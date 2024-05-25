CIVT - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

There is a party, isn't there? - Maybe. - Howard? - Are you mad? - How could I bemad? You actually risked your life because you care about me. Yeah, that's why I did it. Alright. Here we go. My first birthday party. I see your true colors And that's why I love you Dude, everybody left an hour ago. Surprise! (Dramatic music) I am Paul Atreides! Duke of Arrakis! Let me fight beside you. I'll show you the way. “Don't Let Go” by Terrace Martin, Mr Talkbox, PJ Morton Don't let me go No Don't let me go No Don't let me go No, no, no don't let me go Don't let me go No don't you ever let me go Don't you ever let me go Don't you ever let me go Did you know most dish soaps don't remove all the grease, even with scrubbing? Not mine. These are clean. How 'bout we take a closer look... Whaaat? I just cleaned those! Switch to Dawn Platinum. It powers through and removes 99% of grease and food residue. Including stubborn, invisible grease other dish soaps can leave behind. Now, that's... clean! That's why only Dawn is trusted to save wildlife affected by oil. Dawn Platinum cleans to the squeak. With FreeStyle Libre 2, know your glucose level and where it's headed. Get real-time glucose readings sent right to your smartphone. FreeStyle Libre 2. Now you know. Visit myfreestyle.ca or scan the code on your screen. You've been waiting to get outand drive a New Nissan,great offersare ready So, check out all the latesttech, features and thrills - it's all happening right now. Now, at Nissan, lease select models from as low as 2.99% for 24 months. ( ) When you're smilin' Announcer: IHOP has tons of omlettes, so you can have omlettes for breakfast, brunch brinner or even a brittle of a night snack. Try the new meaty cheesy 'n crispy mega omelette and add cinnamon dippers for $1 Only at IHOP. The Broadway musical Guysand Dollsis coming to theArts Club. Revel in its laughs,romance, and beloved tunes. PlayedMay 16th through June 30th at the StanleyIndustrial Alliance stage. Get tickets from $39at Arts club.com. Guys and Dolls.That's artsclub.com (Dramatic music) You hurt? No excuses. (Cheering) Light 'em up, light 'em up Light 'em up, light 'em up, light 'em up WOMAN: Name two continents. MAN: Mustard and relish. Closed captioning of this program is brought to you in part by PetSmart. Treats Rewards is here! More rewards. More benefits. More savings! Sign up today at PetSmart.ca. Okay, Leonard, here I am at your birthday party. I don't know where you are, dude but it's really kick-ass! Everyone is very, very drunk and, uh, mmm.. Oh, and look, there's a girl taking her shirt off! That's my friend Carol. Remind me, I gotta introduce her to Howard. (Raj on phone)'Oh, sweet Krishna,shake that rupee maker!' I'msosorry you didn't get your party. Oh, it's okay. Well, happy birthday, anyways. Hey, Penny, when-w-when, when's your birthday? [theme music] [music continues]

>> Tonight on ctv news, no deal. >> I can look people in the eye and say we gave it our best shot and it was legitimate. >> Why plans to unite? Bc's right of centre parties and avoid vote splitting fell apart. Also iris offender learns his fate after disappearing from a vancouver halfway house please angry outburst in court and >> Unfortunately, not job numbers. And we can now we can do about it. >> No messy upset soccer fans brace for still more disappointment. >> This is ctv news. >> With michele brunoro. >> Good evening, thanks for joining us. A move to unite the right in B.C. has fallen apart dc united in the B.C. conservatives were in talks and vote splitting and take on the ndp ahead of october's election. But now both sides say that's not going to happen. Ctv's rob buffam is live in victoria with more on rob. What happened here? >> Well, michelle, representatives for both parties met twice formally this month, including as recently as wednesday fishing for a deal. But today made it plain that there is no deal to be found. And then it was time to cut bait. With the B.C. conservative surging in the polls and his united dropping like a stone. There've been lots of pressure for the 2 sides to strike some kind of non competition deal to avoid vote splitting on the right. Kevin falcon says the framework for an agreement was rejected by john rustad last night and that called for all 15 use united incumbents into B.C. conservatives to run without opposition from the other party and to divide the total 93 readings in B.C. nearly in half with forty-seven B.C. conservative candidates. And 46 piece, united the deal. The declined. Done I was very clear. I would make a genuine, sincere effort. We made that effort. >> We've received the answer. Now we're moving up when I look at the offer that came in, I expect you to speak completely irrational and unreasonable. >> And it seems to be more vote than it is about actually doing what's right for the people of earth from it. >> Both leaders now say the other leaders ego got engaged in thwarted any chance for some kind of successful agreement. As for a coalition government, both leaders today did not rule out the possibility if there was enough mlas between the 2 parties after the election to form some kind of government. They said they might be open to that. We'll have more on this story at 6, including reaction from former B.C. liberal premier kristen clarke, who said that she would be happy to get involved if asked in terms of getting the parties back to the table to try and broker a deal here. Michelle. >> Interesting stuff. Thanks for that. Fans hoping for compensation from the white caps after learning superstar lionel messi will not be playing in tomorrow's game. Are facing more disappointment. The club says it won't be compensating are providing credits to those who spend hundreds of dollars on tickets. Instead, it's offering discounted food and drinks at saturday's game late thursday, the white caps announce argentine footballer lionel messi would not be making the highly anticipated trip to vancouver to play, leaving many fans disappointed. >> It's the only chance I was, I would ever get to see him. So I was I was pretty fired up and then yeah, pretty let down for sure. I hear them. I I feel this time. I'm i, I understand the frustration and I can tell them be shared. His frustration. >> As I said before, I think there's normal one more disappointed. Frustrated that no players. >> More than 50,000 tickets have been sold for the game against inter miami fc. The club insists the match will be one to watch and hope it creates more supporters for the club here at home. Well, it happened again. The province confirming that 2 major metro vancouver infrastructure projects are falling further behind schedule. The broadway subway project and new patella bridge are now expected to open one year later than previously announced. That means a subway project won't be operational until at least 2027. Well, the bridge won't open until 2025. This is the second time these projects have been pushed back. Botelho was supposed to open last year, but was delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic. The broadway project was supposed to open in 2025, but issues with timely and excavation and a strike complicated that the patella slated to cost nearly 1.4 billion dollars. A subway project nearly 2.8 billion. A high-risk offender who disappeared from a vancouver halfway house last fall, sparking a 10 day manhunt, learned his fate this morning and a half. Lee was given a 29 month sentence. But as ctv's ben nesbit reports with credit for time served, he'll be out much sooner. >> Randal hopley burst out in anger is justice jennifer old seeing red through his criminal

history. The convicted offender repeatedly telling her what she was reading. Oats was incorrect. >> I want to stop you. Pa police said twice youve got it wrong, she's got it wrong, he said, pointing at the prosecutor that is wrong. What you got written there. The 58 year-old was disputing how many prior crime convictions involving kids. He has please lawyer and the sheriff were able to calm him down to let oulton continue in november. Hopefully led police on a 10 day manhunt after disappearing from a vancouver halfway house and cutting off his ankle brace just days before he was set to stand trial for a previous breach of conditions in 2022. He eventually turned himself in telling investigators he was cold or else he would probably have stayed on the run. Last month, he pleaded guilty to 2 breaches of breaking a supervision order and one count of failing to appear in court. Hopley was placed on a long-term supervision order after serving his sentence for abducting a three-year-old boy in the southeastern B.C. community of sparwood in 2011. It's certainly a raise the flag from the perspective that this doesn't have to just occurring urban areas of canada. It can happen in small rule areas. >> Bolton handed hopley a 29 month sentence friday for the 3 charges combined. Hopley was given credit for time already served in pretrial custody. >> Meaning he'll be released sometime in the fall of 2025. That nesbit ctv news, vancouver. >> Bc's police watchdog has been called in following the th of a woman. This left the family heartbroken and a small okanagan community on edge. The independent investigations office says police were called in december. 2023 about quote, concerned for the safety of a woman who was later found dead on april 14th on april 13. Columbia rcmp issued a public appeal to help find 44 year-old ted, stefanski, who police say was last seen speaking with her ex-boyfriend. Her body was found in the outskirts of town. A man was arrested near the area released with conditions. No charges have been laid to fans. He's partner and children have gone into hiding for fear of their safety. Let me as mayor is expressing frustration with police. >> There's some really lacking in our system when stuff stepfather us to. Her children himself further safety. It's just unacceptable. In today's day and age. We should be doing something for the family is not like it happens every day. And it's a huge expense to the taxpayer to step up and help somebody like this. So it's pretty frustrating. >> The iio says it's looking into the role that police action or inaction may have played in the woman's death. As hackers target bc's government, a major retailer and the health authority. Cybersecurity experts say canada is woefully unprepared to protect itself. Ctv's anna mcmillan reports on what the government could be doing and the questions people should be asking their employers. As the provincial government. First nations health authority and london drugs deal with cyber attacks. We haven't seen much in the way off new policies. >> In the fall. So this problem, that cyber threat analyst in shawnigan lake and victoria's ndp mp are accusing the federal government of dragging its feet on national cyber security upgrades. The government actually tabled a bill to enhance. >> Our cybersecurity infrastructure 2 years ago, but they have not prioritized it under bill c, 26 key enterprises in the banking and telecommunications industries would have to improve cybersecurity and report attacks or possibly face penalties. >> The bill is sitting at 3rd reading in the house of commons. We are far behind other jurisdictions like the U.K. and we have a lot of work to do and we need to make sure that people in our communities are protected. One proposed solution is banning organizations from making a ransom payments, of the fuel that draws on terror attacks. If nobody was paying ransoms for whooping and more ransomware is really is that simple while the public away, it's bold legislative action. Cybersecurity experts are sharing some classic recommendations, including using strong passwords and multi-factor authentication. And don't trust like for audit >> Don't trust winther ivany miles as hackers release what they claim is information about london drugs staff. It's recommended employees anywhere ask how their sensitive records are protected and how long they're stored in organizations get the security rights. But I can significantly reduce like people to pay will become the next victim along with the likelihood their staff and clients are victimized as well.

