CITY24 - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #39

>>> TONIGHT THE TOP -- TYPE OF SCREEN TIME HAVING A MAJOR IMPACT ON KIDS. >> PARENTS ARE REALLY AN IMPORTANT PART IN THE SITUATION. >> Andria: ENCOURAGING PARENTS TO START -- SHUT DOWN THE DIGITAL HABITS SHOULD BE A CHILD'S LATER ON

>>> They're also open to negotiation so we are taking them at their word. >> Andria: updating our top stories -- pro blessing income and the university of toronto campus I'm eating school officials this evening. -- count how to bring the stand up to on and. U of t has already issued is trespass notice with a deadline for more money for debits -- demonstrators believe. >>> Members of toronto jewish committee together at -- release of hostages being held by hamas in gaza -- this comes as toronto police -- after shots were fired at a jewish elementary school in fort york yesterday. >>> And a woman is in hospital potentially life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed near fairview mall this afternoon. Police say that's happened just before 12:30 near sheppard and don mills. Is believed that woman must that by a man she knew who was at -- are branded by -- so far there has been no word on probable charges. >> Rahim: remember to keep up-to-date they in a two-hour website, ctvnewstoronto.ca and by downloading a ctv news app and if you have a new step r. Videos for ctv news, let us know. >>> The summer travel season is approaching and canadians are getting ready. >> Rahim: new data indicates people are willing to spend despite the rising cost of living. Citytv's kamil karamali reports. >> Reporter: despite economic pressure like macular canadians are willing to dish out more for travel this summer. Like canada's number outlook shows this year canadians are willing to travel despite these economic challenges more than three quarters of canadians surveyed say they plan to spend the same or more on summer vacation this year while only 18% will be travelling at all with the average canadian willing to speak -- be roughly $2400 for their summer trip this year. But while travellers are planning to spend more this summer they're also prioritizing keeping trips to local. We quarters of canadians plan to stay in the country while two thirds of those planning a road trip this summer and of those hopping on a plane nearly half will fly within canada. The people we spoke to a toronto's pearson airport say cheaper prices for international travel has been -- has them going abroad this summer. >> I'm going to greece. I'm going with family. So tickets were that bad for me. >> Going to miami to get acoustic the bahamas. Honestly the price was right. >> Reporter: here at pearson airport in the summer supper smacked travel season really picked up in late june win it gets busier than christmas with more passengers per day. Kamil karamali, ctv news, toronto.

>>> Any study our children in screen time is putting a focus on parents. Experts say when it comes to a child's developing parents should also focus on reducing their own screen time. Researchers say parents need to be fully engaged with their children and one -- win they are not it could have negative impact on a child's development. >> Any time you spend more time doing one -- you lost him to do something else have less time to have the pay attention. I think that many moments in parenting are that golden moment, when suddenly you see the need to be inside your child's loan of proximal development when they suddenly need 30 seconds of scaffolding that will help them pass something. >> Rahim: researchers found parents can spend up to 30% of their time looking at their phones while at the playground with her children. >>> Technology was top of mine in québec this weekend at a meeting of three of the province's political parties. >> Rahim: up for discussion was a proposal to limit the age for children to be able to access social media. Ctv's olivia o'malley reports >> Reporter: reports are rolling around the caq convention in saint the accident in social media and eir topics of discussion with its I on the future of québec , the parties says concern about used technology. [ Speaking French ] >> Reporter: premier françois legault sense platform such as instagram and tiktok are nothing less than virtual brochures. That's why he's holding to -- offered to hold a trans party committee to study the effects of screens and social media platforms on the health and developing of young people. This comes after -- has been calling on the government to ban access to social networks for certain young people. The caq says studying the issue will hopefully help parents with young children. >> We don't want to substitute their role. We want to help them deal with the situation that seems to be worrying a lot of parents. But as you saw earlier today a lot of youth as well. I think the youth today are the ones most vocal about this issue. And that was very impressive to me. >> Reporter: the hard -- caq -- minimum age for accessing social media platforms to 16 years old. When it came to the debate the proposal was watered down and in the end back, legault made his offer to the opposition leaders. The government has already banned cell phones a clash, education minister bernard drainville said the commission will help them see if they should be banned further. >> I'm looking forward to this commission helping me and helping us to have a better comprehension in this particular issue. >> Reporter: caq m&a civic commission on screens and social media will be formed by 2025 at the latest which could potentially bring changes. Legault that the party will continue to -- for the next generation. Olivia o'malley, ctv news.

>>> Many canadian consumers are threatening to cancel their swimming subscriptions as prices continue to rise. >> Consumers are becoming more sophisticated with their media consumption habits, becoming a more digital now, in a lot of these digital environments consumers expect a better experiences and they're not currently getting that. >> Rahim: nearly half of canadian viewers say they would leave streaming platforms if there had supported options go beyond what they consider to be a fare price. Roughly 36% of people say they are subscribed to an add supported platform will around 39% are subscribed to an add three streaming service. Roughly 25% are subscribed to both kinds of services. >>> For some of us [ Inaudible ] >>> Speaking of streaming, netflix' britain is chopping up -- they viewed on may 16th the following week it was the most-watched season of our streaming original cseries -- series in the U.S. -- jessica might have something to do with that. -- shows second and third place went to the other two ceilings of britain. Part two of season three of the period romantic drama is due for june 13th. >>> And colin are pen -- and penn are coming to toronto very soon as reported second avenue of the season starts in the course we will be there in the red carpet when they do. So we are still partly through the memorial day long weekend south of the border. It looks like it was a historically slow one at the box office. [ ] >> Rahim: for your sarah mad max saga -- that led reports that it was closer to 31 to $33 million across north america right around what garfield might bring in and setting up for -- if it's on track for third -- under $21 million in ticket sales. >>> Still to come, creating homes for norms. >> Andria: act viewer is using his world -- word working talents to bring a smile to the community. >> Is still remember my eyes -- daughters I just exploding with magic. She's so magic it was wonderful. >> Andria: will have more on his unique creations when

>>> A woodworking hobby has turned into it -- senior in bc crafting tiny homes from his craft -- scrap. >> Rahim: as ctv's adam slutsky reports, legal is simple. You people for. >> Reporter: pearl -- after a coworker introduced him to this big club -- >> Will build little pneum for a home for the kids. >> Reporter: after constructing something similar to this in secret, watch this smacked their children discover it with wonder. >> Is to remember my daughter's I just exploding with magic. She saw magic. It was wonderful,. >> Reporter: decade later and recently retired his wife reminded him about that moment. >> Wonderful the feeling -- be able to make something around with a piece of wood. >> Reporter: and charlie decided to build a number of -- much to the delight of the neighbours. >> It just made my heart so -- >> Reporter: is fine him to make even more after getting permission, he placed more than 45 doors in almost a dozen different locations. >> It was about making other people happy, especially children. >> Reporter: at the time, aly bear imagine how meaningful those moments might also be for the adults who happen upon. >> One of them watches interiors -- >> Reporter: deal of gratitude from the daughter who saw how a norm door inspired her mom with alzheimer's suddenly recall long forgotten, happy memories. Of hope from the mother who saw how the door at the transition house inspired her child who she played with violent -- from violence with too small for the first time in months. Interiors of solace from parents visiting the little spirits garden at the burial park were truly gifted in on castle. >> There was a tough one but I wanted to do it. >> Reporter: perhaps he thought he had to do it. Because like he regularly removes each door we paint, repair or replace it before reinstalling everyone, patrick knows that if you're fortunate enough to make magic, it's your responsibility to maintain it >> What really is important to me is giving back. Acknowledging what you've been given and in return, making other people happy. >> Reporter: adamson waterski, ctv news, nanaimo. >> Rahim: here's a live look at the city right now. Before we go will take a look at the forecast. We'll show you the satellite radar. Pay close attention to the bottom left corner of your screen. That's where is severe thunderstorm watch is happening in the windsor- ethics have a mac-cam cant area, there is a system we will be dealing in the gta tomorrow. Right now in -- 23 degrees east black mac minis we up in muskoka. It is your school or. During which may be required, atm 80 degrees and chance of showers also the risk of an pennister by noon and 3:00 pm showers or thunderstorms. This is your 7 day forecast. High of 23 degrees tomorrow but, of course, bring your umbrella. That without showers drops dramatically tomorrow -- excuse me back on tuesday and wednesday, thursday, friday very similar conditions and sunny and then saturday we welcome the first day of june and right now sunday is showing a 40% test of showers

>>> Before -- ctv national news heather butts forward by our next local news, at 11:30. >> Rahim: in the meantime our coverage continues every time on cdd -- and online at 20 -- ctvnewstoronto.ca. >> Andria: from all of us here at ctv news, exporting and have a good night. And andria case too I'm rahim ladhani. >> Andria: goodners. [ ] (Mellow music) Red hot summer four farmers one mission true love I'm super excited to find the love of my life. A new crop of daters plunge into rural life I'm not a farm girl yet, but I'm farm-curious. On the show with real life romance I feel really special. Real connections I'm all in. Real heartbreak who will find their happily ever after? I did fall in love. You're a person I can see a future with. I choose you. Farming for love on ctv

299 queen street west. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Good evening. I'm lindsay biscaia. Police say a woman has been injured in a stabbing at fairview mall, which is near don mills and sheppard. They say they were called around 12 30 this afternoon about a woman who had been stabbed by a man. Police say that man is known to the woman mall security was able to detain the suspect. And paramedics have since taken the woman to hospital. They say her injuries are injuries are considered to be serious. And durham police are investigating a fatal overnight crash. The collision happened just after 4:00am in the glen burning grandview area when a single motor vehicle crashed into a home. No one in the home was injured. But police say a 37 year-old woman died on scene and her name has not yet been released. The circumstances of the crash aren't clear. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police. And significant damage after a vehicle and a ttc bus collided near the waterfront today. Here you can see the bus with its windshield knocked out after it collided with a light pole at lower jarvis in lakeshore and a badly damaged blue sedan with its airbags deployed came to a stop alongside the bus. No injuries have been reported here and ttc service has since resumed in this area. And a body has been pulled from lake ontario near billy bishop airport. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12 45 this afternoon for reports of a person in the water. A body was pulled to shore a short time later. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and it's not clear at this time if foul play was a contributing factor in the person's death. An american man has been charged after a wheel smashed through the windshield of a bus on the qew in st. Catharines, killing a passenger. A 48 year-old toronto man died and 3 other people were seriously injured when the wheel slammed into the bus near the garden city skyway bridge on friday afternoon. Police say a 45 year-old man from new york has been charged with unsafe operation after the wheel came off of his van and he's due in court in september. Pro-palestinian demonstrators at the uft encampment are facing a monday morning deadline to remove their camp. Cp24's andrew brennan has the latest. >> Despite a last-minute trip to the negotiating table in hopes of avoiding 8:00am tomorrow where this injunction is expected to be filed in court and protesters preparing for what would come next. What the demonstrators have said today's ultimately the offer given to them that by the university last week. And with the 24 hour deadline was one that was more of a regurgitation of the prior policy from the university. And on top of that, nothing substantially different than what was offered before their counter offer presented before the meeting. I said had indications of all of whining to sidestep what the university has said that they wanted to look at, including having working groups and advisory committees looking at possible ways of divesting from israeli institutions or from companies that the demonstrators here say are tied to the war in gaza or the israeli defence forces or disclosure of where the university's money could b going now with that in mind, the looking ahead to 8:00am in the morning. University does say that they will be planning to file that injunction and potentially that could be enforced in days to come. The protesters say they're not expecting to be forced to leave any time soon. For one and 2, they have no plans to go anywhere either. This is what they were telling us today. >> We, the students are steadfast in our demands for divestment, for disclosure and for cutting ties with israeli academic institutions complicit in israeli apartheid. We remain steadfast in demand for palestine liberation. We demand u of complicity, we demand and complicity in israeli apartheid. We look forward to meeting with ut administrators at 5:00pm today to finally begin a negotiations. President gertler, we ask again for you to pick a side justice or genocide. >> Now similarly, a statement from the university did say they look forward ahead of these talks for what could be presently done at the bargaining table. But that statement that was received by cp24 earlier today goes on to say if the encampments remains non compliant compliance with the trespass notice we will be proceeding to court to seek injunctive relief through an urgent hearing. Now the demonstrators today did say that they believe they have a good chance of winning in court, pointing to other decisions like what happened at mcgill university, where there is an injunction sought by the university as well as the second one that came from some students, both of those being a turn down in court. Ultimately, the students here say they have a belief that they would win in court, but they also want the university in their mind to listen to

