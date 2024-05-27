CJCH - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 06:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

your family? A new sullivan's crossing on ctv catch up on ctv.ca and the ctv app denis. >> Anne-Marie: it's monday, may 27th. >> Massacre in rafah. Search and rescue efforts underway as israel attacks on an area with displaced palestinian prisoners. >> The roadblocks will come down. >> Heading home. An evacuation order will be lifted today for fort nelson B.C. but danger from an out of control wildfire is not over. >>> Path of destruction. Severe weather in the southern and central U.S. has killed at least 18 people and left hundreds of thousands without power. >>> We have no goal. >> Anne-Marie: it is hard to think of more agonizing way to lose. But minnesota will have to find a way to regroup as the pwhl final goes the distance. Stay with us, canada, "your morning" starts right [upbeat theme music] >> Anne-Marie: good morning, canada. Welcome to "your morning." I'm anne-marie mediwake. Yay, I am back. >> Lindsey: welcome back, anne-marie mediwake. >> Anne-Marie: it was two weeks. It was a long time. >> Kelsey: how was québec. >> Anne-Marie: so beautiful. We went just outside of québec city. We I have never seen a part of canada that looks like this. If you imagined an oil painting of the country side of europe ask that's what it looks like. It's beautiful. I will show you more pictures in the weeks to come. We went to a cheese maker, a chocolate maker, a wine maker. >> Anne-Marie: I saw a friend in montréal. It was a good week. Lindsey lots of news to get to. Search and rescue efforts happening I rafah after idf attacks on a refugee camp sunday night. The palestine red crescent and officials in gaza say 35 people have been killed. The idf says they targeted and killed two senior hamas figures in what they are calling a "precise airstrike". The idf says it will review the killings of civilians. The strike comes two days after the international court of justice ordered israel to halt its military operations in rafah where hundreds of palestinians have been sheltering. Hamas says the attack was in response to "the massacre of civilians". >> Pro palestinian protesters at the university of toronto are being told to clear out by 8 o'clock this morning or risk potential fines and arrest. >> Our lawyers tell us it is highly unlikely that the injunction will go through ask they are preparing a strong case to move forward >> The protesters gave university their counteroffer yesterday, but the two sides were not able to reach an agreement. The school says it will take all necessary legal steps including taking an order from the ontario superior court of justice to dismantle the camp. As the deadline approaches, protesters say they are getting their legal defence ready against a possible injunction. >> New brunswick premier blaine higgs has banned a sexual organization for making presentations at any province. This group led a series of discussions at four new brunswick high schools. Higgs calls a number of questions being touched on as "inappropriate". Premier higgs wrote this on social media: [Reading from Text on Screen] >> Lindsey: more than two weeks after they were forced out by wildfire, people from fort nelson, b.c., can finally go home today. >> They is make the decision to come back at 8 o'clock.

the roadblocks will come down. >> Lindsey: the evacuation order will be lifted at 8 a.m. Local time, which will allow 4700 people to go back home. >> People heading home are being told to gas up first and bring a few days worth of food and supplies. They are being told to be patient because there will be heavy traffic on the roads leading into the community. The parker lake wildfire is still burning out of control and people in fort nelson have to be ready to leave again at a moment's notice. >> In the u.s., 18 people are now confirmed dead after severe storms and tornadoes across parts of the south and central U.S. over the weekend. >> It hit so fast. The only thing I would say is pay attention to your weather alerts. Lindsey the worst of the damage is reported in texas, oklahoma, arkansas. Look at the damage. In texas, the governor says more than a third of the counties in his state are under a disaster declaration. Indianapolis 500 event was delayed because of the severe weather. And na nasty weather is ongoing. It is shifting east today. Severe storms expected from alabama up to new york city on this memorial day holiday >> Papua new guinea's government asked for more help after the landslide -- they are doing whatever they can. Digging spades. Agriculture forks. >> Lindsey: png's government figures far more than the u.n.'s estimate of 670 people. Officials say people in the region have been reluctant to bring in heavy machinery to remove debris. They have been taking on the heart wrenching task of looking for bodies by hand. One woman said she lost 18 family members in the disaster. Water slowing beneath the debris could lead to another landslide. >> I have not had any instance where any canadian official has told me they will not get there, but I don't have any sign that there is a plan in place to get to that 2% mark. >> Lindsey: in an exclusive interview with ctv's question period, ambassador julian smith said canada is the only member without a plan. Defence minister bill blair maintains canada will be "ready and capable". >> Hundreds of people from around the world have applied for a job that promises to be an adventure. >> We are looking for people to hike every single trail up at marinema rain lake. They want two social media savvy people to create content about their journey in every area. The chosen candidate will have to document everything they do between june 15th and august 15th of this year. The salary is $8,000, plus as possible $2,000 bonus. >> Anne-Marie: what a great job. >> Kelsey: my summer camp job paid similar. That would have been a lot of fun and no children. No late-night wake-ups with children being home sick. All of the trails through there are spectacular. >> Anne-Marie: I would have to shift the kids off west in summer. Maybe we could offer a three for one. >> Kelsey: this morning we are going to go north to tim minutes. Right across parts of ontario and québec. We have very active weather. Lindsey was-speaking about in the newscast. That is the same weather system moving through two of our provinces today bringing significant thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, sizable hail. Damaging winds all in the forecast for today. With that is coming mild air. It is warm in toronto. 19°. Much cooler as you are heading over to atlantic canada and northern ontario. Thunder bay sitting at 6. 9 in winnipeg. 6 for regina. 5 for edmonton and 11 for vancouver. Generally we are seeing a pattern shift in the early half of this week. Western canada entering into warmer weather in compareison to

what you had last week. And central canada is seeing a cooler start to the week. The cold front associated with more severe storms. That is well south. But for us, in the north, we have had heavy rain overnight through the gtha. That is moving up toward the ottawa area with showers. Peterborough, you got blasted with that same rain. This precipitation pushing now into southwest ontario, this will just gather steam as it moves over lake erie and lake ontario. Hitting the toronto area sometime late morning and bringing with it very heavy rainfall for a period of 3 or 4 hours. Temperature-wise, after today, with the passage of this weather system, there is a dip. We drop down into the teens across many communities that will sit in the low 20s today. That includes windsor, london, kingston, ottawa and montréal. All dropping from the low 20s to the high teens after today. There is likely going to be embedded thunderstorms in that. The forecasted rainfall totals with this are 10 to 20 millimeters except if those thunderstorms fire up, it's possible we could see that total amplified. Anticipate winds to be incredibly strong. It's possible we will see some hail development as well. This is outlook for 1 p.m. You can start to see it clearing the west end of the gta. This will move its way up toward ottawa just in time for school pick-up. This is where we will see the storms increase with intensity. We will likely see hail. Hail will be 2 to 7 centimetres in diameter. This takes its time departing. By tomorrow morning, the front sits over the maritime provinces. The St. Lawrence, the gaspe peninsula and up toward labrador itself. In behind that, there will be more steady state rainfall for tuesday. More showery for some in the south right across the shores of erie and central ontario. That clears and we set up for a very dry wednesday, thursday and friday. That lasts as we head toward the end of the weekend. Coming up, we will take you through atlantic canada. You are set to see that same front move its way in toward tomorrow morning. It will be very wet on tuesday. What you have today, we will talk about that in the next half hour. For now, here is your local forecast. >> Anne-Marie: after the break, are you an eREADER person or a physical book person. Do you n to find a food star gordon faces his biggest rival ever. Who wants to be on team Vanderpump? It's team lisa vs team gordon She can Vanderpump off. We're done on ctv As women, our life stages come with unique risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Like after pregnancy, when Julie's heart arrhythmia intensified. Or the high blood pressure Carissa monitors since her pregnancy. And then there's my mom, Lynne. After menopause, her high blood pressure contributed to her stroke. Know your risks. Music Power through your to do list music And create a space that makes asplash. Find stihl tools Starting at $179.99 Shop localbuy stihl. Available at these full service stihl dealers, orfind your nearest dealer at stihl dot ca. Save like you mean it atJordans Home Furnishings Right now, get $500 off Stressless Wing recliners in all Palomaleather colors Plus, get Paloma leatherspecial pricing on design-coordinatingStressless Manhattan, Stressless Oslo and Stressless Flora sofas andloveseats Dont miss out.Shop Jordans Home Furnishings

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts