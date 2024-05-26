CITY24 - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #36

of the suspected inhalation of an unidentified substance. The deaths are being investigated by the coroner's office. Police are reminding people to know the signs of drug poisoning and use safe practices. Ontario's government is fake paying $590,000 in handing more than 20 square kilometres and first nation. The province says it's part of a land claim settlement. It says free to 9 also known as the james bay treaty provided first nations with nearly 260 hectares of land per family of 5 that amounts to just over 50 hectares per member. But attached to first nation did not receive all the land. It was entitled to. The country's public safety minister insists the federal government is doing everything it can to eliminate auto thefts. Dominic leblanc tells ctv's question period. The fence hope to see a significant reduction following this week's announcements of new measures to counter the problem. >> Obviously, we want to reduce massively the number of vehicles being stolen. We want to reduce the number of violent incidents that canadians are, are potentially facing as people attempt to steal these vehicles. So we're leaning in with partners in every jurisdiction to do that and will continue will add more resources if we need to do what we can really bring the number everybody would like 0 vehicles stolen. So we're doing everything we can to bring that number down. >> The government's national action plan includes increased collaboration with international law enforcement amendments to the criminal code and new penalties for theft. Interpol has rains. Canada has one of the top 10 sources for stolen vehicles in the world. Shareholders of indigo will meet tomorrow to vote on a deal, which would privatized the company's ownership. The deal would see the company taken private by that rheology retail holdings inc and treat laughton trial, a g investments lp trilogy. The company is owned by gerald schwartz, who holds over 50% of indigo shares. He is also the spouse of indigo founder and ceo heather reisman, who holds almost 5% of the company shares. It's 5:11. 22 degrees. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. The cleanup and damage assessment is underway after a violent twister rips through parts of texas. More on that coming up. >> Music from a juno award winner, canadian pop music mainstay ties that is back with new album dancing in crying until drop by to talk (School bell rings) ( ) ( ) (Crowd cheering on tv) ( ) No amount of studying can guarantee a gambling win. Find tips for safer play at gamblingisrandom.ca. ( ) Join the heat pump revolution with an all electric or hybrid heating and cooling system. Save up to 50% on utility bills while using only one system to cool and heat your home. Make the switch to Mitsubishi Electric, Canada's number one brand in mini-split heat pump technology. Do you know what happens to funds from charitable bingo and gaming centres? [cabinet games ringing] Charitable Gaming supports specialized educational programs and helps thousands of other charities keep their lights on. In the past year, we've raised over $90 million for Ontario charities. Find a charitable gaming centre near you, and play for a community win. [heartbeat] Charitable Gaming. Community Good. When the Murrays discovered Gain Scent Beads, they fell in love with the irresistible scent. Huh, huh, so did their dog Roger. Gain Scent Beads keep even the stinkiest stuff smelling fresh. (Upbeat instrumental music) >> The bc wildfire service says more seasonal weather across the province has reduced currents. Fire activity, allowing crews in the northeast to make progress. The latest provincial update says there is the potential for scattered thunderstorms, changing winds and rain early next week. However, also notes that much of the province remains unseasonably dry as a result of ongoing drought, meaning wildfires can spread quickly. The body of a young child who went missing 5 months ago after falling into a quebec river has been identified. 4 year-old eva rose got cheese body was found 15 kilometres from where she went missing in december of last year. She had been sledding with her mother when she went through the whole of the fence. The discovery came after the girl's mother issued an appeal

earlier this month, calling on fishermen to be on the lookout for any signs of her daughter. A funeral forgot she will be held on june 7th. Turning overseas, israeli air strikes on rafah have reportedly killed at least 20 people after hamas launched rocket attacks towards tel aviv for the first time in months. The strike on the southern gaza city hit tents for displaced people. According to palestinian medics. >> Footage from the scene shows heavy destruction in the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue. There was no immediate comments from the idea trucks are entering gaza through southern israel today. Comes on the heels of a new agreement to bypass the rafah crossing with egypt on friday. The international court of justice ordered israel to open the rafah crossing to allow for the flow of aid. Egypt refuses to reopen its side of the rafah clock. Rafah crossing until control of the gaza side is handed back to the palestinians. Aid groups say all crossings need to be available for proper delivery of aid. >> More than 95% of that has come in for the past 7 months. How come into those 2 opening. So with one of those still closed and one of them difficult to get to in a safe way. We have a problem still with amount of aid that's coming in. So those openings and those crossing seemed to be open. The crossings in the north need to be open and the pier needs to be bringing in more aid and or truck loads coming off of those ships. And it's the case right now. >> Hamas triggered the war with its october 7th attack into israel, in which palestinian militants kill nearly 1200 people. Mostly civilians and see some 250 hostages. The death toll in yesterday's russian attack on a ukrainian shopping centre has risen to 14. Local officials say to glide bombs were dropped by russian forces, striking a supermarket to northern ukraine in the city of kharkiv. 43 people were injured in the attack. Ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy called attack an act of terrorism. Also say more than 200 people could have been inside the store. The ukrainian president stated this attack emphasizes their need for air defence systems from western allies ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy has released a video address ahead of next month's peace summit in switzerland. >> There is no nation that can stop such wor alone. I made wall. The leaders engagement is needed. I'm now in hard. If it's a team that is ukraine. And unfortunately, we're close to the border on the rush. What does it mean for us or year of constant terror. More than a million of people in this city. And every night and every russian army shelling this ct mostly. 200 missiles. These air defence missiles, rushing blois to terrorize the land. >> Prime minister justin trudeau is among more than 80 world leaders set to attend the peace summit in switzerland. It scheduled for june 15th and 16. At least 15 people are dead after severe weather hit texas, oklahoma and arkansas. Stunning video shows what's left of a shell gas station in northeast texas. The storms damaged homes and knocked down power lines and trees. Tens of millions of people are still under severe weather alerts across the U.S. as a result of this storm system. 12 people have been injured by severe turbulence on a qatar airways flight. The boeing 7 87 9 dreamliner was flying from doha to dublin when they experience the turbulence over turkiye. The flight continued on to dublin were 6 passengers and 6 crew members received medical treatment after landing 8 people were hospitalized. This comes 5 days after a man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a singapore airlines flight from london hit severe turbulence. Former U.S. president donald trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the libertarian party national convention last night in dc. >> Now I think you should nominate me or at least vote for me and we should when they get. >> People in the crowd shouted insults and heckled trump for his covid-19 policies running up federal deficits and lying about his political record. Some supporters in the room tried to drown out the boost throughout trump's half an hour speech attendees will pick their candidates for president during the three-day convention. It's 5:18 22 degrees. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. The jays wrapped up their series against point today.

the blue jays took on the tigers magnay to wrap up their four-game series in detroit. >> And the 3, 2, >> Jordan romano giving up a three-run homer in the 9th inning. The jays 14 to 11 loss. The 11 runs is the most. The jays have scored in a game all season. They trail by 5 entering the 4th inning before mounting a comeback that ultimately fell short. The jays lose the series and have dropped 3 straight games. Now they open a series with the white sox tomorrow to celebrate blue jays teen. Their highly anticipated city connected jersey released a new video. >> A picture posted to reddit earlier this week claims to be a leaked version of the city connect hats. Toronto will officially unveil the new uniform on thursday with an on-field debut scheduled for the following day. Each city connect uniform is supposed to tell a story that helps link the uniform to the city. Canada took on sweden this morning in the bronze medal match of the world hockey championship. Canada took a two-one lead early in the 3rd, but sweden tied it up midway through the period before adding 2 goals late in the game to win for 2. It's the first time since 2008 that canada has failed to win a medal after the parents of grayson murray say their 30 year-old son took his own life just one day after he withdrew from a pga tour event. >> Grayson was just 30. He had battled trap some troubling times and had been. Sober since last summer. And early this year, he triumphed in a white sony open. >> On friday, he pulled out of the charles schwab cup in texas. Murray, who has openly spoken about his issues with addiction and mental health, was the 58 th-ranked men's golfer in the world. The tournament continued after the pga asked his parents how they felt about continuing on with the event. Murray's family has issued a statement regarding the golfers passing, which reads in part, we have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that her son is gone. It's surreal that we do not only have to admit it to ourselves, but we also have to acknowledge it on knowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers. But one was grayson loved. That answer is yes biases. Brother cameron, his sister erica and all of his extended family by his friends and his fellow players. And it seems by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and will be missed. It's 5:23. 22 degrees. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. The massive picnic was held in one of france's most popular tourist spots.

the french capital's most famous street was transformed into a massive picnic blanket. Nearly 4 tackles people sat in the enjoying a real on the shantz he's lucky were selected dry given free baskets loaded with delicacies from some of the top chefs in paris. The table pot head total surface of more than 4200 square metres. >> I made france from 100% recycled fibres. >> Some pictures in a sense out to friends. You know I'm doing, I never about dream coming to good. And was like you always million to come to barrie is june 1919 to the main street barrie. I've your friends just enjoying life >> Organizers say the aim of the event was to show the majors tourist attraction can still be enjoyed by locals. It's 5:27, 22 degrees. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Look at today's top stories. When we come back.

A woman has been injured in a broad daylight stabbing at fairview mall. Police say the male suspect is known to the victim. And a woman is dead following a crash in oshawa this morning. We'll tell you what police are saying. And pro-palestinian protesters at u of t are meeting this evening with the university ahead of their monday morning deadline to leave the property. It's 5 30 20 2 degrees from 299 queen street west. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Hello. I'm sijia liu. Thanks so much for joining us. Our top story tonight. Police say a woman has been injured in a stabbing at fairview mall near don mills and sheppard. They say they were called around 12 30 this afternoon about a woman who had been stabbed by a man. Police say that man is known to the woman mall security was able to detain the suspect. Paramedics have since taking the woman to the hospital and they say her injuries are serious. Durham police are investigating a fatal overnight crash. The collision happened just after 4:00am in the glen born and grandview avenue area, when a single car crashed into a home. No one inside the home was injured. But police say a 37 year-old woman died on scene. But her name has not been released yet. The circumstances of the crash aren't clear. Anyone with information is being told to contact police. And police are investigating after shots were fired downtown yesterday. They say a gunshot was heard in the hallway of a condo near richmond. And peter officers found and arrested a suspect nearby after a short foot chase. A gun was also recovered. No injuries have been reported. A body has been pulled from lake ontario near billy bishop airport. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12 45 this afternoon for reports of a buck person in the water. A body was pulled to shore a short time later. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and it's unclear at this time if foul play was a contributing factor in the person's death. And american man has been charged after wheel smashed through the windshield of a bus on the qew in st. Catharines, killing a passenger. A 48 year-old toronto man died and 3 other people were seriously injured when the wheel slammed into a bus near the garden city skyway bridge friday afternoon. Police say a 45 year-old man from new york has been charged with unsafe operation after the wheel came off and he's due in court in september. Pro-palestinian demonstrators at u of t encampment are facing a monday morning deadline to remove their camp. Cp24's andrew brennan has the latest. And meanwhile, a rally was held in the beaches today to demand the release of the remaining hostages being held by hamas. A few dozen people were joined by several politicians have been calling for the release of hostages at kew balmy beach. The rally was also to show support for the jewish community. Join the ongoing war. Israel says more than 100 people are still being held captive by hamas in gaza. >> The yellow shirts are actually the colour of the hostages. The awareness that the hostage families chose. So if you ever see on the streets of toronto, somebody wearing a yellow like that, that hostage pan and yellow is is the colour being used? >> I'm here to remind toronto's jewish community that you're not alone. I mean, you're not alone praying each and every day that 100 in captivity being held by hamas our go home to their families. Daughters parents, grandparents be need to be >> Every level of government has a responsibility. >> To make sure that they are that they feel safe in that they are safe. And if they do not feel isolated in a time of crisis coming together like this peacefully mind, take care advocate for the release of the hostages. >> The united jewish appeal of toronto is speaking out after north york school that was shot at yesterday. The uja is asking for people to show up at the bay as have ca entry school tomorrow morning 8.34 show solidarity. Police responded to this wall around 5:00am yesterday for reports of shots fired. A bullet hole was found in the building, but no injuries were reported. There are some concerns that this was hate-motivated and police say they will be looking into that. Police are also stepping up their presence in certain neighbourhoods in response to the shooting. And pro-palestinian protesters at the university of toronto's downtown campus are due to meet with the school's administration today. But it appears that if the university doesn't meet their demands, they don't plan on leaving their encampment ahead of tomorrow morning's deadline. Today's meeting is scheduled for 5:00pm. The school has said it will take all necessary legal steps if the protesters don't clear out by tomorrow. 8:00am protesters continue to call on the university to cut its ties with israel. Divest from companies profiting from israel's offensive in gaza and terminate partnerships with certain israeli academic institutions. The university has offered to form a working group to consider this closure of its investments. But u of t also says it will not end any partnerships with israeli universities. >> In the interest of transparency in correcting the record. We feel it's important to publicize are negotiating process. Offer. We're given by the administration on thursday. It's more for restatement of university policy that is an actual offer. Most of what was outlined in the document are processes that could have been initiated by students before the encampment. The force being to administration. The same processes that we know time and again and then failure because president gertler has the authority to simply say no to the recommendation of a committee that he stacks himself. >> We, the students are steadfast in our demands for divestment, for disclosure and for cutting ties with israeli

captivity being held by hamas our go home to their families. Daughters parents, grandparents be need to be >> Every level of government has a responsibility. >> To make sure that they are that they feel safe in that they are safe. And if they do not feel isolated in a time of crisis coming together like this peacefully mind, take care advocate for the release of the hostages. >> The united jewish appeal of toronto is speaking out after north york school that was shot at yesterday. The uja is asking for people to show up at the bay as have ca entry school tomorrow morning 8.34 show solidarity. Police responded to this wall around 5:00am yesterday for reports of shots fired. A bullet hole was found in the building, but no injuries were reported. There are some concerns that this was hate-motivated and police say they will be looking into that. Police are also stepping up their presence in certain neighbourhoods in response to the shooting. And pro-palestinian protesters at the university of toronto's downtown campus are due to meet with the school's administration today. But it appears that if the university doesn't meet their demands, they don't plan on leaving their encampment ahead of tomorrow morning's deadline. Today's meeting is scheduled for 5:00pm. The school has said it will take all necessary legal steps if the protesters don't clear out by tomorrow. 8:00am protesters continue to call on the university to cut its ties with israel. Divest from companies profiting from israel's offensive in gaza and terminate partnerships with certain israeli academic institutions. The university has offered to form a working group to consider this closure of its investments. But u of t also says it will not end any partnerships with israeli universities. >> In the interest of transparency in correcting the record. We feel it's important to publicize are negotiating process. Offer. We're given by the administration on thursday. It's more for restatement of university policy that is an actual offer. Most of what was outlined in the document are processes that could have been initiated by students before the encampment. The force being to administration. The same processes that we know time and again and then failure because president gertler has the authority to simply say no to the recommendation of a committee that he stacks himself. >> We, the students are steadfast in our demands for divestment, for disclosure and for cutting ties with israeli academic institutions complicit in israeli apartheid. We remain steadfast in demand for palestine liberation. We demand u of complicity, we demand and complicity in israeli apartheid. We look forward to meeting with ut administrators at 5:00pm today to finally begin our negotiations. President gertler, we ask again for you to pick a side justice or genocide. >> The statement from the university of toronto reads in part, if the encampments for maine's non-compliance with the trespass notice, we will be proceeding to court to seek injunction relief through an urgent hearing. Montreal's mcgill university applied for an injunction to have an encampment on its campus for moves. But it was rejected by a judge. Halton police are out with a public safety warning about a recent string of opioid poisonings in halton hills. Officers have responded to 2 separate suspected opioid poisonings incidents since friday, 3 people have died as a result of the suspected inhalation of an unidentified substance. The deaths are being investigated by the coroner's office. Police are reminding people to know the signs of drug poisoning and use safer practices. Ontario's government is paying $590,000 in handing over more than 20 square kilometres attach join first nation. The province says it's part of a land claim settlement. It says treaty 9 also known as the james bay treaty, provided first nations with nearly 260 hectares of land per family of 5. That amounts to just over 50 hectares per member. But in first nation did not receive all the land was entitled to. The country. Public safety minister insists the federal government is doing everything it can to eliminate all those steps. Dominic leblanc tells ctv's question period. The feds hope to see a significant reduction following this week's announcements on new measures to counter the problem. >> Obviously, we want to reduce massively the number of vehicles being stolen. We want to reduce the number of violent incidents that canadians are, are potentially facing as people attempt to steal these vehicles. So we're leaning in with partners in every jurisdiction to do that and will continue will add more resources if we need to do what we can really bring the number everybody would like 0 vehicles stolen. So we're doing everything we can to bring that number down. >> The government's national action plan includes increased collaboration with international law enforcement amendments to the criminal

