on the feast airlines passengers, and other service providers. Switching to a different model could lower prices for consumers and increase competition. >> If we do see these creative changes, and taxation and ownership, for example,, lower seat mile costs could get carriers more wiggle room to lower their fares. >> The model has been the 1990s and west jet says changes to the system would foster more transparency for airlines and consumers. >> Thanks for watching. For news any time including breaking news, had to our website. We'll see you back here tomorrow at 6:00 pm. Stay safe and have a great night.

from hollywood. It's jimmy kimmel live tonight. >> Josh brolin, nikki glaser, and music from sarah mclachlan with cleto and the cleto. >> And now jimmy kimmel. Oaken bucket. The whole stage is watching. Thank you for joining us. And please relax. >> It was a very stormy day for everyone's favorite former president today. And we are coming to you from our studio in hollywood or exhibit f, as it was entered into evidence during the donald trump hush money trial this afternoon, the prosecution today called their star witness their star witness, stormy daniels took the stand this morning. And for donald, I can only imagine the nervous farting was off the charts. It was quite a day in court. We got mentioned in court again today, which is exciting. Thanks, guys. Prosecutors asked stormy daniels about her interview on her show, in which we examined her signature. That was on a letter trump's henchmen cooked up, denying that she and trump ever did it. Daniels said she signed her name in a different way as a tip off to jimmy kimmel, who is me. Somehow, I've become the kato kaelin of this trial. They did not show a clip, but this was the exchange in question. Your original statement, the signature on the original statement does not match the signature on this statement. And I went through my library of photographs of you to compare it to headshots that you have signed and these seem to match the original statement that, and wow, am I getting it. Anything. Did you sign this letter that was released today? >> I don't know, did i? >> She played me like a fiddle and. Stormy testified for three hours and 44 minutes today. Her testimony got off to an awkward start. The bailiff swore in on a rolled up forbes magazine, and when she raised her right hand, trump instinctively shouted, I'm a bad boy, mommy! The judge. The judge said stormy could testify about her sexual relationship with trump, but also said we don't need to know the details and see now that's where I have to object. Yes, we do need to know the details. Some of us are trying to host a show here. Okay and we did get some details. >> We got some very unnecessary details, stormy said their encounter was brief and that trump did not wear a condom, which is not surprising. >> He also stared directly into an eclipse. Not exactly a safety first kind of guy, she said. They had sex in the missionary position and that trump told her she reminded him of his daughter . Feels like we should lock them up just for that, right? So I mean. We also learned that trump used to call stormy honeybunch, which interestingly, is also a term melania would use at mar a lago, as in honey, bunch of fbi agents at door to seal prosecutors. They promised the judge the testimony wouldn't involve any descriptions of the former president's genitalia. For that, you can go to our youtube channel and type in trump mushroom penis, stormy daniels has 18 million views. You'll love it. But the live court updates today, they read like, you remember the old letters to penthouse forum. Stormy daniels says she came out of the bathroom and found that trump was in the bedroom waiting for her in his boxer shorts and a t shirt she'd been planning to go. She said he was seated on the bed between her and the exit like a like a traffic cone with nipples or something. And by the way, if you're having trouble imagining trump seducing a lady in his bedroom clothes, well, just feast your eyes on this and you'll see that no one puts the mold in smoldering like donald trump. Stormy also recounted how she rummaged through trump's toiletry bag, where she found old spice deodorant and a bottle of pert plus or explains why his hair has so much bounce. It's gentle enough to use every day, you know, another bit of scumbaggery trump participated in? He dangled the idea of putting stormy on the apprentice when he was wooing her. She said, well, what if I lose? On the first episode, trump said, he could tell her what the challenges would be ahead of time. The guy who complains everything is rigged offered to rig his stupid show to get some action. This is another fun detail. Trump watched stormy's

