CKAL - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

The youngest ever on that stage! I'm sorry, I cant give you a yes (booing) I've got to give you one of these (intense music ) Announcer:Speaks words on screen [cheers and applause] >> Kelly: all right, before I go, one last to share. This is "what I'm liking." [cheers and applause] these last two years, christina applegate and jamie-lynn sigler have both been very open about their journeys living with ms. Now they are exploring their experience and an even more vulnerable way, sharing what they are going through in their new podcast. We have them on the line right now to tell us more. What is up, christina? Hi, jamie! Jamie, I will start with you. What made you want to do the podcast? >> Welcome mr. Tina and I have had such intimate and beautiful conversations over the last couple of years and even though I feel like I have been able to be honest and vulnerable with my own friends, with her, it just was even deeper and on another level because she understood intimately what I was going through. And our conversations started to vary, not just about ms, but the messiness of our lives, and being mothers, and actresses, and all of the things, and the way that we were able to open up and share. I give all the credit to christina. She said to me one day, jamie, I think we should put these conversations out there I think we should start a podcast. >> Kelly: christina, you have been on with us before and it is so beautiful, how open you are. >> On zoom. I want to be in person sometime, kelly. >> Kelly: I love, though, that you are so open about it. I think that y'all being open about whatever is going on in your life, whether it is ms or whatever, but go through all the things. It is a hard thing to do sometimes when you are in the limelight, because at some things you want to keep to yourself. It it is so beautiful how you were on the show last time, you are so honest. I think everybody is not generally that honest. What has the response been like for y'all? >> The response has been incredible. If for anything we are doing, what we set out to do, which was to test a lot of lives, make a lot of people not feel alone. Even though this is two people with ms and we have a lot of listeners, thousands and thousands of listeners that do have ms, they have other things going on. Whether it be mental health issues, whether it be going through a divorce, whether it be having trouble with their jerk teen. You know, whatever the case may be, they find a place and that is where we really speak our own truth and the ones that really hit me are we have, for one in particular, actually, from a couple different therapists, believe it or not, saying, I was knocked making a breakthrough with my patient who has ms. And then they found our podcast and it was like, the patient was able to say to the therapist how she was really feeling, by saying, listen to these women. But then also talk about our obsession with all things bravo television. >> Kelly: [laughs] >> All sorts of weird things. And we have our bodies on we have our buddies. We are lucky to have some really incredible buddies. Martin short, edie falco, today was jean smart. Really cool people. >> Kelly: thank you so much. This is really cool what you are doing. It's not easy to be open and honest. It can get old sometimes. Maybe I should keep this to myself. Maybe this will help somebody. It's a hard thing, that lying to toe sometimes. Thank you. I am liking your post right now. [cheers and applause] our season-long partner pilot pen, makers of g2, the the go-to pen of "the kelly clarkson show," want to spread, help you spread awareness for ms so they are donating $1,000 to the national multiples for sclerosis society. Thank youthank you, both, so much! Thank you to anya taylor-joy, chris hemsworth, lee jung-jae, y'all have a great day. If it's not, change it. [cheers and applause] [cheers and applause]

>> Announcer: broadcasting on the traditional territories of the blackfoot confederacy of the siksika, kainai and piikani, the tsuu t'ina nation, stoney nakoda nation, metis nation and all the people who make their homes in the treaty 7 region of southern alberta, this is city news. [ ] >> Amazon has been a very welcome addition to our province and our economy. >> Reporter: calgary welcoming its first new amazon robotics fulfilment centre. How the new facility we'll help the province is growing labour market. >> It's good that it's indigenous lead but it's not enough. >> Reporter: indigenous women city of concern about the rcmp adding the ribbons for that uniform. >> Cultural reconciliation and appropriation, it's not a cop and a ribbon skirt. >> Nothing is said that we are losing them and replacing it with something else. >> Reporter: the saddledome, olympic plaza and changes the canada olympic park. Why some calgarians feel the city's olympic legacy is beginning to fade. [ ] >> Reporter: the truck driver behind the tragic humboldt broncos bus crash has officially been ordered to be deported. The decision for jaskirat singh sidhu came down today at an immigration and refugee board hearing. Jaskirat singh sidhu's lawyer said all that was required to deport jaskirat singh sidhu's prove he's not canadian and that he committed a serious crime. Jaskirat singh sidhu drove through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey teams bus back in 2018, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others. He was sentenced to ate years in prison and granted full parole last year. Jaskirat singh sidhu is a permanent resident originally from india. His lawyer as the deportation process could take months or even years. >> Amazon has been a very welcome addition to our province and our economy. >> Reporter: calgary celebrating the facility first new amazon about xmas ailment centre facility would create over 1600 jobs welcome news for province labour market welcome to keep pace with the population >> We know this matters not only to job craters and investors, which the many people were moving to a bird and finding work. >> Reporter: calgary is currently the fastest growing city in the country but the unemployment rate spiked in april. Mayor jyoti gondek said the new 2.8 millions square-foot facility we'll help manage that growth. >> The city has to be firing on all cylinders when it comes to managing that growth right now. We have make sure people places to live, we have to make sure that people have ways to get to work. We have to make sure we have implement opportunities. >> Reporter: the mayor also hopes the new facility we'll help local businesses within calgary reach more customers. >> It's leveling the playing field for a lot of small businesses because it is allowing them to get their products out to market quicker and they are able to compete with some of the large big-box retailers. >> Reporter: amazon has grown as up -- it's albert and workforce from 402,019 woman 6000 workers this year with plans to expand further this year. >> In alberta the growth and number of jobs go up. We will begin to to go up overall. >> Reporter: the company hopes technology in the new facility we'll help advance productivity in the workspace by using automated systems and robots to help employees pack and ship customer orders faster. In calgary, margo rubin, city news. >> I actually thought it might be ai generated. >> Reporter: but the image is real rcmp is no allowing indigenous officers to wear the ribbon skirt as part of the dress uniform, but the move to advance cultural change has sparked outrage. Some people say that the move is simply pandering while others say, given the rcmp's history and reputation among indigenous peoples, that makes this a bad look. >> The rcmp, one of the first jobs that they had was to push the indigenous peoples onto the reservation and force them to say there. That another job later on when they had to go to the community, grabbed the children, and bring them to residential school and put the parents in jail if they didn't give up their children. >> Reporter: according to the native women's association of canada, a ribbon skirt symbolizes sacred tradition and are an embodiment of resilience to colonial cultural erasure. Rcmp said the move to add ribbon skirts came from indigenous artists those authors themselves. Estate to city news rcmp said the idea came from the women indigenous network noting that there are 311 regular rcmp

members who self identified indigenous women, on binary and to spirit the statement adds the ribbon skirt the women led initiative supports employee pride sports cultural change in the organization in hopes to build and mend relationships of indigenous people and communities. A cree woman and sixties scoop survivor said that she understands white indigenous women within the rcmp would want to wear the ribbon skirt but feels that the rcmp is passing the work of reconciliation off to indigenous women. >> If it's indigenous lead, it means that the rcmp as an institution isn't doing the work, it's the indigenous people that are putting it forward that are making this initiative that are wearing the ribbon skirt and the rcm he is like, yes, good. Reconciliation. >> Cultural transformation and reconciliation is not a cop in a ribbon skirt. It's the restitution of indigenous land and life the ending of state sanctioned violence and systematic violence as we know it. >> Reporter: assistant professor and red river métis dr christian boss is writing a book on history policing. She said the rcmp relationship with indigenous peoples remains uncomfortable adding a people -- police want to wear the ribbon skirt, more progress on reconciliation must happen. >> If it was ever appropriate, it would be when these colonial institutions adopt and fulfil all 94 calls to action set out in the trc as well as the calls to justice for support and the final inquiry for missing -- to missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. >> Reporter: in ottawa, xiaoli li, city news. >> Reporter: as calgarians prepare for a busy travel season, they have been warned of possible airport disruptions. It comes us more than 9000 unionized workers with the canada border services agency voted overwhelmingly for a strike mandate. The union said 96 percent of their members voted in favour of taking job action calling it a last resort. Union president said one of the key issues is aligning cbsa wages with other law enforcement agencies. In a statement, the federal government saying that it is approaching to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement for border services employees. Mediation sessions are set for early june but if no deal is reached, you could see delays at land borders and long lines at airport security heading into the summer time. >> That building is known around the world for calgary. >> Reporter: as a group of calgarians continue to try and preserve one of calgary's most iconic six -- pictures of the city skyline, that saddledome, changes at canada olympic park and at olympic plaza have some feeling the city's olympic legacy is begin to fade. >> That's our culture, I'm fifth-generation albertan and that is our heritage when that is off the landscape, we will hurt our image worldwide. >> Reporter: but the dome is not the only piece of olympic infrastructure such come down. In 2018, the ski jumps at cop were decommissioned due to a lack of funding and olympic plaza undergo a major redevelopment some people feel calgary slowly losing its olympic legacy that helps shape the city into what it is today. >> It's very sad actually I'm shocked that we've been doing things like that especially saddledome. >> Calgary progressively changing infrastructure all the time let's not forget our history let's not forget to keep it raw they are for people to see and understand. >> Reporter: the calgary municipal land corporation has launched an online survey giving calgarians a chance to have their say on what the revamped olympic plaza should look like. As for the saddledome replacement, groundwork for the new arena has already begun the final design has yet to be released one member with save our saddledome said he hopes the new building we'll feature some saddledome charm. >> With a new design some way to honour the saddledome it such an important part of calgary original calgarians involved in their. >> Reporter: the new event centre expected to be completed by 2027 the new look olympic plaza is set to open in 2028. In calgary, city news. >> Israel must immediately hold its military offensive. >> Reporter: a landmark ruling from the un top court ordering israel to stop its assault and rafah, but will it make a difference is the eight-month of work near squeak. >> Reporter: independent presidential candidate robert f. Kennedy junior is speaking at the libertarian convention friday in washington dc. This year's theme, become ungovernable. The perceptive gop nominee is

